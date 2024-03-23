13 of the biggest social media influencers in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Influencers are having more of an impact on everyday life – and that is no different across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

Local personalities are using social media to get their messages across to huge audiences, whether they are campaigning for worthy causes, showcasing their glitzy lifestyles or simply making people laugh.

Several of the region’s top influencers have even been given awards for their content.

We take a look at some of the most prominent Tayside, Fife and Stirling influencers making a name for themselves in the digital world.

Laura Young

Who? Laura, from Dundee, is one of the top environmental voices in the country.

The PhD student has been campaigning for the banning of disposable vapes since 2022 after spotting them scattered on the streets during her walks.

Laura was crowned Scottish Influencer of the Year at the Scottish Influencer Awards 2024 for her work on green issues.

How to follow: Laura is on Instagram and also posts regularly on X.

Caz Milligan

Who? Hailing from Fife, Caz is the owner of Ligan Studios – a production company selling cinematic content.

The keen boxer previously revealed that he gets called the Scottish Joey Essex due to the style of his online videos.

He is also known for bringing the phrase “choaklit cream” into the Scottish vernacular.

How to follow: Caz has nearly 100,000 TikTok followers, with thousands more on Instagram and more than 5,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Rachel Borthwick

Who? Rachel has become well-known in Tayside after revealing she is battling cancer for a fourth time while partner Graham Carey plays for St Johnstone.

The 35-year-old mum-of-two posts updates to her thousands of online followers.

Earlier this year, she opened up on the mental and physical toll of her health struggles.

Rachel was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the 2024 Scottish Influencer Awards.

How to follow: Rachel is on Instagram.

Kirsten Cameron

Who? The entrepreneur, from Perth, runs an influencer business – Aquarius Creative – which shot to fame on the BBC Scotland show The Agency: Unfiltered.

Having grown up in Perth and attended Perth High School, Kirsten launched the Glasgow-based firm in 2020 alongside Amy Moore.

Earlier this year, the TV series about the company reached one million online streams.

How to follow: Kirsten has a personal Instagram and a business page, Aquarius Creative.

Sheli McCoy

Who? Now a familiar face to millions of people across the UK as Sabre in Gladiators, Sheli had already built up a substantial online following before her move into TV by sharing her fitness journey on social media.

The 35-year-old runs the Sweatbox gym on Camperdown Road.

She appeared on TV screens earlier this year during the reboot of Gladiators, though was forced to pull out of the series after suffering a torn hamstring.

Sheli spoke to The Courier this week about the show and her fitness work.

How to follow: Sheli shares updates from both Gladiators and her fitness work on Instagram.

John Murray

Who? John is a photographer from Pittenweem in the East Neuk of Fife.

He specialises in image and video content from across Scotland.

His hobby-turned-career began back in 2017 and he now does marketing for VisitScotland.

He was named Visual Influencer of the Year at the 2024 Scottish Influencer Awards.

How to follow: John’s content can be viewed on Instagram and Facebook.

Danni Menzies

Who? Danni, from Kenmore in Perthshire, made a name for herself as the host of Channel 4 property show A Place in the Sun for years.

But she also has 130,000 Instagram followers, where she regularly shares snaps and videos of her trips abroad, photo shoots and TV shows.

The host of this year’s Scottish Influencer Awards, she recently told The Courier about her love for returning home to Perthshire.

How to follow: Danni can be followed on Instagram.

Declan Green AKA Scottish Declan

Who? Declan – known to his online followers as Scottish Declan, – hails from Fife.

He has become a TikTok sensation, often posting videos of himself dancing at locations across Scotland.

He also shares his daily shopping trips, with his videos regularly getting hundreds of thousands of views.

How to follow: Declan is on TikTok and Instagram.

Emma Louise Connolly

Who? Emma Louise, from Dunblane, is a model and social media mogul.

She is married to Oliver Proudlock from the reality show Made in Chelsea.

She often posts her outfits to her Instagram page as well as her experiences of parenthood.

How to follow: Emma is on Instagram.

Jasmine McInnes

Who? Jasmine, from Scone, shares the trials and tribulations of parenting with her 40,000-strong Instagram following.

Blogging under the name Winging Mamahood, Jasmine is keen to showcase the reality of being a parent.

She was named Family Influencer of the Year at the Scottish awards this year.

How to follow: Jasmine is on Instagram.

Laura Anderson

Who? Laura, from Stirling, is a TV personality.

In 2018, she was crowned runner-up on the fourth series of Love Island, and in 2022, she was a finalist on Celebrity Karaoke Club.

She has also appeared on reality show Celebs Go Dating.

How to follow? Laura has 1.5 million followers on Instagram and is also on TikTok.

Andrew Batchelor

Who? Andrew has risen to fame in his home city through his blog Dundee Culture, which aims to showcase the best of Dundee.

He started the site in his early teens – becoming the city’s youngest ambassador – and has now built a following of more than 60,000 people.

Andrew also writes a column for The Courier/Evening Telegraph.

How to follow? Dundee Culture can be followed on Instagram, Facebook and X.

Shannon Singh

Who? Shannon, from Glenrothes, is another Love Islander – having appeared on the 2021 series when she was eliminated just one day in.

She has modelled for brands including Nasty Gal, Pretty Little Thing and Savage X Fenty.

The Fifer uses her social media platforms to advocate for female empowerment and is also a host of the Hushed podcast.

How to follow? Shannon is on Instagram and TikTok.