First look as Dundee gladiator Sheli McCoy takes on The Wheel

An exclusive clip shows Sheli, known as Sabre on the BBC show, answering a question on fitness.

By Ben MacDonald

An exclusive clip of Saturday’s episode of The Wheel shows Dundee gladiator Sheli McCoy showing off her fitness knowledge.

Sheli, who appears as Sabre in BBC’s Gladiators reboot, is one of this week’s celebrity experts on the Michael McIntyre-fronted gameshow.

In the clip, Sheli is asked about her specialist subject, fitness.

The question is: Which of these is not an example of a compound exercise?

Sheli, and contestant Varshi, have to choose between lateral raise, box squat, sumo deadlift and bench press.

Responding confidently, Sheli – who runs the SweatBox gym on Camperdown Road –  tells Varshi: “We’ve got this, right?”

Sheli describes what muscles are used during a lateral raise. Image: Multitude Media

She then explains a compound exercise means having to use larger muscle groups.

To Sheli’s delight, Varshi selects lateral raise as her answer.

However, the clip cuts off before we discover if Varshi has chosen the correct answer.

Contestant Vershi picks lateral raise as the answer. Image: Multitude Media

Joining Sheli as guest experts are David Walliams, Dermot O’Leary and Angela Scanlon.

Former footballer Dion Dublin, DJ Clara Amfo and Dragon’s Den’s Sara Davies complete the line-up.

Sheli’s appearance on The Wheel comes weeks after filming for the second series of Gladiators came to an end.

Sheli seems confident with the chosen answer. Image: Multitude Media

The show, hosted by Bradley and Barney Walsh, will return to our screens in the new year.

In the last series of The Wheel, Fife dad Colin Brown won £92,000 which helped him buy a new car.

You can watch The Wheel on Saturday at 8.20pm on BBC One.

