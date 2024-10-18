What’s happening with derelict Dunblane pavilion?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

What’s happening with derelict Dunblane pavilion?

Whether the solution is renovation or demolition, locals near Laighills Park want an answer.

Dunblane councillor Alasdair Tollemache says he has been asking for answers about the pavilion's future for seven years. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Dunblane councillor Alasdair Tollemache says he has been asking for answers about the pavilion's future for seven years. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
By Alex Watson

It’s been a local eyesore for generations, but the future of a derelict sports pavilion in Dunblane remains unclear.

Located in Laighhills Park, just over the Faery Bridge, Stirling Council records say Laighhills Pavilion dates back to the early 1900s, somewhere between 1905 and 1911.

Once used as sports changing facilities, the building has not been used for many years and is showing serious signs of neglect.

Dog-walkers and joggers pass it every day, and residents want to to see the building rejuvenated in some way, whether as a sports facility or a cafe.

Graffiti covers every side of pavilion. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Dunblane and Bridge of Allan councillor Alasdair Tollemache said: “Since I was elected as a councillor in 2017, the issue of the state of the Laighhills Park pavilion has been around.

“It is essential that this is now resolved, it is an eyesore, serving no purpose.

“The site has a potential to be developed into a cafe or something similar with toilet facilities.

“This needs to be sorted for the benefit of the community.”

Why won’t Stirling Council fix or demolish the Laighhills pavilion?

Councillor Tollemache raised the issue of the pavilion’s future at a Stirling Council meeting on May 2 this year.

He asked the council to confirm whether the building was owned by Stirling Council or considered a common good asset.

“Which budget would any possible demolition come from?”, the Green councillor asked.

“There is interest in developing the site to offer services to the community.”

The poor state of the building is immediately obvious. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

At the time, the council did not answer Councillor Tollemache’s question directly, responding with: “Officers in the infrastructure team are aware of the condition and lack of use of the Laighhills pavilion.

“Options which are available to the council to appropriately manage this asset are being considered by officers and will thereafter be presented to councillors.”

Some locals would like to see a cafe open in this spot, to serve people enjoying the park. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

However, when asked by The Courier this week, a Stirling Council spokesperson said: “The pavilion at Laighhills Park is currently considered a common good asset and, as a result, any further plans would need to be approved by the Civic Panel.

“A paper will be presented to the Civic Panel in due course with options on the future of the pavilion.”

What is a common good asset?

For a building, landmark or place to be classed as a “common good asset“, Stirling Council says it must have been acquired by the historical equivalent of the local authority on or before May 15 1975.

Common good assets must also “have been used by the general public for a long time” and “be dedicated for a specific public purpose”.

Once common good status has been decided, there are specific rules around how the asset can be used or sold.

In May, Councillor Tollemache asked Stirling Council to clarify who is responsible for the pavilion. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

In 2021, Stirling Council shared a list of possible common good assets, including the Laighills pavilion, with the public and asked them to give feedback.

In November 2022, the council published responses to its consultation online.

This web page was last updated in May 2023, though no definitive list of common good assets has been published.

However, Stirling Council’s recent confirmation that the Laighhills pavilion is considered common good property suggests decisions have since been made regarding Dunblane’s common good assets.

What happens next?

Stirling Council’s next Civic Panel meeting is scheduled to take place on November 12.

At the time of writing, the agenda for the meeting has not yet been published, so it is unclear if the pavilion will be discussed.

Ultimately, a decision will need to be made over whether to renovate the existing pavilion or demolish it.

Calum Thomson, secretary of Dunblane Community Council, said: “It’s a pity progress isn’t being made one way or another.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Steven Fraser and Siobhan Hunter
Fife Staffy saved from destruction after two dog attacks
Sheli McCoy appears in The Wheel
First look as Dundee gladiator Sheli McCoy takes on The Wheel
Maison Dieu co-founder Euan Spark and John Souttar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Ex-Dundee United duo's £1 drinks promo to mark 1 year at Broughty Ferry cafe
June Soutar in her home on East Mill Road in Brechin, which is still in the process of being refurbished a year on from Storm Babet. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
'I've never known stress like this': Brechin residents a year on from Storm Babet
Christopher Sloan. Image: Facebook.
'Naive' Arbroath paedophile jailed for Snapchat breach
Councillor Christina Roberts. Image: Dundee City Council.
Dundee councillor Christina Roberts opens up on 'absolutely petrifying' breast cancer diagnosis
Petition organiser Ian Nimmo White (second left) with concerned fellow residents of Gowanbank. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Roads chiefs say 'no significant speeding' issue on Forfar street residents want cut to…
The Coastguard Rescue Team evacuating residents in Brechin, Scotland, as Storm Babet battered the country. Shows four people wading through deep water with an inflatable boat.
How Storm Babet brought record-breaking rainfall to Tayside and Fife
Ben Paton
Perth joyrider back behind bars for car keys theft just three days after prison…
Victims Minister Siobhian Brown. Image: PA
Victims minister makes 'your voices matter' promise ahead of major reforms welcomed by Dundee…

Conversation