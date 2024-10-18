Fife Staffy saved from destruction after two dog attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife Staffy saved from destruction after two dog attacks

Siobhan Hunter was forced to "rugby tackle" her pet after it charged into a neighbour's house and attacked a Lhasa Apso dog in March this year.

By Jamie McKenzie
Steven Fraser and Siobhan Hunter
Guilty Fraser and Hunter hid their faces as they left court.

A dangerously out-of-control Staffordshire bull terrier which attacked two dogs in Dunfermline will not be destroyed, a sheriff has ruled.

Siobhan Hunter was forced to “rugby tackle” her pet after it charged into a neighbour’s house and attacked a Lhasa Apso dog in March this year.

Weeks earlier, Hunter’s husband Steven Fraser had to wrestle the dog from a family’s bloodied Jack Russell after it escaped his garden in Jennie Rennie’s Road.

The pair, both 43, previously pled guilty to separate offences of owning a dog which was dangerously out of control.

Fraser has already been given a £1,485 compensation order to pay half the vet bill for the Jack Russell.

Hunter appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court this week for sentencing after her case was further deferred for a dog behaviour report.

Contingent destruction order

Defence lawyer Alan Davie said the report is not yet prepared, though pointed out the Staffy has been subject to a dog control notice since April without further incident.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland acknowledged the lack of incidents since but noted that in Hunter’s case the dog had broken out of her control despite it being on a lead.

The sheriff said he needs to be satisfied the dog does not pose a risk to the public and decided to deal with the case by way of a contingent destruction order, meaning the owner must keep the animal under proper control.

He told Hunter she must have it muzzled and on a lead at all times in public and that it be “supervised by a person of sufficient strength and stature” at all times in public.

The sheriff said he would not ban Hunter from owning dogs but added: “If there is another incident, along similar lines to before, it’s certain the sheriff will order its destruction”.

He warned any breach of the order means prosecutors are required to seek destruction.

Sheriff Sutherland also gave Hunter a £1,000 compensation order, equating to the vet bill for the Lhasa Apso.

Staffy was rugby tackled

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court previously that around 6.20am on March 24, the Lhaso Apso owner took her dog into the secure front garden and became aware of loud barking.

She opened the door to let her dog back in the house and looked back to see the white Staffy barge towards her gate.

It “burst open” and the Staffy entered the house, the fiscal said.

A Lhasa Apso dog
A Lhasa Apso dog. Image: Shutterstock

“It jumped on top of the Lhasa Apso and the complainer tried to grab the dog off her dog and at that point, the dog bit the middle finger of the complainer.

“Both dogs went into the back garden and the Staffy continued to bite and claw at the Lhasa Apso’s back.

“The accused came running out her house, which is situated right next to the complainer’s house.”

The fiscal said a police report described Hunter “rugby tackle the Staffy and hold it until (the complainer) could get the dog safely back into the house”.

Vet bill

Ms Yousaf said the Lhasa Apso was taken to the vet, where its wounds were cleaned and the bill came to about £1,000.

The woman also sought medical attention for her finger injury, which was cleaned.

Hunter told police she had been taking the dog out for a walk and the other dog had barked at her pet, which then pulled away from her.

On New Year’s Day, Fraser let his dogs into his back garden and they escaped through a gate, left open by a delivery driver.

The female owner of the Jack Russell lifted her dog up and Fraser’s Staffy tried to jump up to bite it, prompting the woman’s partner to intervene.

Ms Yousaf said: “At that point the Jack Russell managed to get away and the Staffy is seen to take hold of the Jack Russell by the neck and is shaking the dog.

“The accused appears and takes hold of his dog and attempts to release the dog from gripping onto the Jack Russell.”

Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The fiscal said Fraser and the other male tried to prise open its jaws.

“Eventually, the Jack Russell is freed and has large puncture wounds to the neck and is bleeding heavily”.

The Jack Russell was taken to the vet, where the bill came to £2,970.

Fraser told police he had opened the door to let out the dogs and they escaped without his knowledge.

Speaking at the earlier hearing, defence lawyer Mr Davie suggested Fraser’s culpability was at the “lower end of the scale” and that he has since reinforced the fence and put up a 6ft gate, which can only open from the inside.

He said the dog now wears a muzzle and lead.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Christopher Sloan. Image: Facebook.
'Naive' Arbroath paedophile jailed for Snapchat breach
Ben Paton
Perth joyrider back behind bars for car keys theft just three days after prison…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Big Weekend brawler and sex offender's breach
CR0049350, Laura Devlin, Dundee. The official opening of the new Dundee Justice Hub is taking place on Friday. Designed to meet the needs of its users and a modern trauma informed justice system the Dundee Justice Hub will be formally opened on 2 August by the Lord President, Sheriff Principal Gillian Wade KC and the Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs and 'first look' inside. Picture Shows; Courtroom 1, Dundee Justice Hub, Quadrant House, Riverside Drive, Dundee, 02nd August 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fatal accident inquiry to examine tragedy at Kinross-shire farm
Gordon Fraser.
Dundee paedophile declined hospital treatment hours before death in prison
Huong Nguyen was pulled over by police after her dangerous stop on an M90 sliproad
Police dashcam shows nail salon worker's 'extremely dangerous' stop on M90 slip road in…
Caleb Ferguson
Perth murderer caught with knife in public months before Cameron Rae killing
Police at Tulloch Court in Dundee on Saturday.
Dundee pair remanded on attempted murder charges after 'assaults' at Hilltown multi
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Filling station fraudster and pub pursuit
Marc Lannen was on trial at the High Court in Dundee
Dundee man found guilty of baby shaking attempting murder