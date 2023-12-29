Fife dad on how he’s spent £92k Michael McIntyre winnings so far – and whether he ever bought that campervan

A Fife dad who scooped £92,000 on a Michael McIntyre gameshow has revealed how he has spent his winnings so far – and whether he ever got the campervan he dreamt of.

Colin Brown, from Kirkcaldy, took the huge prize on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel earlier this year.

The 43-year-old won the hearts of the nation when he answered a series of questions with the help of celebrity ‘experts’.

A tearful Colin then raced around the studio, hugging the celebrities and telling how he would use some of the money to buy a mobile home.

‘I can start planning for World Dwarf Games thanks to £92k win’

Reflecting on the win at home with wife, Toni, and nine-year-old son Mitchell, Colin has revealed how the cash will help him pursue his dream of competing at the World Dwarf Games in Australia in 2027.

He told The Courier: “I have previously competed successfully in the Dwarf Games in powerlifting, cycling, shotput, discus and running.

“My win means I will be able to compete in the world games in Australia.

“The venue has still to be announced but at least I can now start planning.”

Colin – a mental health and wellbeing social care worker for young people – says it took a while for his win, which was broadcast in September, to sink in.

He says once he was back at work, and the initial excitement wore off, he decided he needed to be sensible with his money.

‘I need to be sensible – it won’t last forever’

He said: “It won’t last forever so I need to be careful with it.

“So far I have carried out renovations on our home, helped my daughter – Demi Kirsten – decorate her new flat, and bought a small car.

“We’re planning a family holiday for 2024 and hoping to head to Orlando for a holiday the following year.

“The money has taken a lot of pressure off but I know I have to be sensible.

“Best of all, it’s been nice to be able to help my family, improve our home and plan family time together.

“But competing in the World Dwarf Games will definitely be the highlight – that wouldn’t have been possible without this win.”

And what of the campervan that Colin told McIntyre he planned to buy?

“I haven’t done it yet but it’s still definitely a possibility,” Colin added.