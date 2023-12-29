Fife dad on how he’s spent £92k Michael McIntyre winnings so far – and whether he ever bought that campervan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife dad on how he’s spent £92k Michael McIntyre winnings so far – and whether he ever bought that campervan

Colin Brown from Kirkcaldy has been reflecting on his gameshow win.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Michael McIntyre's The Wheel winner
Colin Brown with his wife Toni and son Mitchell. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Fife dad who scooped £92,000 on a Michael McIntyre gameshow has revealed how he has spent his winnings so far – and whether he ever got the campervan he dreamt of.

Colin Brown, from Kirkcaldy, took the huge prize on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel earlier this year.

The 43-year-old won the hearts of the nation when he answered a series of questions with the help of celebrity ‘experts’.

A tearful Colin then raced around the studio, hugging the celebrities and telling how he would use some of the money to buy a mobile home.

‘I can start planning for World Dwarf Games thanks to £92k win’

Reflecting on the win at home with wife, Toni, and nine-year-old son Mitchell, Colin has revealed how the cash will help him pursue his dream of competing at the World Dwarf Games in Australia in 2027.

He told The Courier: “I have previously competed successfully in the Dwarf Games in powerlifting, cycling, shotput, discus and running.

“My win means I will be able to compete in the world games in Australia.

Fife dad Colin Brown, from Kirkcaldy, shows his delight at winning £92,000 on The Wheel.
An overjoyed Colin winning on The Wheel in September. Image: BBC iPlayer

“The venue has still to be announced but at least I can now start planning.”

Colin – a mental health and wellbeing social care worker for young people – says it took a while for his win, which was broadcast in September, to sink in.

He says once he was back at work, and the initial excitement wore off, he decided he needed to be sensible with his money.

‘I need to be sensible – it won’t last forever’

He said: “It won’t last forever so I need to be careful with it.

“So far I have carried out renovations on our home, helped my daughter – Demi Kirsten – decorate her new flat, and bought a small car.

“We’re planning a family holiday for 2024 and hoping to head to Orlando for a holiday the following year.

“The money has taken a lot of pressure off but I know I have to be sensible.

Mitchell, Colin and Toni check out their holiday choices. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Colin Brown, The Wheel winner
The family with their new car. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Best of all, it’s been nice to be able to help my family, improve our home and plan family time together.

“But competing in the World Dwarf Games will definitely be the highlight – that wouldn’t have been possible without this win.”

And what of the campervan that Colin told McIntyre he planned to buy?

“I haven’t done it yet but it’s still definitely a possibility,” Colin added.

