Fife dad who won £92k on TV quiz reveals boss phoned to make sure he was going back to work

A Fife dad who won £92,000 on a TV quiz show has revealed his boss called him to check he would be coming back to work.

Colin Brown, 43, from Kirkcaldy, scooped the huge prize on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel.

The show aired on Saturday night – and by Monday morning, Colin was returning to work as a mental health and wellbeing social care worker.

Speaking to The Courier, Colin said: “I’m still on cloud nine, to be honest, but I have to get my feet firmly back on the ground and go back to work as normal.

‘I had my boss on the phone double checking after The Wheel win’

“I had my boss on the phone double checking – but I assured him I’d be there as always.”

Colin won the cash by answering a series of questions with the help of celebrity ‘experts’.

In the final round he picked Richard Madeley to help him answer a question on dinosaurs.

A tearful Colin then raced round the studio, hugging the celebrities and host McIntyre as he described the cash as “life-changing”.

Colin said he would use some of the money to buy a campervan.

He also vowed to donate to the Dwarf Sports Association to help his nine-year-old son, Mitchell, and others.

Speaking on Monday morning, Colin said: “It’s just going to make such a difference and take off a lot of pressure with the cost of living and bills and things like that.

“The whole thing is a bit surreal but absolutely incredible.”

‘Crazy’ response to Fife man winning Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Colin says he has had a huge response since winning.

He said: “It’s been crazy – not only have family and friends been wishing me well, but total strangers as well.

“The response has been amazing and overwhelming, really.

“I have had so many lovely messages – they have all been so heartfelt.”

Locals told how they struggled to watch The Wheel as Colin edged closer to winning the cash.

Commenting on The Courier’s story about Colin’s win, user ‘Gma Lisa’ said: “My husband and I couldn’t watch because we couldn’t take the stress.

“What great news – I could not be happier that this lovely man won all that cash.”

‘Mabel’ wrote: “Wow! Well done! I didn’t watch but this is a lovely story to read! Rich beyond your wildest dreams!”

And ‘Pep’ posted: “Congratulations. I watched the show and I was holding my breath waiting for the answer.

“You were amazing Colin, well done, hope you and your family enjoy your new life.”

Colin says he will now need “get my sensible head back on” when it comes to spending the cash.

He added: “The whole thing was a fantastic experience from start to finish.

“I loved every minute.”