Fife dad who won £92k on TV quiz reveals boss phoned to make sure he was going back to work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Fife dad who won £92k on TV quiz reveals boss phoned to make sure he was going back to work

Colin Brown, from Kirkcaldy, has told The Courier he is still on "cloud nine" after his appearance on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Kirkcaldy dad wins The Wheel
Colin and his son Mitchell, 9. Image: Colin Brown

A Fife dad who won £92,000 on a TV quiz show has revealed his boss called him to check he would be coming back to work.

Colin Brown, 43, from Kirkcaldy, scooped the huge prize on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel.

The show aired on Saturday night – and by Monday morning, Colin was returning to work as a mental health and wellbeing social care worker.

Speaking to The Courier, Colin said: “I’m still on cloud nine, to be honest, but I have to get my feet firmly back on the ground and go back to work as normal.

‘I had my boss on the phone double checking after The Wheel win’

“I had my boss on the phone double checking – but I assured him I’d be there as always.”

Colin won the cash by answering a series of questions with the help of celebrity ‘experts’.

In the final round he picked Richard Madeley to help him answer a question on dinosaurs.

A tearful Colin then raced round the studio, hugging the celebrities and host McIntyre as he described the cash as “life-changing”.

Fife dad Colin Brown, from Kirkcaldy, shows his delight at winning £92,000 on The Wheel.
Colin shows his delight at winning £92,000 on The Wheel. Image: BBC iPlayer
Coin Brown from Kirkcaldy in Fife races round The Wheel studio after winning £92,000
Colin runs round the studio in celebration. Image: BBC iPlayer.

Colin said he would use some of the money to buy a campervan.

He also vowed to donate to the Dwarf Sports Association to help his nine-year-old son, Mitchell, and others.

Speaking on Monday morning, Colin said: “It’s just going to make such a difference and take off a lot of pressure with the cost of living and bills and things like that.

“The whole thing is a bit surreal but absolutely incredible.”

‘Crazy’ response to Fife man winning Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Colin says he has had a huge response since winning.

He said: “It’s been crazy – not only have family and friends been wishing me well, but total strangers as well.

“The response has been amazing and overwhelming, really.

“I have had so many lovely messages – they have all been so heartfelt.”

Fife dad Colin Brown, from Kirkcaldy, in The Wheel studio with Michael McIntyre
Colin on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel. Image: BBC iPlayer

Locals told how they struggled to watch The Wheel as Colin edged closer to winning the cash.

Commenting on The Courier’s story about Colin’s win, user ‘Gma Lisa’ said: “My husband and I couldn’t watch because we couldn’t take the stress.

“What great news – I could not be happier that this lovely man won all that cash.”

‘Mabel’ wrote: “Wow! Well done! I didn’t watch but this is a lovely story to read! Rich beyond your wildest dreams!”

Fife dad Colin Brown, from Kirkcaldy, shows his joy after winning £92,000 on MIchael McIntyre's The Wheel
Colin shows his joy after winning on The Wheel. Image: BBC iPlayer

And ‘Pep’ posted: “Congratulations. I watched the show and I was holding my breath waiting for the answer.

“You were amazing Colin, well done, hope you and your family enjoy your new life.”

Colin says he will now need “get my sensible head back on” when it comes to spending the cash.

He added: “The whole thing was a fantastic experience from start to finish.

“I loved every minute.”

More from TV & Film

Members of the Writers Guild of America picket outside Paramount Pictures on May 3 (Ashley Landis/PA)
‘We did it’: Hollywood writers react to ‘tentative agreement’ to end strike
Demonstrators walk with signs during a rally outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in Los Angeles on Thursday (AP)
Writers announce ‘tentative agreement’ to end strike
Lorraine Kelly joined the ensemble at the recording studio in London to meet the women of the choir (Ian West/PA)
Lorraine Kelly joins choir on charity song to raise awareness of breast cancer
David Tennant as The Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble (BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/PA)
David Tennant and Catherine Tate reunited in new trailer for Doctor Who specials
Fife dad Colin Brown, from Kirkcaldy, shows his delight at winning £92,000 on The Wheel.
Fife dad in tears after winning £92,000 on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
8
EastEnders star Nigel Harman has topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard after closing out the first live show of 2023 with a dramatic paso doble. (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Actor Nigel Harman storms Strictly leaderboard in first live show of 2023
Kai Widdrington and Angela Rippon, during the live show on Saturday for BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Angela Rippon shows off famous flexibility in Strictly Come Dancing debut
Olly Murs (Lucy North/PA)
Olly Murs ‘gutted’ to leave The Voice UK after six years
Amy Dowden (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Amy Dowden sends support to Strictly team after ‘hardest step’ in cancer journey
Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Nigel Harman, Ellie Leach, Amanda Abbington, Les Dennis, Adam Thomas, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon, Nikita Kanda, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Annabel Croft, Jody Cundy, Zara McDermot and Bobby Brazier, the contestants for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing celebrities begin quest for Glitterball Trophy

Conversation