Your guide to 4 must-visit live sports bars in Fife

There’s nothing like relaxing with an ice cold pint and watching your favourite live sport! Here are some of the best live sports bars in Fife you need to visit.

The Foxton Bar and Grill

Located in Glenrothes on Foxton Drive, The Foxton Bar and Grill symbolises top-tier dining and entertainment in Fife. Since its 2017 launch, it has been more than a bar, creating memories, tantalising palates, and uplifting moods.

Its welcoming atmosphere truly exemplifies family-friendly dining. Upon entry, the aroma of fresh food and its modern drinks greet guests. Its standout feature, the Hot Rocks, lets you sizzle steaks directly at your table, promising an unmatched culinary journey.

Its committed kitchen team ensures each dish represents quality and value. Beyond dining, The Foxton’s bar offers a diverse range of draughts, catering to every preference. Cocktail aficionados can delve into its hand-made creations, including the standout cocktail trees.

For sports fans, The Foxton offers the best live sport atmosphere in Fife, with viewing from Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Viaplay making you feel as if you’re at the game itself.

In essence, whether it’s exquisite dining, crafted drinks or exhilarating sports, The Foxton Bar and Grill is Fife’s prime spot.

Edwards Bar and Grill

If you’re in Dunfermline and on the hunt for a place that combines great food, live sports and some serious fun, look no further than Edwards Bar and Grill. Edward’s has it all, and it’s quickly become a local favourite.

Edward’s Bar and Grill serves up mouth-watering dishes that’ll make your taste buds dance. From juicy burgers to hearty Sunday roasts that’ll make your granny jealous, its got your cravings covered.

You can enjoy all this while catching live sports on the big screen. No need to choose between food and the game, Edward’s lets you have both. Picture this: You’re sinking your teeth into a juicy burger, sipping on a cold drink and cheering for your team. It’s a match made in sports heaven.

Edward’s Bar and Grill is not just about food and sports though: it’s a hub for entertainment. It hosts regular pub quizzes that’ll put your knowledge to the test and karaoke nights that have seen some epic performances (and a few tone-deaf renditions, but it’s all in good fun).

So whether you’re after a bite to eat, you’re a sports fan, or just someone who loves a good time, Edward’s Bar and Grill in Dunfermline is the place to be.

Styx Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes

Styx Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes is passionate about live sports, and with multiple big screens throughout the venues supported by a full sound system, the bars really are two of Fife’s premier venues for watching live sport.

Whether you’re a die-hard football fanatic, a rugby enthusiast, a darts aficionado or a fervent ice hockey supporter, its got you covered with the ultimate sports viewing experience with amazing drinks packages to match.

With a busy calendar of live sporting events coming up there’s something for everyone. Why not enjoy a game of pool, snooker or darts while you watch with some amazing table hire offers, including food and private room hire?

It’s not all just sport either. You can’t beat a night of live entertainment at Styx with some great live acts coming up.

Visit Styx Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes and become part of the action. Feel the energy, cheer for your favourite teams and soak up the atmosphere. Make every game day a winning experience at Fife’s ultimate live sports destination!

The Ball Room

Never miss a second of the action at The Ball Room, Dunfermline! Step into its sports bar and unlock a world of excitement, featuring a line-up of thrilling activities and delicious dining options.

Challenge your friends to a game of pool, snooker, darts or ping pong while sipping on a wide selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The Ball Room has over 25 top of the range 55″ TVs, accompanied by a premium surround sound system. Ensure you never miss a moment of the action as it broadcasts all major sports events from football and rugby to tennis, NFL and Superbowl on Sky Sports, Viaplay and TNT Sports.

But it doesn’t stop there! The Ball Room hosts sports competitions and events year-round, including exclusive Pool Competitions and Superbowl Final’s Night. Plus, it offers fantastic prizes and giveaways during big games and cup finals.

Planning a special night out or private event? The Ball Room has got you covered with private areas and a function room equipped with two large projector screens for your personal or sporting events. It is also family and child-friendly, so everyone can enjoy the thrill of sports at The Ball Room.

