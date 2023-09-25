Your guide to 4 must-visit live sports bars in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment

Your guide to 4 must-visit live sports bars in Fife

Enjoy some great food and a drink as you watch the latest game.

Presented by local businesses
Snooker balls and cue on a snooker table.
It's time to unwind with some of the best sports bars in Fife.

There’s nothing like relaxing with an ice cold pint and watching your favourite live sport! Here are some of the best live sports bars in Fife you need to visit.

The Foxton Bar and Grill

A range of food and drink on offer at the Foxton Sports Bar in Fife.
A range of food and drink on offer at the Foxton Bar and Grill in Fife.

Located in Glenrothes on Foxton Drive, The Foxton Bar and Grill symbolises top-tier dining and entertainment in Fife. Since its 2017 launch, it has been more than a bar, creating memories, tantalising palates, and uplifting moods.

Its welcoming atmosphere truly exemplifies family-friendly dining. Upon entry, the aroma of fresh food and its modern drinks greet guests. Its standout feature, the Hot Rocks, lets you sizzle steaks directly at your table, promising an unmatched culinary journey.

Its committed kitchen team ensures each dish represents quality and value. Beyond dining, The Foxton’s bar offers a diverse range of draughts, catering to every preference. Cocktail aficionados can delve into its hand-made creations, including the standout cocktail trees.

For sports fans, The Foxton offers the best live sport atmosphere in Fife, with viewing from Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Viaplay making you feel as if you’re at the game itself.

In essence, whether it’s exquisite dining, crafted drinks or exhilarating sports, The Foxton Bar and Grill is Fife’s prime spot.

View The Foxton Bar and Grill menu and get in contact.

Edwards Bar and Grill

Edwards Bar and Grill
Edwards Bar and Grill offers warm hospitality and a range of live sports.

If you’re in Dunfermline and on the hunt for a place that combines great food, live sports and some serious fun, look no further than Edwards Bar and Grill. Edward’s has it all, and it’s quickly become a local favourite.

Edward’s Bar and Grill serves up mouth-watering dishes that’ll make your taste buds dance. From juicy burgers to hearty Sunday roasts that’ll make your granny jealous, its got your cravings covered.

You can enjoy all this while catching live sports on the big screen. No need to choose between food and the game, Edward’s lets you have both. Picture this: You’re sinking your teeth into a juicy burger, sipping on a cold drink and cheering for your team. It’s a match made in sports heaven.

Edward’s Bar and Grill is not just about food and sports though: it’s a hub for entertainment. It hosts regular pub quizzes that’ll put your knowledge to the test and karaoke nights that have seen some epic performances (and a few tone-deaf renditions, but it’s all in good fun).

So whether you’re after a bite to eat, you’re a sports fan, or just someone who loves a good time, Edward’s Bar and Grill in Dunfermline is the place to be.

Browse the Edward’s Bar and Grill menu or book a table.

Styx Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes

Styx Glenrothes
There are plenty of live sports on offer at Styx.

Styx Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes is passionate about live sports, and with multiple big screens throughout the venues supported by a full sound system, the bars really are two of Fife’s premier venues for watching live sport.

Whether you’re a die-hard football fanatic, a rugby enthusiast, a darts aficionado or a fervent ice hockey supporter, its got you covered with the ultimate sports viewing experience with amazing drinks packages to match.

With a busy calendar of live sporting events coming up there’s something for everyone. Why not enjoy a game of pool, snooker or darts while you watch with some amazing table hire offers, including food and private room hire?

It’s not all just sport either. You can’t beat a night of live entertainment at Styx with some great live acts coming up.

Visit Styx Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes and become part of the action. Feel the energy, cheer for your favourite teams and soak up the atmosphere. Make every game day a winning experience at Fife’s ultimate live sports destination!

Check out the full Styx calendar of live sports and entertainment or book a table hire today.

The Ball Room

The Ball Room in Fife
Feel immersed in live sporting action at The Ball Room.

Never miss a second of the action at The Ball Room, Dunfermline! Step into its sports bar and unlock a world of excitement, featuring a line-up of thrilling activities and delicious dining options.

Challenge your friends to a game of pool, snooker, darts or ping pong while sipping on a wide selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The Ball Room has over 25 top of the range 55″ TVs, accompanied by a premium surround sound system. Ensure you never miss a moment of the action as it broadcasts all major sports events from football and rugby to tennis, NFL and Superbowl on Sky Sports, Viaplay and TNT Sports.

But it doesn’t stop there! The Ball Room hosts sports competitions and events year-round, including exclusive Pool Competitions and Superbowl Final’s Night. Plus, it offers fantastic prizes and giveaways during big games and cup finals.

Planning a special night out or private event? The Ball Room has got you covered with private areas and a function room equipped with two large projector screens for your personal or sporting events. It is also family and child-friendly, so everyone can enjoy the thrill of sports at The Ball Room.

Plan an unforgettable sports experience at The Ball Room.

