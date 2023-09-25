XL Bully dog put down after Dundee attack

An XL Bully dog that left a man in hospital after an attack in Dundee has been destroyed.

The animal was put down after being involved in an attack in Mid Craigie on Friday

A 63-year-old man suffered a serious injury after the incident on Longtown Place.

It is understood the man is expected to be discharged from Ninewells Hospital in the coming days.

XL Bully involved in Dundee attack

Neighbours of the man confirmed that an XL Bully had been involved in the attack.

No one has been charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a dog having injured a 63-year-old man at an address in Longtown Place, Dundee on the evening of Friday September 22.

“The man required treatment to a serious arm injury at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“Officers and a vet attended and the animal has been seized.”

XL Bully dogs have been at the centre of a series of incidents in Dundee in recent years.

However, some Dundee-based owners of the dogs believe a proposed ban on the breed in the UK is unfair – and say it is down to the owners rather than their pets.