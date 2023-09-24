Man hospitalised with serious injury after dog attack in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man hospitalised with serious injury after dog attack in Dundee

Local sources say the 63-year-old was attacked by an XL Bully dog in the Mid Craigie area of the city.

By Lindsey Hamilton
xL Bully attack Dundee
An XL Bully has attacked a man in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has been seriously injured after being attacked by what has been described as an XL Bully dog in Dundee.

The incident happened in Longtown Place in Mid Craigie on Friday.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital with a serious arm injury.

The dog has since been seized.

Man needed treatment for a serious injury

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a dog having injured a 63-year-old man at an address in Longtown Place, Dundee on the evening of Friday,  September 22.

“The man required treatment to a serious arm injury at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“Officers and a vet attended and the animal has been seized.”

One local resident, who asked not to be named, described seeing the dog, an XL Bully attacking the man.

A stock image of an XL Bully.
An XL Bully is reported to have attacked a man in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock

The eye-witness said: “I am aware that a man was attacked by an XL Bully in Longtown Place.

“The man needed to go to hospital with a serious injury.

“Police were all over the area on Friday night and were there all day Saturday too.

“I was told the man was mauled by the dog and that his injuries are pretty severe.”

Another resident said: “I was told that one of my neighbours was attacked by an XL Bully.

“He was taken away to hospital in an ambulance.

“I have seen the dog in the street before.

“There has been a lot of police activity in the street since.”

Bid to ban XL Bully dogs in the UK

Earlier this month Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she wants to ban American XL Bully dogs.

Ms Braverman says she is seeking “urgent advice” on the breed after an XL Bully attacked an 11-year-old girl in Birmingham on Saturday.

This was followed a few days later by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowing to outlaw American XL bully dogs in the UK,

The SNP says it is urgently considering a similar ban in Scotland.

Powers over the banned breeds list are held at Holyrood, meaning any change by Mr Sunak would not automatically apply in Scotland.

Campaigners have welcomed the move by the prime minister, which comes after several serious incidents involving the breeds across the UK.

This included a case in Angus where one of the dogs killed father-of-five Adam Watts.

The dog had been placed in Mr Watt’s kennels in Auchterhouse after it mauled Amanda Williams and her smaller dog, Coco.

