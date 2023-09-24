Man hospitalised with serious injury after dog attack in Dundee

A man has been seriously injured after being attacked by what has been described as an XL Bully dog in Dundee.

The incident happened in Longtown Place in Mid Craigie on Friday.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital with a serious arm injury.

The dog has since been seized.

Man needed treatment for a serious injury

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a dog having injured a 63-year-old man at an address in Longtown Place, Dundee on the evening of Friday, September 22.

“The man required treatment to a serious arm injury at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“Officers and a vet attended and the animal has been seized.”

One local resident, who asked not to be named, described seeing the dog, an XL Bully attacking the man.

The eye-witness said: “I am aware that a man was attacked by an XL Bully in Longtown Place.

“The man needed to go to hospital with a serious injury.

“Police were all over the area on Friday night and were there all day Saturday too.

“I was told the man was mauled by the dog and that his injuries are pretty severe.”

Another resident said: “I was told that one of my neighbours was attacked by an XL Bully.

“He was taken away to hospital in an ambulance.

“I have seen the dog in the street before.

“There has been a lot of police activity in the street since.”

Bid to ban XL Bully dogs in the UK

Earlier this month Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she wants to ban American XL Bully dogs.

Ms Braverman says she is seeking “urgent advice” on the breed after an XL Bully attacked an 11-year-old girl in Birmingham on Saturday.

This was followed a few days later by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowing to outlaw American XL bully dogs in the UK,

The SNP says it is urgently considering a similar ban in Scotland.

Powers over the banned breeds list are held at Holyrood, meaning any change by Mr Sunak would not automatically apply in Scotland.

Campaigners have welcomed the move by the prime minister, which comes after several serious incidents involving the breeds across the UK.

This included a case in Angus where one of the dogs killed father-of-five Adam Watts.

The dog had been placed in Mr Watt’s kennels in Auchterhouse after it mauled Amanda Williams and her smaller dog, Coco.