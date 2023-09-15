Dundee XL Bully owners hit back at proposed ban of controversial dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee XL Bully owners hit back at proposed ban of controversial dog

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is planning to rush through legislation that would see the breed banned in the UK.

By Andrew Robson
Loraine Kidd with dogs including XL Bully Ziaan, and XL Bully Blu owned by Dundee woman Shan Shanks
Loraine Kidd with dogs including XL Bully Ziaan, and XL Bully Blu owned by Dundee woman Shan Shanks. Image: Supplied

Dundee owners of XL Bully dogs have hit back against plans to ban the controversial breed.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is planning to rush through legislation that would see the dogs banned in the UK by the end of the year.

It comes after a man died in Staffordshire on Friday in an attack by two dogs, thought to be XL Bullys.

There have been a number of other incidents involving the breed in recent months – including several in Dundee.

Dundee XL Bully owners say ban not the answer

Speaking on Friday, the prime minister said: “The American XL Bully dog is a danger to our communities, particularly our children.

“It is clear this is not about a handful of badly-trained dogs, it’s a pattern of behaviour that can not go on.”

But Dundee-based owners of the breed say blanket bans are not the answer – a view supported by the Scottish SPCA.

Loraine Kidd, 36, who trains dogs and owns a three-year-old XL Bully, Ziaan, with her partner John Tomlin, branded the idea “terrible”.

Dundee owner of a 3-year-old XL Bully
John Tomlin with XL Bully Ziaan. Image: Loraine Kidd

She told The Courier: “It won’t achieve anything – you need to target the breeders and dog owners.

“People don’t know how to train their dogs any more.

“XL Bullys are high predation dogs and you need to train them from day one.”

Loraine says Ziaan is the only XL Bully to compete in the dog sport of flyball in the world.

Dundee owner's XL Bully is the only in the world that competes in Flyball
Ziaan is the only XL Bully in the world that competes in flyball according to owner Loraine. Image: Loraine Kidd

She feels a ban would punish those who train and look after their dogs properly.

She said: “My partner and I have put in the work to train Ziaan how to behave – it punishes everyone who has made the effort.

“The Dangerous Dogs Act isn’t fit for purpose – you can breed a killing machine if you want to.

“There need to be tougher penalties on improper breeding practices.”

‘Any dog has the potential to be dangerous’

Shan Shanks, from Dundee, who owns a two-year-old XL Bully called Blu, says any big dog has the potential to cause harm in the wrong hands.

She said: “I don’t condone any of the attacks but any dog has the potential to be dangerous.

“Banning entire breeds doesn’t work.

“People need to start taking responsibility for their animals – it’s not about poor dogs, it’s poor owners.

Picture of a Dundee based XL Bully
Shan’s two-year-old XL Bully Blu. Image: Shan Shanks

“Like other large breeds, XLs need specific training and engagement from responsible owners.”

Shan describes Blu as an “amazing dog” who is submissive in social situations.

The 26-year-old added: “She was actually attacked by a sausage dog when she was eight weeks old – and because it was a sausage dog people don’t react in the same way.

Dundee owner of a Shih Tzu and an XL Bully
Blu with Shan’s Shih Tzu. Image: Shan Shanks

“If it was her it would be a different story.

“I’ve done everything to make sure Blu is safe to be around and good-natured.

“But if any of my dogs ever showed any signs of aggressive behaviour I would use a muzzle and take them to a secure field.”

  • Do you agree with plans to ban XL Bullys? Let us know in the comments below

More from Dundee

DCA's finances are in a precarious position. Image: Dundee Contemporary Arts
DCA closure would be 'serious tragedy': Readers react to uncertain future for Dundee arts…
3
The entrance to St Clement's and Camperdown primary schools in Dundee, where the knife threat incident took place.
Dundee girl, 6, 'threatened by boy with butter knife' in school playground
The site of the former primary school in Dundee where plans have been approved to build new homes
Nearly 50 homes approved for site of former Whitfield Primary School in Dundee
Left to right: Paul Wallace from Keep Scotland Beautiful, Councillor Heather Anderson, staff from Starbucks and McDonald's, and Dundee City Council's Sally McConville, launching the Take It Back single-use cups scheme
Why Dundee McDonald's, Starbucks, Greggs, Costa and Caffe Nero outlets are teaming up on…
John Tavendale was the project manager of the V&A Dundee
Dundee Eden Project will 'anchor' the waterfront, says V&A project manager
3
Mary Quant V&A Exhibition.
Hit or miss? All 8 Dundee V&A exhibitions reviewed and rated
The 1991 emergency exercise looked extremely real at the city's docks. Image: DC Thomson.
Blue Iris: Dundee 'disaster' near Tay Rail Bridge echoed painful past
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Be Charlotte X Andrew Wasylyk for V&A fifth birthday Picture shows; Be Charlotte/Andrew Wasylyk. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Dundee music icons in unlikely collaboration for V&A's fifth birthday
Dundee MSP Michael Marra
Letter reveals Dundee was destined to lose to Glasgow with millions of investment, MSP…
2
Firefighters on Hilltown Terrace, Dundee. Image: Supplied.
Man, 40, charged in connection with Dundee car fire

Conversation