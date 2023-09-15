VIDEO: How quick are Scotland’s ‘fastest’ pizza makers Papa John’s St Andrews?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: How quick are Scotland’s ‘fastest’ pizza makers Papa John’s St Andrews?

Sarah Menzies and Sean Brothers have been crowned the country's quickest crew in the 'pizza games'.

By Maria Gran

If fast food is what you want, look no further than the speedy pizza-making team from Papa John’s in St Andrews.

In fact, the experienced dough slappers were crowned the quickest crew in Scotland at Papa John’s pizza games, and the third fastest in the UK.

Store manager Sarah Menzies and colleague Sean Brothers knocked out all other stores in regional heats and flew the flag for Scotland in the UK-wide finals in Milton Keynes.

The duo completed the challenge – which involves making 16 large pizzas and folding 50 boxes – in an impressive six minutes and 50 seconds. This makes them the third fastest in the UK.

“It’s quite exciting,” says store manager Sarah.

St Andrews pizza maker Sarah puts a dough ball in flour to turn it into a pizza base.
Sarah starts off slapping a dough ball into a large pizza base. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“It means a lot to represent Scotland, and to get the recognition boosts morale in the team.”

St Andrews pizza crew’s secret to success

Like athletes train for competition, the pizza making crew have long been training for the pizza games.

But there is no need to schedule in extra sessions for them, as they will regularly have about 40 pizzas on the board at the same time.

“At first it was a bit daunting, but we’re used to it now,” says Sean.

Sean puts tomato sauce and cheese on the pizza.
After Sarah’s made the base, Sean takes control of the toppings. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“The whole team gets involved to get orders out, so it brings everyone together.”

On the busiest nights, eight staff members are in the kitchen at the same time working to tight deadlines.

The biggest ever order the St Andrews store has made was 306 pizzas for freshers’ week.

With the students now back in town, there should be lots of practice for next year’s pizza games incoming.

Sarah says: “We plan on doing the competition again next year, hopefully we can get two teams down.

Five Papa John's staff in tshirts saying "Papa John's St Andrews - Scotland's fastest pizza-making crew!"
The speedy crew at Papa John’s St Andrews, Sean Brothers, Jordan Robertson, Roy Turner, Sarah Menzies and Ellia Bayliss. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“The first one was a learning experience, but we’ve got an edge for next year now.

“We also found out that the winners get to go to Orlando for the international finals.

“I’m a huge Disney fan, so that’s motivation to do even better next time.”

What are Papa John’s pizza games?

The pizza delivery chain holds its pizza games every year, inviting stores from across the country to take part.

Here, teams are tested on their box folding, dough slapping and pizza topping skills in record breaking time.

In teams of two, pizza makers knock out 16 large pizzas – one topped with pepperoni – and fold up 50 boxes as fast as they can.

Though time is of the essence, teams will be penalised if they don’t use the correct methods or deviate from standards, such as making the pizzas too large.

In regional heats, teams are timed in their own stores and the fastest pair travel to the national competition. The UK-wide winners are invited to compete in the international finals in Orlando, Florida.

