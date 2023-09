Kinross gave King Charles a welcome he won’t forget on Friday.

The monarch spent more than an hour in the town, where he visited a foodbank and unveiled a plaque to mark the 40th anniversary of Kinross Day Centre.

He also went walkabout on the High Street, shaking hands and chatting to some of the thousands of grown-ups, children and dogs who turned out to greet him.

Here are some of the best photographs from a memorable day.