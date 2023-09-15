Dundee brewery victorious at Scottish Beer Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee brewery victorious at Scottish Beer Awards

The industry event was held to reward the best Scottish beers across the country - with a local firm among the winners.

By Kelly Wilson
71 Brewing triumphed at the Scottish Beer Awards.
Dundee-based brewery 71 Brewing is celebrating after scooping a number of medals at the Scottish Beer Awards.

71 Brewing picked up a gold medal in the best sour category for its Strawberry Crush.

There was also three silver medals winning in the Best Session category with its Hop Rockin Beats beer, best pale ale for Cloud Fall and Flight Path was best IPA.

They were followed by a bronze with its Rollin’ Coaster in the best juice or hazy category.

The eighth annual ceremony attracted a huge entry attracting dozens of breweries and 300 beers, all of which are made in Scotland, and blind tasted by a judging panel of 30 expert tasters.

They marked quality, appearance, and flavour without any prior knowledge on the names of brewers, branding or labels. Only the beer type was known.

71 Brewing expansion plans

71 Brewing had plans approved last year to add a taproom, art gallery, beer school and architectural studio to its Bellfield Street property.

Managing director Duncan Alexander says the changes could create 20 new jobs at the Bellfield Street property.

71 Brewing managing director Duncan Alexander. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The red brick building has been home to the firm since 2016.

It was previously known as Blackness Iron Works and has been the base for both a removal company and an arts collective since its construction in the early 1900s.

Showcasing the best in Scotland

Hilary Jones, judging panel chairwoman said: “The competition in 2023 showcases the finest products created right here in Scotland while also honouring some outstanding commercial accomplishments made in the sector.

“The Scottish Beer Awards are a much-anticipated event that are scheduled into the Scottish brewing year. I want to congratulate every one of the competition’s winners and finalists on behalf of the judging panel.”

Aberdeen’s Fierce Beer struck gold not once, but three times during the awards ceremony and collected a total of eight medals.

Edinburgh-based Bellfield Brewing claimed the Scottish Brewery of the Year award.

