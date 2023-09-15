Dundee brewery victorious at Scottish Beer Awards

Dundee-based brewery 71 Brewing is celebrating after scooping a number of medals at the Scottish Beer Awards.

71 Brewing picked up a gold medal in the best sour category for its Strawberry Crush.

There was also three silver medals winning in the Best Session category with its Hop Rockin Beats beer, best pale ale for Cloud Fall and Flight Path was best IPA.

They were followed by a bronze with its Rollin’ Coaster in the best juice or hazy category.

The eighth annual ceremony attracted a huge entry attracting dozens of breweries and 300 beers, all of which are made in Scotland, and blind tasted by a judging panel of 30 expert tasters.

They marked quality, appearance, and flavour without any prior knowledge on the names of brewers, branding or labels. Only the beer type was known.

71 Brewing expansion plans

71 Brewing had plans approved last year to add a taproom, art gallery, beer school and architectural studio to its Bellfield Street property.

Managing director Duncan Alexander says the changes could create 20 new jobs at the Bellfield Street property.

The red brick building has been home to the firm since 2016.

It was previously known as Blackness Iron Works and has been the base for both a removal company and an arts collective since its construction in the early 1900s.

Showcasing the best in Scotland

Hilary Jones, judging panel chairwoman said: “The competition in 2023 showcases the finest products created right here in Scotland while also honouring some outstanding commercial accomplishments made in the sector.

“The Scottish Beer Awards are a much-anticipated event that are scheduled into the Scottish brewing year. I want to congratulate every one of the competition’s winners and finalists on behalf of the judging panel.”

Aberdeen’s Fierce Beer struck gold not once, but three times during the awards ceremony and collected a total of eight medals.

Edinburgh-based Bellfield Brewing claimed the Scottish Brewery of the Year award.