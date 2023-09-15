Aaron Steele ‘buzzing’ to score first Arbroath goal as his secret weapon finally pays off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Aaron Steele ‘buzzing’ to score first Arbroath goal as his secret weapon finally pays off

The defender netted in a 4-2 win over Inverness last week after playing a key role in the opener.

By Ewan Smith
Aaron Steele scored his first Arbroath goal in the win over Inverness. Image: SNS.
Aaron Steele scored his first Arbroath goal in the win over Inverness. Image: SNS.

Aaron Steele has revealed his delight at netting his first goal for Arbroath – and setting up another with his secret weapon.

Steele scored the Angus side’s fourth goal in a 4-2 victory over Inverness to make it three straight wins.

That was the icing on the cake for the defender, who has made a massive impact at Arbroath since his arrival on a two-year deal from East Fife in the summer.

Steele, 21, has excelled in the Arbroath defence and looks like a real find.

Defensively sound, he also possesses a long throw that was used to great effect to send Jermaine Hylton racing down the byline for David Gold’s opener.

And the joy on Steele’s face as he rippled the net himself was plain for all to see.

Aaron Steele grabs Arbroath’s four goal against Inverness. Image: SNS.

“It was brilliant to score,” said Steele.

“I was on cloud nine when it hit the back of the net and didn’t really know what to do.

“As a defender, you try to get as many goals as you can but it doesn’t happen often.

“When it does you need to celebrate and, you can tell by the look on my face in the photos that I was absolutely buzzing.

“It was also good to see the long throw paying off.

“It’s come close a few times but it worked this time. The sun helped but I also spotted Jermaine’s run and had been talking to Michael McKenna about trying out a few things.

“There will be more chances from it, more goals.

“You can use it all over the park. Wherever the ball is, it can be effective.”

Meanwhile, Steele is the latest Arbroath star to cite the influence of Colin Hamilton behind the scenes.

Hammy spoke in glowing terms about Steele during a recent Smokies and Wine Arbroath podcast.

Hammy said Steele could be at Arbroath for ‘six or seven years’ as a founding member of a new core group of loyal Lichties.

Aaron Steele has thanked Colin Hamilton for helping him settle at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

And Steele added: “I listened to the podcast and it was nice to hear Hammy saying nice things about me.

“He’s a brilliant guy to have in the dressing room. He’s out injured at the moment but he speaks to me before games and at half-time.

“I feel Hammy has played a massive part in helping me settle into the club.

“It’s been a good move for me and it’s definitely helping me progress as a player. Long may that continue.”

