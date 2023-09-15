Aaron Steele ‘buzzing’ to score first Arbroath goal as his secret weapon finally pays off

Aaron Steele has revealed his delight at netting his first goal for Arbroath – and setting up another with his secret weapon.

Steele scored the Angus side’s fourth goal in a 4-2 victory over Inverness to make it three straight wins.

That was the icing on the cake for the defender, who has made a massive impact at Arbroath since his arrival on a two-year deal from East Fife in the summer.

Steele, 21, has excelled in the Arbroath defence and looks like a real find.

Defensively sound, he also possesses a long throw that was used to great effect to send Jermaine Hylton racing down the byline for David Gold’s opener.

And the joy on Steele’s face as he rippled the net himself was plain for all to see.

“It was brilliant to score,” said Steele.

“I was on cloud nine when it hit the back of the net and didn’t really know what to do.

“As a defender, you try to get as many goals as you can but it doesn’t happen often.

“When it does you need to celebrate and, you can tell by the look on my face in the photos that I was absolutely buzzing.

“It was also good to see the long throw paying off.

“It’s come close a few times but it worked this time. The sun helped but I also spotted Jermaine’s run and had been talking to Michael McKenna about trying out a few things.

“There will be more chances from it, more goals.

“You can use it all over the park. Wherever the ball is, it can be effective.”

Meanwhile, Steele is the latest Arbroath star to cite the influence of Colin Hamilton behind the scenes.

Hammy spoke in glowing terms about Steele during a recent Smokies and Wine Arbroath podcast.

Hammy said Steele could be at Arbroath for ‘six or seven years’ as a founding member of a new core group of loyal Lichties.

And Steele added: “I listened to the podcast and it was nice to hear Hammy saying nice things about me.

“He’s a brilliant guy to have in the dressing room. He’s out injured at the moment but he speaks to me before games and at half-time.

“I feel Hammy has played a massive part in helping me settle into the club.

“It’s been a good move for me and it’s definitely helping me progress as a player. Long may that continue.”