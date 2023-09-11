Colin Hamilton felt like he had been ‘shot or hit by sledgehammer’ as Arbroath ace opens up on horror hamstring injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Colin Hamilton felt like he had been ‘shot or hit by sledgehammer’ as Arbroath ace opens up on horror hamstring injury

Hamilton has been out of action since March after his left hamstring tore off the bone during a 2-0 win over Ayr United.

By Ewan Smith
Colin Hamilton is working his way back to full fitness at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Colin Hamilton has opened up on the horror hamstring injury that left him feeling like he’d been ‘shot or hit by a sledgehammer.’

The Arbroath ace has been out of action since tearing his left hamstring off the bone during and 2-0 win over Ayr United in March.

Described by Lichties boss Dick Campbell as ‘the best left-back in the league’, Hammy’s presence on the park has been a huge miss.

He has continued to support his team-mates from the sidelines, with Scott Stewart telling Courier Sport Hamilton is a future manager.

Colin Hamilton reveals extent of injury

Colin Hamilton has been praised by Scott Stewart and Dick Campbell. Image: SNS

But as Hammy works his way back to fitness, he has revealed he knew instantly it was a serious injury.

Describing the moment he was injured to hosts Jon Bruce and Allen Innes on Arbroath’s Smokies and Wine podcast, Hamilton said: “It felt as though someone had shot me in the back of the leg.

“It was either that or someone had whacked me on the leg with a sledgehammer.

“Because I came down on my heel, it gave way.

“I knew right away that it was something serious. I can remember looking up and seeing Tam O’Brien there.

“He looked at me and shouted to the physio Craig to come on.

“I was in so much pain lying there and when Craig came on he wanted me to go off on a stretcher.

“I said: ‘I’m not coming off this park on a stretcher.’ I tried to get up.

“But as soon as I stood up, because I’d been lying down for so long the blood was rushing through my body.

“I managed to hobble to the side of the park and had to lie down again.

“I couldn’t straighten my leg or do anything and wouldn’t wish that feeling on anyone.”

Stopped by airport scanners after surgery

Hamilton started a lengthy recovery process after scans revealed the full extent of the injury.

Backed by Arbroath and physio Craig Reynolds, Hamilton was sent to see a specialist at the Princess Grace Hospital in London.

Hamilton was told by his surgeon in London the injury was normally experienced by water-skiers or rugby players.

But after a whirlwind visit to England’s capital for the operation, Hamilton was then stopped by Gatwick Airport scanners on his way home.

Colin Hamilton hopes to return to Arbroath action soon. Image: SNS.

“It was the back of 11 by the time I went in for the operation,”

“I came round about 2 or 2.15pm but still wasn’t quite sure where I was but we were catching a flight back up the road at 6.30 that night.

“Craig and the surgeon felt it was better to go back up the road to my own bed and environment.

“We always wanted to go to London to see the theatre but not for that!

“After the operation, we were an hour in a taxi back to Gatwick.

Because they cleaned the crutches with special cleaner in the hospital, they wouldn’t let me through the scanner at the airport.

“My wife Cassandra was watching the Arbroath-Cove game on her phone and told me Cove had scored.

“I was sitting in the taxi gutted.

“I then remember rushing through the airport as fast as I could in crutches and a leg brace.

“But, because they had cleaned the crutches with a special cleaner in the hospital, they wouldn’t let me through the scanner at the airport.

‘Hardest six months of career’

Colin Hamilton (lying down) was taken off during Arbroath’s win over Ayr in March. Image: SNS

“We were running late and Cassandra had all the bags. I told her she’d need to go and hold the plane up.

“They were checking I had a proper leg brace on and weren’t for letting me through.

“They thought there was something on the crutches – drugs or something like that.

“But eventually someone came in and tested them again and I was let through.

“The flight was delayed by 45 minutes. If it hadn’t been we would have been left.”

Hamilton is not setting a firm comeback date but is hoping he can resume full training by the end of this month.

He added: “This has been the hardest six months I’ve had in football.

“I’ve never been injured like this before. I spend half my time on a bike looking out of a window because everyone else is at training.

“It’s hard training yourself, motivating yourself.

“But I’ve got to do it and hopefully I come back fitter, stronger and in a better state than I was before.”

Listen to Hamilton’s full interview on the Smokies and Wine podcast here.

