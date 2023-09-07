Scott Stewart says Colin Hamilton pep talks prove injured Arbroath ace will be a future manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Stewart says Colin Hamilton pep talks prove injured Arbroath ace will be a future manager

Hamilton has been out injured since March but has been hugely influential behind the scenes at Arbroath

By Ewan Smith
Arbroath FC stars Scott Stewart and Colin Hamilton.
Scott Stewart has heaped the praise on Arbroath team-mate Colin Hamilton. Image: SNS

Scott Stewart has revealed the pivotal part Colin Hamilton is playing behind the scenes to inspire his Arbroath team-mates to success.

Hamilton has been sidelined with a severe hamstring injury since March, with right-midfielder Stewart playing as a makeshift left-back.

Arbroath have spent the summer seeking a replacement for Hamilton but Stewart has blossomed in an unorthodox position.

He was voted Man of the Match in the weekend win over Ayr United by Arbroath supporters’ club TASC.

And Stewart says Hamilton’s dressing room influence is helping him make an impact  – proving the experienced defender has the tactical nous of a new boss.

Scott Stewart has been impressed by Colin Hamilton’s attitude for Arbroath. Image: SNS

Hamilton told Courier Sport in the summer he ‘can’t ever see himself leaving’ Arbroath.

And his love of the Angus club is clearly apparent – even while he is crocked.

“Hammy has been brilliant for the club and we know how good he is as a defender,” said Stewart.

“But people don’t always see what he does away from the pitch.

“He has given me a lot of advice lately as I’m trying to adapt to play in his position.

“And even though he’s injured, he’s been at all the games – home and away.

“In the dressing room he’s vocal and he helps the new signings settle in.

“He’s also pulled a few players in to talk over where they should be and is someone I can go to, even at half-time, for advice on how to handle a certain winger.

“Hammy has real tactical awareness. If and when he decides to finish playing I can see him going into coaching or management.”

Scott Stewart happy to play anywhere to further Arbroath cause

Scott Stewart has grown into his new role at left back. Image: SNS.

Stewart is pleased with the way he has adapted to life as a left-back.

And while he’s keen to get back to an attacking right-midfielder role, Stewart will play anywhere to help the Arbroath cause.

“I spoke to the gaffer (Dick Campbell) about my situation and I know he has been looking for a left-back,” added Stewart.

“That’s natural. It’s not my position and they would, ideally, have a left-footed player.

“But I will always do my bit to help the team.

“I’ve played centre-back, right-back and right midfield. It’s just another job to get on with.

“It’s a wee bit different and takes some getting used to but I gradually feel like I’m coming onto a game.”

