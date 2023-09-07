Scott Stewart says Colin Hamilton pep talks prove injured Arbroath ace will be a future manager

Scott Stewart has revealed the pivotal part Colin Hamilton is playing behind the scenes to inspire his Arbroath team-mates to success.

Hamilton has been sidelined with a severe hamstring injury since March, with right-midfielder Stewart playing as a makeshift left-back.

Arbroath have spent the summer seeking a replacement for Hamilton but Stewart has blossomed in an unorthodox position.

He was voted Man of the Match in the weekend win over Ayr United by Arbroath supporters’ club TASC.

And Stewart says Hamilton’s dressing room influence is helping him make an impact – proving the experienced defender has the tactical nous of a new boss.

Hamilton told Courier Sport in the summer he ‘can’t ever see himself leaving’ Arbroath.

And his love of the Angus club is clearly apparent – even while he is crocked.

“Hammy has been brilliant for the club and we know how good he is as a defender,” said Stewart.

“But people don’t always see what he does away from the pitch.

“He has given me a lot of advice lately as I’m trying to adapt to play in his position.

“And even though he’s injured, he’s been at all the games – home and away.

“In the dressing room he’s vocal and he helps the new signings settle in.

TASC SOCIAL MEDIA MAN OF THE MATCH – RESULT Congratulations to Scott Stewart on winning the TASC Social Media Man of the Match for his performance in our @ArbroathFC win over Ayr at Gayfield yesterday. Scotty was immense at Left back as he continues to grow into the position 🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/nmol59MEz7 — TASC (@TASC1878) September 3, 2023

“He’s also pulled a few players in to talk over where they should be and is someone I can go to, even at half-time, for advice on how to handle a certain winger.

“Hammy has real tactical awareness. If and when he decides to finish playing I can see him going into coaching or management.”

Scott Stewart happy to play anywhere to further Arbroath cause

Stewart is pleased with the way he has adapted to life as a left-back.

And while he’s keen to get back to an attacking right-midfielder role, Stewart will play anywhere to help the Arbroath cause.

“I spoke to the gaffer (Dick Campbell) about my situation and I know he has been looking for a left-back,” added Stewart.

“That’s natural. It’s not my position and they would, ideally, have a left-footed player.

“But I will always do my bit to help the team.

“I’ve played centre-back, right-back and right midfield. It’s just another job to get on with.

“It’s a wee bit different and takes some getting used to but I gradually feel like I’m coming onto a game.”