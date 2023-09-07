Callum Smith on learning to appreciate assists and why he expected wild results at Raith Rovers

Callum Smith maybe didn’t expect dramatic late wins and draws most weeks, but he knew it would be a wild ride at Raith Rovers.

That has certainly been the case so far. A few weeks ago the forward’s solo goal sealed the points against a Morton side who looked the most likely after Rovers got into a comfortable position.

After opening the scoring in Rovers’ most recent victory, last weekend at home to Queen’s Park, he laid it on for Lewis Vaughan’s injury-time winner, causing pandemonium in the home ends.

The Championship opener was another Raith late show, with two goals in the final 10 minutes snatching a draw at Partick Thistle.

Callum Smith: It was always like that

Smith had an incline that it would be this way having played under Rover boss Ian Murray at his previous club.

“To be fair, when I had the gaffer at Airdrie as well, it was always like that,” Smith tells Courier Sport.

“I kind of did expect it. It always seems to be his teams that end up doing things like this. It’s been really good so far.”

Speaking between a Thursday double-session ahead of the SPFL Trust Trophy third-round tie versus Northern Irish outfit Cliftonville.

Callum Smith shines in crazy Diamonds

Coincidentally, one of the back-and-forth encounters at Airdrie under the stewardship of Murray was a 3-2 win in this competition versus Bohemians – a cross-border entrant in the 2019/20 season.

A peroxide blonde Smith came on as a substitute, with the score at 1-1, and netted the winning goal at the end of a 10-minute spell that had seen the Diamonds regain their lead before losing it.

Callum Smith v Bohemians ⚽️ Airdrie FC 3-2 Bohemian Football Club ▪️ Diamonds beat Irish opposition 💎▪️ Gallagher finds the net twice ✌️▪️ Smith bags the winning goal 🙌Watch the highlights here 👇https://vimeo.com/358599235 Posted by SPFL on Monday, 9 September 2019

“I’ve had a few decent memories in the cup, so I’m looking forward to this weekend,” adds Smith, who among his excellent scoring record for Airdrie scored three times in eight Challenge Cup appearances.

His assist record isn’t bad either, though is something he has only come to appreciate more as his career has progressed.

‘My priority is goals’

Last weekend’s “massive” winning goal is a case in point, an assist that “means a lot” to the pacey forward.

“It was a great moment to be a part of,” he continues.

“When I was younger I didn’t really care at all about assists, but the way football is going, it’s all about numbers – how many goals and assists you can add.

“I do look into it a wee bit more now. My main priority is goals, but when I’m playing on the wings, I do look to try to get more assists and more balls into the box.

“When I play up front, it’s all about goals. If I can get both then it’s a bonus.”