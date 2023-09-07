Callum Smith on learning to appreciate assists and why he expected wild results at Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callum Smith on learning to appreciate assists and why he expected wild results at Raith Rovers

Like his club, the 23-year-old has made a flying start to the season.

By Craig Cairns
Callum Smith opened the scoring versus Queen's Park. Image: Raith Rovers FC/Jim Foy.
Callum Smith maybe didn’t expect dramatic late wins and draws most weeks, but he knew it would be a wild ride at Raith Rovers.

That has certainly been the case so far. A few weeks ago the forward’s solo goal sealed the points against a Morton side who looked the most likely after Rovers got into a comfortable position.

After opening the scoring in Rovers’ most recent victory, last weekend at home to Queen’s Park, he laid it on for Lewis Vaughan’s injury-time winner, causing pandemonium in the home ends.

The Championship opener was another Raith late show, with two goals in the final 10 minutes snatching a draw at Partick Thistle.

Callum Smith: It was always like that

Smith had an incline that it would be this way having played under Rover boss Ian Murray at his previous club.

“To be fair, when I had the gaffer at Airdrie as well, it was always like that,” Smith tells Courier Sport.

Raith Rovers’ Callum Smith in action against Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“I kind of did expect it. It always seems to be his teams that end up doing things like this. It’s been really good so far.”

Speaking between a Thursday double-session ahead of the SPFL Trust Trophy third-round tie versus Northern Irish outfit Cliftonville.

Callum Smith shines in crazy Diamonds

Coincidentally, one of the back-and-forth encounters at Airdrie under the stewardship of Murray was a 3-2 win in this competition versus Bohemians – a cross-border entrant in the 2019/20 season.

A peroxide blonde Smith came on as a substitute, with the score at 1-1, and netted the winning goal at the end of a 10-minute spell that had seen the Diamonds regain their lead before losing it.

Callum Smith v Bohemians

⚽️ Airdrie FC 3-2 Bohemian Football Club ▪️ Diamonds beat Irish opposition 💎▪️ Gallagher finds the net twice ✌️▪️ Smith bags the winning goal 🙌Watch the highlights here 👇https://vimeo.com/358599235

Posted by SPFL on Monday, 9 September 2019

“I’ve had a few decent memories in the cup, so I’m looking forward to this weekend,” adds Smith, who among his excellent scoring record for Airdrie scored three times in eight Challenge Cup appearances.

His assist record isn’t bad either, though is something he has only come to appreciate more as his career has progressed.

‘My priority is goals’

Last weekend’s “massive” winning goal is a case in point, an assist that “means a lot” to the pacey forward.

“It was a great moment to be a part of,” he continues.

“When I was younger I didn’t really care at all about assists, but the way football is going, it’s all about numbers – how many goals and assists you can add.

Callum Smith equalised for Raith Rovers versus Hibs in the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS.

“I do look into it a wee bit more now. My main priority is goals, but when I’m playing on the wings, I do look to try to get more assists and more balls into the box.

“When I play up front, it’s all about goals. If I can get both then it’s a bonus.”

