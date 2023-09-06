Callum Smith’s Raith Rovers scoring streak continues trend set years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callum Smith’s Raith Rovers scoring streak continues trend set years ago

The forward has four goals in his first nine games for the Kirkcaldy club.

By Craig Cairns
Callum Smith equalised for Raith Rovers versus Hibs in the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS.

Lewis Vaughan rightly grabbed headlines in Raith Rovers’ dramatic victory over Queen’s Park last weekend.

The opening goal was scored Callum Smith, who also provided the cutback for Vaughan to slam the ball into the net from close range and seal the victory.

Saturday’s opener was Smith’s fourth goal in his first nine matches since his summer switch to Stark’s Park.

In that time, he has netted four times and created another two. In the last four games alone he has scored three and assisted two.

Callum Smith’s appearances for Raith Rovers. Image: Transfermarkt.
Callum Smith’s Raith appearances by game. Image: Transfermarkt.

Following Saturday’s win, his manager Ian Murray – who had the player at Airdrie before making the 23-year-old his latest recruit from League One, said he wasn’t surprised.

Callum Smith: ‘A workhorse with moments of quality

“I knew we’d get a good return out of Callum,” said the Raith boss. “It took him a few weeks to get him up to speed, just with a wee groin issue and getting his fitness back over the summer.

“I know Smithy, he’s such a workhorse, wherever you play him and he comes up with moments of quality.

Callum Smith celebrates with Raith Rovers team-mate Josh Mullin. Image: SNS.

“His headed goal, his movement for it is really, really good as well. He’s very good at chasing down opponents.

“People can look around the team: Dylan Easton, Callum Smith, Scott Brown – three boys that we’ve brought in from League One and they’ve all been brilliant.”

Callum Smith excelling in a few positions for Raith Rovers

Whether on the left wing, switching to the right temporarily or through the middle – as a pair or a lone striker – relentless pressing is a huge part of Smith’s game, as is his speed.

Callum Smith’s positions played for Raith Rovers in the four Scottish Championship matches so far this season.

He used both to great effect to score the winner against Morton and then did something similar to equalise against Hibs a week later.

The goal was when Smith properly announced himself to the Rovers support. It was his first goal at Stark’s Park and it won the game through individual quality.

Scoring streak set in motion at previous club continues

Smith took advantage of slack play on the halfway line before racing towards goal, turning the covering defender and planting the ball into the far bottom corner.

Callum Smith was all alone when he converted the match-winning goal versus Morton.

This goalscoring streak continues a trend already set by Smith. Last season he scored 13 times in all competitions as the Diamonds were promoted to the Championship.

The season before, the former Pars youngster scored 19 times under Murray, creating another nine –  even during a loan spell to Airdrie from Dunfermline, ahead of a permanent move, he contributed directly to 15 goals.

It means that, overall in his time at the Excelsior, Smith was involved in a goal for going on half of his appearances.

Right now, at this very early stage, he is averaging just above half.

