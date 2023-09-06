Callum Smith’s Raith Rovers scoring streak continues trend set years ago

Lewis Vaughan rightly grabbed headlines in Raith Rovers’ dramatic victory over Queen’s Park last weekend.

The opening goal was scored Callum Smith, who also provided the cutback for Vaughan to slam the ball into the net from close range and seal the victory.

Saturday’s opener was Smith’s fourth goal in his first nine matches since his summer switch to Stark’s Park.

In that time, he has netted four times and created another two. In the last four games alone he has scored three and assisted two.

Following Saturday’s win, his manager Ian Murray – who had the player at Airdrie before making the 23-year-old his latest recruit from League One, said he wasn’t surprised.

Callum Smith: ‘A workhorse with moments of quality

“I knew we’d get a good return out of Callum,” said the Raith boss. “It took him a few weeks to get him up to speed, just with a wee groin issue and getting his fitness back over the summer.

“I know Smithy, he’s such a workhorse, wherever you play him and he comes up with moments of quality.

“His headed goal, his movement for it is really, really good as well. He’s very good at chasing down opponents.

“People can look around the team: Dylan Easton, Callum Smith, Scott Brown – three boys that we’ve brought in from League One and they’ve all been brilliant.”

Callum Smith excelling in a few positions for Raith Rovers

Whether on the left wing, switching to the right temporarily or through the middle – as a pair or a lone striker – relentless pressing is a huge part of Smith’s game, as is his speed.

He used both to great effect to score the winner against Morton and then did something similar to equalise against Hibs a week later.

The goal was when Smith properly announced himself to the Rovers support. It was his first goal at Stark’s Park and it won the game through individual quality.

Scoring streak set in motion at previous club continues

Smith took advantage of slack play on the halfway line before racing towards goal, turning the covering defender and planting the ball into the far bottom corner.

This goalscoring streak continues a trend already set by Smith. Last season he scored 13 times in all competitions as the Diamonds were promoted to the Championship.

The season before, the former Pars youngster scored 19 times under Murray, creating another nine – even during a loan spell to Airdrie from Dunfermline, ahead of a permanent move, he contributed directly to 15 goals.

It means that, overall in his time at the Excelsior, Smith was involved in a goal for going on half of his appearances.

Right now, at this very early stage, he is averaging just above half.