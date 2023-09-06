Stonehaven rail crash: Charges accuse Network Rail of fatal failings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Stonehaven rail crash: Charges accuse Network Rail of fatal failings

Network Rail is being prosecuted at the High Court in Aberdeen in relation to alleged failings in the run up to the fatal Stonehaven rail crash.

By Dale Haslam
A rail body’s catalogue of failures caused the fatal Stonehaven rail crash, newly released court documents allege.

The Crown will prosecute Network Rail at the High Court in Aberdeen tomorrow and officials have now made the charge public.

The court case follows two lengthy probes into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy on August 12, 2020, which killed the train’s driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, who was travelling to work in Fife.

Six others were injured in the collision, which happened after a period of heavy rainfall.

The drain was allegedly placed upside down

The Crown has charged Network Rail with failing to conduct itself in a way that would prevent people from the risk of serious injury and death.

The charge is split into five parts.

First, the Crown alleges Network Rail did not ensure its contractor Carillion built a drain at the side of the crash site in accordance with design drawings.

The charge alleges that the drain had parts missing, improperly lined up or placed upside down, and so it could not work properly.

Network Rail has been charged with failing to protect people from a risk of injury and death. Image: DC Thomson

Second, the Crown accuses Network Rail of failing to hold a handover meeting with now-defunct Carillion to check the drain worked.

Third, the charge alleges Network Rail did not create a record of the drain and so its staff, who did not know the drain existed, could not inspect it.

Fourth, Network Rail is accused of failing to adequately train its staff on how to use a specialist computer program to analyse weather forecasts.

As a result, nobody organised an extreme weather action meeting on the day of the crash.

And fifth, the Crown accuses the rail body of failing to impose a speed restriction near the crash scene or caution the driver to slow down despite reports of severe weather, landslips and flooding in the area.

Records state the train was travelling at 72.8mph at the time of the crash. A speed restriction could have reduced it to 5mph.

Rail authorities have previously stressed that Mr McCullough did nothing wrong by driving at that speed.

He was obliged to follow instructions on the recommended speed set by colleagues in a control room based on the condition and the normal speed limit.

The charge ends by alleging that, as a consequence of these alleged failures, stones were washed out onto the railway track and the train then struck the stones causing it to derail and strike a bridge parapet, causing three deaths and six injuries.

It is alleged Network Rail’s actions breach two parts of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.