Perth convenience store expansion plans refused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth convenience store expansion plans refused

Balhousie Store applied to Perth and Kinross Council to extend its existing shop in Muirton.

By Chloe Burrell
Balhousie Store in Perth.
Balhousie Store in Muirton, Perth. Image: Google Street View

A Perth convenience store’s plans for expansion have been refused.

Balhousie Store applied to Perth and Kinross Council to extend its existing shop in Muirton.

Bosses wanted to expand into a small area covered by grass and trees to the side of the store on Balhousie Street.

But officials at Perth and Kinross Council said it would be detrimental to the area.

The area of land on Balhousie Street where Balhousie Store wanted to expand. Image: Google Street View

Two objections were lodged over the plans – but one was deemed “not relevant” as it related to an application previously approved for a takeaway on the other side of the building.

The other objector expressed concerns about overprovision.

In a letter to the council, Rena Macdonald wrote: “Asda is only across the other side of the road.

“Do we need another supermarket in close proximity?

“We also have a chip shop/takeaway premises right next door to McDonald’s which is just around the corner on the Dunkeld Road.

Objections over Balhousie Store’s Perth expansion plans

“There is yet another supermarket next door to this too.

“We also have more takeaway premises in the retail park just one street over also on the Dunkeld Road.

“More than enough in such a small area.”

David Littlejohn, head of planning and development at Perth and Kinross Council, said the extension would be a “significant encroachment into an area of landscaped amenity space” that would not improve its quality.

Mr Littlejohn also said the development would conflict with the aim of creating “pleasant” places supporting natural spaces.

A picture from April 2023 showing the site of the planned takeaway. Image: Google Street View

He determined the expansion would be detrimental to the area.

Planning permission for the takeaway was initially refused in 2011 by Perth and Kinross Council but was then approved on appeal to the Scottish Government.

Work on the takeaway has been started but not completed.

Asif Hussain, manager of Balhousie Store, has been contacted for comment.

More from Perth & Kinross

queues of traffic approaching Broxden rundabout
Demands for Broxden roundabout upgrade to avoid £500M Perth West scheme 'chaos'
Tayside Contracts logo buried in salt/grit. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Sickness absences costing Tayside Contracts more than £1m a year as rate reaches five-year…
Disgraced doctor Sam Eljamel.
Disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Eljamel could be extradited from Libya
Leigh Griffiths arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Dens Park smoke bomb kick costs Leigh Griffiths £17k
The Nishimura comet will be visible to the naked eye, similar to comet Neowise pictured here in 2020
Dundee expert reveals best way to see green-tailed Nishimura comet
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Battery storage faciltity planned for land of A90 Picture shows; Star Inn Farm off A90 . A90 . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Plans lodged for 50MW battery storage facility near Star Inn Farm off A90
Petrol thief Jennifer Jarrett at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Petrol plunderer stole £600 of fuel from Dundee filling stations in repeated raids
Chic Scrimgeour outside Blairgowrie fire station.
Blairgowrie's longest-serving firefighter hangs up his helmet after almost 40 years
artist impression of Perth West site
D-Day for £500M Perth West scheme which could bring thousands of jobs to city
Participants in Cupar Golf Club's 150th anniversary Peri Cup held in Blairgowrie. Image: Cupar Golf Club
Cupar Golf Club celebrates 150th anniversary of historic 'Peri' Cup