Perth convenience store expansion plans refused

A Perth convenience store’s plans for expansion have been refused.

Balhousie Store applied to Perth and Kinross Council to extend its existing shop in Muirton.

Bosses wanted to expand into a small area covered by grass and trees to the side of the store on Balhousie Street.

But officials at Perth and Kinross Council said it would be detrimental to the area.

Two objections were lodged over the plans – but one was deemed “not relevant” as it related to an application previously approved for a takeaway on the other side of the building.

The other objector expressed concerns about overprovision.

In a letter to the council, Rena Macdonald wrote: “Asda is only across the other side of the road.

“Do we need another supermarket in close proximity?

“We also have a chip shop/takeaway premises right next door to McDonald’s which is just around the corner on the Dunkeld Road.

Objections over Balhousie Store’s Perth expansion plans

“There is yet another supermarket next door to this too.

“We also have more takeaway premises in the retail park just one street over also on the Dunkeld Road.

“More than enough in such a small area.”

David Littlejohn, head of planning and development at Perth and Kinross Council, said the extension would be a “significant encroachment into an area of landscaped amenity space” that would not improve its quality.

Mr Littlejohn also said the development would conflict with the aim of creating “pleasant” places supporting natural spaces.

He determined the expansion would be detrimental to the area.

Planning permission for the takeaway was initially refused in 2011 by Perth and Kinross Council but was then approved on appeal to the Scottish Government.

Work on the takeaway has been started but not completed.

Asif Hussain, manager of Balhousie Store, has been contacted for comment.