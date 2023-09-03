Match-winner Lewis Vaughan senses ‘something different’ at Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Match-winner Lewis Vaughan senses ‘something different’ at Raith Rovers

The forward scored twice as Rovers came from behind late on.

By Craig Cairns
Lewis Vaughan scored a double to rescue the points for Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers FC/Jim Foy.
Ian Murray described going through a “rollercoaster” of emotions during Raith Rovers’ latest win – but it was nothing compared to what his double-goal hero must have gone through.

After a good start to the season, he found himself on the bench for the recent win at Dunfermline.

The forward doesn’t begrudge his manager’s team selection – they came away with all three points after all – but he seized the opportunity when presented.

However, on Saturday, the first thing Vaughan did was watch as goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski fumbled and allowed the 10 men of Queen’s Park to equalise. Within 10 minutes, the visitors were ahead.

But as they have done a number of times already this season, Rovers hauled themselves back into the game and this time it was Vaughan who was the hero.

Lewis Vaughan celebrates his winning goal for Raith Rovers with Keith Watson and Jamie Gullan. Images: Raith Rovers FC/Jim Foy and Tony Fimister.

His goals in the 86th and 94th minutes maintained an unbeaten start in the Championship and put them joint top with Dundee United.

Lewis Vaughan: Raith Rovers have set the bar high

“It really is a team effort, there’s a real togetherness,” he said. “You can see it at the end with the fans.

“There is something different here this year. I can see it.

“I’ve been here for a long time and there’s just something different.

“It’s still early doors but we’ve started unbelievably and we’ve got to keep it up. We’ve set the bar high and we need to keep it up.

“The boys don’t know when they’re beaten.

Lewis Vaughan scored a double for Raith Rovers against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

Vaughan’s winning goal sparked wild celebrations – on the pitch, in the home dugout and in the home ends, which Vaughan had to ruin the length of the pitch to take the adulation.

Most stayed behind to savour the post-match, with Stark’s Park’s longest-serving player at the centre of it all.

Lewis Vaughan disappointed to lose starting place

“I don’t know what it is but I seem to score more goals at the other end, so to score two at that side it made a bit of a difference – I had to run a bit further to celebrate,” he said.

“Adrenaline took over and to come on and score the winner, there’s no feeling like it.

“All I want to do is play football and score goals.

“I found myself left out of the team last week [against Dunfermline]. It is what it is, it’s football.

“I’m not going to be one who is happy to sit there and make up the numbers. That’s not me.

“I want to play football regardless of the injuries I’ve had, regardless of how many players are in the team – I always back myself.

“I’ve been through a lot, I’m not going to chuck the toys out the pram or spit the dummy. I’m not that type of guy. When I get the chance to prove somebody wrong, I’ll do it.”

Vaughan defends team-mate

His manager said after the match that his match-winner would be due a couple of drinks from his goalkeeper for digging him out of a “big hole”.

Vaughan defended Dabrowski but said he would hold his team-mate to it.

“The big man has been brilliant since he came in and I felt for him when he made a mistake,” said Vaughan. “It can happen to anyone.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski. Image: SNS.

“Unfortunately, when he makes a mistake the inevitable happens

“I’m happy I could help him – and don’t worry, I’ll be making sure he buys me a few beers tomorrow!”

