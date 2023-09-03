Match-winner Lewis Vaughan senses ‘something different’ at Raith Rovers

Ian Murray described going through a “rollercoaster” of emotions during Raith Rovers’ latest win – but it was nothing compared to what his double-goal hero must have gone through.

After a good start to the season, he found himself on the bench for the recent win at Dunfermline.

The forward doesn’t begrudge his manager’s team selection – they came away with all three points after all – but he seized the opportunity when presented.

However, on Saturday, the first thing Vaughan did was watch as goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski fumbled and allowed the 10 men of Queen’s Park to equalise. Within 10 minutes, the visitors were ahead.

But as they have done a number of times already this season, Rovers hauled themselves back into the game and this time it was Vaughan who was the hero.

His goals in the 86th and 94th minutes maintained an unbeaten start in the Championship and put them joint top with Dundee United.

Lewis Vaughan: Raith Rovers have set the bar high

“It really is a team effort, there’s a real togetherness,” he said. “You can see it at the end with the fans.

“There is something different here this year. I can see it.

“I’ve been here for a long time and there’s just something different.

“It’s still early doors but we’ve started unbelievably and we’ve got to keep it up. We’ve set the bar high and we need to keep it up.

“The boys don’t know when they’re beaten.

Vaughan’s winning goal sparked wild celebrations – on the pitch, in the home dugout and in the home ends, which Vaughan had to ruin the length of the pitch to take the adulation.

Most stayed behind to savour the post-match, with Stark’s Park’s longest-serving player at the centre of it all.

Lewis Vaughan disappointed to lose starting place

“I don’t know what it is but I seem to score more goals at the other end, so to score two at that side it made a bit of a difference – I had to run a bit further to celebrate,” he said.

“Adrenaline took over and to come on and score the winner, there’s no feeling like it.

“All I want to do is play football and score goals.

“I found myself left out of the team last week [against Dunfermline]. It is what it is, it’s football.

“I’m not going to be one who is happy to sit there and make up the numbers. That’s not me.

“I want to play football regardless of the injuries I’ve had, regardless of how many players are in the team – I always back myself.

“I’ve been through a lot, I’m not going to chuck the toys out the pram or spit the dummy. I’m not that type of guy. When I get the chance to prove somebody wrong, I’ll do it.”

Vaughan defends team-mate

His manager said after the match that his match-winner would be due a couple of drinks from his goalkeeper for digging him out of a “big hole”.

Vaughan defended Dabrowski but said he would hold his team-mate to it.

“The big man has been brilliant since he came in and I felt for him when he made a mistake,” said Vaughan. “It can happen to anyone.

“Unfortunately, when he makes a mistake the inevitable happens

“I’m happy I could help him – and don’t worry, I’ll be making sure he buys me a few beers tomorrow!”