SNP energy minister says North Sea oil licences should be considered on case-by-case basis

Licences for new oil and gas exploration in the North Sea should be considered on a case-by-case basis, SNP energy minister Gillian Martin has said.

The Aberdeenshire East MSP called on both Labour and the Conservatives to take a “nuanced” approach to the future of the North Sea.

Her comments come after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his government would grant more than 100 new exploration licences — a move which was heavily criticised by climate campaigners.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said his party would not grant any new licences if he wins the next election.

Gillian Martin said neither approach was correct, with government required to reduce the burning of fossil fuels while at the same time ensuring energy security.

She said: “We [the Scottish Government] have consistently said that we feel that the UK Government should be awarding licences on a case-by-case basis, and that there has to be a justification for the awarding of those licences based on a climate compatibility checkpoint.”

The SNP’s draft energy strategy, published in January, set out the party’s position that their should be a presumption against new oil and gas licences.

It means new exploration would be opposed unless companies could prove that doing so would not negatively affect efforts to limit global warming. It would also have to demonstrated as beneficial for energy security and result in cheaper energy costs for consumers.

But powers over oil and gas licencing remain reserved to Westminster, and such a move by the Scottish Government would merely be symbolic.

Ms Martin added: “Nobody is listening to our very sensible argument that we are offering to the two major parties that are in contention for Number 10.

“You could have a far more nuanced and sensible approach to this if you were to say licences will be granted on a case-by-case basis.”

Mr Sunak, who visited north-east Scotland in July, confirmed his government would continue licencing rounds and that they would be subject to a climate compatibility check.

But the prime minister has faced criticism from within his own party over his approach to climate policies.

Tory peer Zac Goldsmith resigned from the government with a broadside against Mr Sunak’s approach to the environment.

Explaining his strategy, the prime minister said: “Now more than ever, it’s vital that we bolster our energy security and capitalise on that independence to deliver more affordable, clean energy to British homes and businesses.

‘No cliff edge for oil and gas under Labour’

“Even when we’ve reached net zero in 2050, a quarter of our energy needs will come from oil and gas.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar promised there would be “no cliff edge” for oil and gas following concerns about Sir Keir Starmer’s plans for the sector.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said previously his party would “not grant licences to explore new fields” in the North Sea if his party wins the next election and enters government.

Mr Sarwar said: “We fully recognise that oil and gas will continue to play a significant role in our energy mix for decades to come.

“That is the simple, unavoidable reality.

“There will be no cliff edge, there will be no turning off the tap.”