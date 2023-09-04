SNP energy minister says North Sea oil licences should be considered on case-by-case basis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP energy minister says North Sea oil licences should be considered on case-by-case basis

Aberdeenshire East Gillian Martin called on her political opponents to take a "nuanced" approach to the future of the North Sea.

By Alasdair Clark
SNP energy minister and Aberdeen East MSP Gillian Martin
SNP energy minister Gillian Martin, who represents Aberdeen East. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Licences for new oil and gas exploration in the North Sea should be considered on a case-by-case basis,  SNP energy minister Gillian Martin has said.

The Aberdeenshire East MSP called on both Labour and the Conservatives to take a “nuanced” approach to the future of the North Sea.

Her comments come after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his government would grant more than 100 new exploration licences — a move which was heavily criticised by climate campaigners.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said his party would not grant any new licences if he wins the next election.

Gillian Martin said neither approach was correct, with government required to reduce the burning of fossil fuels while at the same time ensuring energy security.

She said: “We [the Scottish Government] have consistently said that we feel that the UK Government should be awarding licences on a case-by-case basis, and that there has to be a justification for the awarding of those licences based on a climate compatibility checkpoint.”

Oil rigs
Ms Martin says new exploration should be considered on a “case-by-case basis”. Image: Robert Perry.

The SNP’s draft energy strategy, published in January, set out the party’s position that their should be a presumption against new oil and gas licences.

It means new exploration would be opposed unless companies could prove that doing so would not negatively affect efforts to limit global warming. It would also have to demonstrated as beneficial for energy security and result in cheaper energy costs for consumers.

But powers over oil and gas licencing remain reserved to Westminster, and such a move by the Scottish Government would merely be symbolic.

Ms Martin added: “Nobody is listening to our very sensible argument that we are offering to the two major parties that are in contention for Number 10.

“You could have a far more nuanced and sensible approach to this if you were to say licences will be granted on a case-by-case basis.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak oil gas north sea
Prime Minister Rishi during a visit to Peterhead in July. Image: PA

Mr Sunak, who visited north-east Scotland in July, confirmed his government would continue licencing rounds and that they would be subject to a climate compatibility check.

But the prime minister has faced criticism from within his own party over his approach to climate policies.

Tory peer Zac Goldsmith resigned from the government with a broadside against Mr Sunak’s approach to the environment.

Explaining his strategy, the prime minister said: “Now more than ever, it’s vital that we bolster our energy security and capitalise on that independence to deliver more affordable, clean energy to British homes and businesses.

‘No cliff edge for oil and gas under Labour’

“Even when we’ve reached net zero in 2050, a quarter of our energy needs will come from oil and gas.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar promised there would be “no cliff edge” for oil and gas following concerns about Sir Keir Starmer’s plans for the sector.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said previously his party would “not grant licences to explore new fields” in the North Sea if his party wins the next election and enters government.

Mr Sarwar said: “We fully recognise that oil and gas will continue to play a significant role in our energy mix for decades to come.

“That is the simple, unavoidable reality.

“There will be no cliff edge, there will be no turning off the tap.”

