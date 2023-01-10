Nicola Sturgeon to unveil energy strategy charting move away from oil and gas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Sturgeon to unveil energy strategy charting move away from oil and gas

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
January 10 2023, 12.01am Updated: January 10 2023, 9.56am
Nicola Sturgeon says there is a "clear imperative" to accelerate the clean energy transition. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Nicola Sturgeon says there is a "clear imperative" to accelerate the clean energy transition. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Nicola Sturgeon will today reveal her government’s new energy strategy on the future of the North Sea and reducing dependence on oil and gas.

The first minister says there is a “clear imperative” to accelerate the clean energy transition and move away from a reliance on fossil fuels.

The draft energy strategy, due to be published on Tuesday, will set out the Scottish Government’s vision for domestic energy production.

This will include an “independent assessment of the future of the North Sea”, Ms Sturgeon confirmed.

The government will also publish its first Just Transition Plan alongside the long-awaited energy strategy.

Offshore oil and gas industry. Image: Shutterstock.

Energy Secretary Michael Matheson previously told the Press and Journal this will focus on offshore oil and gas workers.

He is slated to deliver a statement on the delayed strategy at Holyrood on Tuesday.

The publication will provide a route map of actions up to 2030.

25-year strategy

Ahead of its release, Ms Sturgeon said: “The current energy crisis has demonstrated how vulnerable our energy system is to international price shocks, while laying bare the need for structural reform to ensure affordability for consumers.

“This strategy will shape the next 25 years of energy production in Scotland.

“It provides an independent assessment of the future of the North Sea and shows that as we reduce Scotland’s dependence on oil and gas – as both generators and consumers – there is a huge environmental and economic opportunity to be seized.

“Scotland is already at the forefront of the clean energy transition and our green jobs revolution is underway.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a visit to BP headquarters in Aberdeen, Scotland, in 2016
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a visit to BP headquarters in Aberdeen, Scotland, in 2016. Image: PA.

“By continuing to make the most of our vast renewable energy resource, we can deliver a net zero energy system that also delivers a net gain in jobs within Scotland’s energy production sector.”

The SNP conference in October appeared to finally push the future of oil and gas workers further up the Scottish Government’s agenda.

Ms Sturgeon told the Aberdeen audience her government has a “duty” to support workers into new green jobs.

However, there has been a lack of detail on the practicalities for doing this.

Aberdeenshire East SNP MSP Gillian Martin surveyed more than 500 oil and gas employees on the just transition last year.

Her work showed just one in 10 workers in the North Sea oil and gas industry say they have enough opportunities to switch to renewables.

Transition to net zero

Scottish Renewables’ chief executive Claire Mack said meeting net-zero by 2045 will be “tough” but claims the renewables industry is already making strides.

She added: “The Scottish Government has a chance with its draft Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan to set out how it will use its powers to ensure the transition to net-zero will happen in a way which best benefits Scotland.

“We expect to see a holistic vision with commitments on green power, heat and transport, addressing the many barriers which still stand in the way of renewable energy’s vital growth, and look forward to reading the documents as they are published today.”

