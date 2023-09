Tommy Wright’s reign as Northern Ireland Under-21 manager started off with a shock defeat to Luxembourg.

Saints defender, Sam McClelland, played the full match in the 1-0 loss at Mourneview Park.

The Luxembourg goal was scored 13 minutes into the contest by James Rodrigues, with the hosts unable to convert one of their eight attempts thereafter.

Next up in their Euro 2025 qualifying group is a trip to Slovakia on Tuesday to face Ukraine.