Fifers face ‘genuinely abhorrent’ service from council housing staff

Fifers seeking housing assistance in Ballingry and Cowdenbeath have faced “abhorrent” treatment from council staff, according to a councillor.

Several members of Cowdenbeath area committee also spoke of poor behaviour from Fife’s public facing staff – particularly towards people looking for housing assistance.

Cowdenbeath councillor Bailey-Lee Robb said he has visited Benarty’s customer service point in Ballingry multiple times in the past year to support constituents in need of temporary housing.

And he was appalled by the attitude of some members of staff.

“The way they were treated and spoken to by staff and the general attitude of the staff towards what the council calls its customers was genuinely abhorrent,” the SNP councillor said.

‘Staff need to come and face us’

On one occasion, Mr Robb said he was taken aback by the way a member of staff spoke to him.

He also talked of overhearing staff advising people that if they didn’t take the house offered to them, they would not receive another.

“That is outwith their remit,” he said.

Councillor Lea McLelland (SNP for Lochgelly, Cardenden and Benarty) had similar concerns.

“There are so many issues within that team that we need them to come and face us,” she said.

Residents also have Fife Council housing complaints

“I have had quite a few residents contacting me about things that are causing quite a bit of concern.

“They’re telling me they believe housing officers have deleted them.

“Then when I speak to officers, those people will miraculously get a message and can then communicate with them.”

She added: “If they don’t come and face the committee they are essentially getting a [free pass] to act how they want.”

Council says complaints addressed with staff

Fife Council’s executive director of communities Michael Enston said there were seven complaints about the housing service in 2022-23.

These included failure to contact a constituent despite multiple calls to the service for help.

Mr Enston said customer feedback was used to rectify or improve the service.

“Every upheld or partially upheld complaint presents an opportunity for the council to address the failings identified and this is also a requirement of the procedure,” he said.

“There are good examples when the council listens to customer feedback and makes

improvements to future service provision.

“Where complaints were about the actions of employees… the complaint has been addressed directly with employees, so they are aware of the impact on their customers.”