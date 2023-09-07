Fifers face ‘genuinely abhorrent’ service from council housing staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fifers face ‘genuinely abhorrent’ service from council housing staff

Several members of Cowdenbeath area committee have spoken of poor behaviour from Fife's public facing staff - particularly towards people looking for housing assistance.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
Fifers seeking housing assistance in Ballingry and Cowdenbeath have faced “abhorrent” treatment from council staff, according to a councillor.

Several members of Cowdenbeath area committee also spoke of poor behaviour from Fife’s public facing staff – particularly towards people looking for housing assistance.

Cowdenbeath councillor Bailey-Lee Robb said he has visited Benarty’s customer service point in Ballingry multiple times in the past year to support constituents in need of temporary housing.

And he was appalled by the attitude of some members of staff.

“The way they were treated and spoken to by staff and the general attitude of the staff towards what the council calls its customers was genuinely abhorrent,” the SNP councillor said.

‘Staff need to come and face us’

On one occasion, Mr Robb said he was taken aback by the way a member of staff spoke to him.

He also talked of overhearing staff advising people that if they didn’t take the house offered to them, they would not receive another.

Councillor Bailey-Lee Robb.
Councillor Bailey-Lee Robb raised concerns over Fife Council housing complaints.

“That is outwith their remit,” he said.

Councillor Lea McLelland (SNP for Lochgelly, Cardenden and Benarty) had similar concerns.

“There are so many issues within that team that we need them to come and face us,” she said.

Residents also have Fife Council housing complaints

“I have had quite a few residents contacting me about things that are causing quite a bit of concern.

“They’re telling me they believe housing officers have deleted them.

“Then when I speak to officers, those people will miraculously get a message and can then communicate with them.”

She added: “If they don’t come and face the committee they are essentially getting a [free pass] to act how they want.”

Council says complaints addressed with staff

Fife Council’s executive director of communities Michael Enston said there were seven complaints about the housing service in 2022-23.

These included failure to contact a constituent despite multiple calls to the service for help.

Mr Enston said customer feedback was used to rectify or improve the service.

“Every upheld or partially upheld complaint presents an opportunity for the council to address the failings identified and this is also a requirement of the procedure,” he said.

“There are good examples when the council listens to customer feedback and makes
improvements to future service provision.

“Where complaints were about the actions of employees… the complaint has been addressed directly with employees, so they are aware of the impact on their customers.”

