Colin Hamilton praises ‘first class’ player care at Arbroath as long-term injury victim hopes Angus side clinch Championship survival without him

Colin Hamilton will watch on in agony from the sidelines as Arbroath try to clinch their Championship survival on Friday night.

Lichties face relegation rivals Hamilton at Gayfield without influential star Hammy after he was ruled out for six months with a serious hamstring injury.

Currently in a leg brace, the defender will go through the full range of emotions as Arbroath face Accies in the shoot-out.

Hammy has spent ten years at Arbroath, split over two spells.

He is widely regarded as the man who won them the League One title in 2019 with his strike in a 1-0 victory over Raith Rovers.

Arbroath FC Goal of the Season (Voted by the Fans) 1st – @Boabskin – Goal 6 – Forfar Athletic 2 – 3 Arbroath – 8th December 2nd – Colin Hamilton – Goal 9 – Raith Rovers 0 – 1 Arbroath – 16th February 3rd – @Mikey_211991 – Goal 5 – Brechin City 1 – 5 Arbroath – 17th November pic.twitter.com/rzsWdGKxOq — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) May 9, 2019

But while he is gutted to be missing out on the final day, he is fulsome in his praise for how the Angus club have treated him.

“This is the first major injury in my career,” said Hamilton, 30.

“As soon as it happened at Ayr United I knew it was serious. It felt different to any injury I’ve had before.

“I couldn’t feel the back of my leg and as soon as the physio Craig Reynolds saw it he could tell it was a bad one.

“The club have been amazing with me. They’ve given me first class care.

“They sorted out a specialist for me in London. I’ve now been through an operation and I’m recovering in a leg brace.

“Since the injury I’ve had so many calls from everyone at the club. The chairman, manager, several board members, team-mates – everyone has rallied round.

“We say we are a family club and it is so true. It’s actually what you come to expect from Arbroath now.

Colin Hamilton says Arbroath are ‘a special club’

“They care about people and that’s what makes it such a special club to be at.

“I’ve been here for over a decade, in two spells, and I love the club. I really hope we can stay in the Championship.

“It’s a rubbish time for me to be out but I believe in my team-mates.”

Hamilton is targeting a return to action in September after tearing the hamstring off the bone.

The injury is similar to one that team-mate Keaghan Jacobs recently recovered from.

He added: “I guess I’ve been lucky that I’ve never had a serious injury until now.

“I’m in a leg brace and having to rest. I’ve got three young kids so it’s having a bit of an impact on my day-to-day life.

“But I’m going to rest then do my rehab and follow the programme with Craig. In my head I want to try and get back playing for September.”