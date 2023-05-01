Colin Hamilton praises ‘first class’ player care at Arbroath as long-term injury victim hopes Angus side clinch Championship survival without him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Colin Hamilton praises ‘first class’ player care at Arbroath as long-term injury victim hopes Angus side clinch Championship survival without him

Influential defender Hamilton will be out until September after tearing his hamstring off the bone during the 2-0 win over Ayr United in March.

By Ewan Smith
Colin Hamilton has applauded the efforts of Arbroath to support him through his major injury. Image: SNS

Colin Hamilton will watch on in agony from the sidelines as Arbroath try to clinch their Championship survival on Friday night.

Lichties face relegation rivals Hamilton at Gayfield without influential star Hammy after he was ruled out for six months with a serious hamstring injury.

Currently in a leg brace, the defender will go through the full range of emotions as Arbroath face Accies in the shoot-out.

Hammy has spent ten years at Arbroath, split over two spells.

He is widely regarded as the man who won them the League One title in 2019 with his strike in a 1-0 victory over Raith Rovers.

But while he is gutted to be missing out on the final day, he is fulsome in his praise for how the Angus club have treated him.

“This is the first major injury in my career,” said Hamilton, 30.

“As soon as it happened at Ayr United I knew it was serious. It felt different to any injury I’ve had before.

“I couldn’t feel the back of my leg and as soon as the physio Craig Reynolds saw it he could tell it was a bad one.

“The club have been amazing with me. They’ve given me first class care.

Colin Hamilton is working on a recovery programme with Arbroath physio Craig Reynolds (right). Image: SNS

“They sorted out a specialist for me in London. I’ve now been through an operation and I’m recovering in a leg brace.

“Since the injury I’ve had so many calls from everyone at the club. The chairman, manager, several board members, team-mates – everyone has rallied round.

“We say we are a family club and it is so true. It’s actually what you come to expect from Arbroath now.

Colin Hamilton says Arbroath are ‘a special club’

“They care about people and that’s what makes it such a special club to be at.

“I’ve been here for over a decade, in two spells, and I love the club. I really hope we can stay in the Championship.

Colin Hamilton (lying down) was taken off during Arbroath’s win over Ayr in March. Image: SNS

“It’s a rubbish time for me to be out but I believe in my team-mates.”

Hamilton is targeting a return to action in September after tearing the hamstring off the bone.

The injury is similar to one that team-mate Keaghan Jacobs recently recovered from.

He added: “I guess I’ve been lucky that I’ve never had a serious injury until now.

“I’m in a leg brace and having to rest. I’ve got three young kids so it’s having a bit of an impact on my day-to-day life.

“But I’m going to rest then do my rehab and follow the programme with Craig. In my head I want to try and get back playing for September.”

