Home News Dundee

Parents say roads ‘dangerously busy’ outside Broughty Ferry school as drivers flout rules

Motorists are ignoring a driving ban and zig-zag markings outside Forthill Primary.

By Andrew Robson
Traffic restrictions chaos outside Forthill Primary School in Broughty Ferry
The busy drop-off point outside Forthill Primary School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Parents say roads outside a Broughty Ferry school are “dangerously busy” as drivers flout several rules.

Forthill Primary School is one of a number in Dundee with a school exclusion zone in place.

That prevents people from driving down certain streets during drop-off and pick-up times.

At Forthill, the ban applies to part of Fintry Place.

When The Courier attended on Friday morning, a handful of vehicles drove down the street despite the ban – some to drop off kids at the school.

Some cars continue to ignore the School Exclusion Zone in Dundee
Some drivers are continuing to use Fintry Place despite the ban. Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, parents are also concerned about the drop-off area outside Forthill, which is covered in yellow zig-zag and “keep clear” markings.

One car was parked there for more than 30 minutes during Friday’s morning drop-off.

Further to that, disabled drivers are reportedly being forced to park on double yellow lines as spaces are being used by drivers who do not have badges.

Parents are calling for rules around the school to be enforced.

Driving restrictions at Forthill Primary ‘need enforcing’

Speaking to The Courier on Friday, Hannah Cutajar said: “We do our drop-off early so we can avoid the rush, but it can be dangerously busy at times and people end up using the restricted zone to drop their kids off.

“The restrictions just need enforcing, although the congestion in the area is always going to be a nightmare.”

One parent, who asked to stay anonymous, said: “The school is always really busy, and although some people need to drive, most people are just being lazy.”

Some cars were parked at the drop-off zone for more than half an hour at Broughty Ferry primary school
Some cars were parked at the drop-off zone for more than half an hour. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Another told The Courier: “The drop-off zone is just ridiculous and people ignore the restrictions.

“It’s been going on for years and nothing is being done about it.

“They need to start handing out fines for those who break the rules

“Parents are left to police the situation.”

And Ryan Walton said: “The rules have resulted in fisticuffs quite a few times where parents have got into heated arguments.”

The chaos of traffic outside Forthill Primary in Broughty Ferry
Drivers parked on double yellow lines and the grass verge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan has been discussing traffic and parking issues at the school with new Forthill head teacher, Lorna Robertson.

Mr Duncan said: “Enforcement obviously can’t happen every day, however it’s about trying to educate the parents.

“This is an issue all over Dundee, but it is heightened at Forthill as it’s the largest primary.

“Unfortunately there is no easy answer to the parking situation and we would welcome any suggestions.”

Council says parents ‘need to understand the rules’ at Forthill Primary

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “School Streets need parents and non-residents to understand the rules and we continue to work with the school community to promote compliance.

“Our parking attendants continue to take enforcement action against vehicles parked on zig-zags and other parking restrictions, and liaise closely with Police Scotland on matters of enforcement.”

Inspector Chris Boath from Police Scotland, which is responsible for enforcing the driving ban on Fintry Place, said: “Drivers are reminded to park responsibly near schools, with consideration for the needs of the local community and other road users, particularly pedestrians and cyclists.

“These exclusion zones are for everyone’s safety, especially children.

“Officers regularly patrol near schools at peak times and will carry out enforcement where required.”

