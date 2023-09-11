Flats in former Perthshire barracks to be auctioned for £35,150

Two one-bedroom flats in a former Perthshire barracks have gone on the market.

The flats, within Coupar Angus’ former Cumberland Barracks on Calton Street, are both up for auction with a guide price of £35,150.

According to estate agents Future Property Auctions, the deadline for offers is September 14 at 3pm.

Flat 1 compromises a modern grey kitchen, shower room and bedroom – which needs some renovation.

Potential buyers will be kept warm in the winter as the property boasts double-glazing windows.

The building is close to local amenities.

It may also be available at a bargain price – with the home report valuation at £53,000.

Flat 2 includes a kitchen, bathroom, separate living room and a bedroom.

It has double-glazing windows but has slightly more room than its neighbouring flat.

Cumberland Barracks was built between 1745 and 1766 and was used by the British army in its fight against the Jacobite Rebellion.

For those looking for a buy-to-let opportunity, both flats can expect to yield nearly £6,000 per year.

Offers for the properties can be submitted on the Future Property Auctions website.

Elsewhere throughout Tayside, TSPC revealed the top 10 most viewed properties in August.