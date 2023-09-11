Flats in former Perthshire barracks to be auctioned for £35,150

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Flats in former Perthshire barracks to be auctioned for £35,150

The guide price for the flats in Coupar Angus is way below the £53,000 home report valuation.

By Kieran Webster
The exterior of Cumberland Barracks in Coupar Angus
The exterior of Cumberland Barracks. Image: Future Property Auctions.

Two one-bedroom flats in a former Perthshire barracks have gone on the market.

The flats, within Coupar Angus’ former Cumberland Barracks on Calton Street, are both up for auction with a guide price of £35,150.

According to estate agents Future Property Auctions, the deadline for offers is September 14 at 3pm.

The kitchen.
The kitchen area of the property. Image: Future Property Auctions.
The bathroom
The bathroom. Image: Future Property Auctions.
The bedroom which needs some work
The bright bedroom needs some work. Image: Future Property Auctions.

Flat 1 compromises a modern grey kitchen, shower room and bedroom – which needs some renovation.

Potential buyers will be kept warm in the winter as the property boasts double-glazing windows.

The building is close to local amenities.

It may also be available at a bargain price – with the home report valuation at £53,000.

The kitchen in flat two
The kitchen in Flat 2. Image: Future Property Auctions.
The living room in flat two.
Unlike Flat 1, Flat 2 has a living room. Image: Future Property Auctions.
The bathroom in Flat 2.
The bath and shower room in Flat 2. Image: Future Property Auctions.

Flat 2 includes a kitchen, bathroom, separate living room and a bedroom.

It has double-glazing windows but has slightly more room than its neighbouring flat.

Cumberland Barracks was built between 1745 and 1766 and was used by the British army in its fight against the Jacobite Rebellion.

The back garden
Cumberland Barracks has a back garden. Image: Future Property Auctions.
A side view of the three-floor building
Cumberland Barracks is a three-floor building. Image: Future Property Auctions.

For those looking for a buy-to-let opportunity, both flats can expect to yield nearly £6,000 per year.

Offers for the properties can be submitted on the Future Property Auctions website.

Elsewhere throughout Tayside, TSPC revealed the top 10 most viewed properties in August.

More from Property

The Farmhouse at Ballintaggart.
Inside luxury Pitlochry farmhouse available to rent for £1,000 a night
House for sale at Emmock View, Dundee
'Luxury' 3-bedroom Dundee house on the market for less than £275,000
Corryvechter House
Stunning James Denholm-designed £1.175m house near Crieff has 1.6 acres and apartment above garage
The converted chapel was the most viewed property on TSPC in August. Image: TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in August
Milton Muir farmhouse in Anstruther is up for sale.
Spectacular extended Fife farmhouse with unspoilt views of East Neuk countryside hits the market
The garden courtyard garden is accessed from the rear hallway
Stylish St Andrews flat on the market for three times price of average home
Yorkhill in Crieff.
Beautiful Crieff home with outdoor kitchen, sauna, gym and hot tub for sale
The view from Wester Gourdie Cottage, near Dundee
For sale: Family home with Dundee United mural and stunning Tay and countryside views
C-listed former flour mill in Lundin Links, Fife.
Secluded Fife home in converted flour mill has own sauna and stunning grand hallway
Dundee West End family home within a Mansion
For sale: Four-bed family home nestled within Dundee mansion

Conversation