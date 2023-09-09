TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in August

A converted chapel in the heart of Carnoustie was the most viewed property on TSPC in August.

Among the top 10 listings, four exceptional property listings stood out, showcasing their rarity and uniqueness within the market.

These notable properties include a meticulously converted chapel, an unmissable B-listed home, and a stunning example of art deco architecture.

TSPC manager Lynne Hill said: “In August, we witnessed another month of strong performance in the local property market, boasting a remarkable 10.3% surge in sales compared to the previous month, along with a substantial 20.1% rise in listings.

“The popularity of homes in August underscores the diverse range of buyers currently active in the market with the top 10 listings including properties accessible to first-time buyers, as well as high-end, prestigious residences.

“Over half of the listings within the top 10 are now under offer, demonstrating how active local buyers are and how fast paced the market continues to be in Dundee, Angus, and North Fife.”

The top 10 most popular TSPC properties last month were:

1. Carnoustie

Price: Offers over £280,000

Status: Under offer

In top spot, this converted chapel in central Carnoustie has been a hit with TSPC house hunters, receiving almost 20,000 views in August.

There is beautiful stained glass, alongside stunning oak flooring and a glass staircase. The en-suite Jack & Jill shower room from the main bedroom adds convenience, alongside underfloor heating, and a utility room.

2. Dundee

Price: Offers over £350,000

Status: Active

Hillside is a truly unique B-listed detached home in Dundee.

Its unique charm is immediately evident with a wealth of stunning original features that have stood the test of time.

There are three good sized double bedrooms with a sitting room providing the opportunity to create a fourth bedroom if required.

Externally the gardens have been well maintained, there is a large driveway, and a double garage with room for a workshop at the rear.

3. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £225,000

Status: Under offer

Properties on Fisher Street are hard to come by and this flat is no exception.

Imagine waking up to stunning views of the River Tay every day. Offering two bedrooms, this main-door double-upper flat is arranged over the first and second floors of a traditional building in Broughty Ferry.

The property is enhanced by modern fixtures and fittings and has tasteful décor throughout.

4. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £575,000

Status: Active

In fourth place, occupying a generous plot on an established street in Broughty Ferry is this unique art deco detached house.

With five generously sized bedrooms, three inviting reception rooms, a dining kitchen complemented by a utility room, and three luxurious bathrooms.

The property also features expansive gardens, a detached garage, and a multi-car driveway, further enhancing its appeal and practicality.

5. Carnoustie

Price: Offers over £485,000

Status: Under offer

Built on a large plot on the outskirts of Carnoustie, this individually designed home enjoys open views over the surrounding countryside.

The open plan kitchen, family and dining rooms offers the ideal entertainment space, alongside five bedrooms (two with en-suites), a sunroom and an extensive garden with a patio area.

6. Monifieth

Price: Offers over £425,000

Status: Under offer

The sixth most-viewed property on the list for August is a Victorian semi-detached home in Monifieth.

It includes carefully preserved period features including high ceilings, original fireplaces, hardwood floors and an Edinburgh press.

7. Dundee

Price: Offers over £180,000

Status: Active

Located in Downfield, this semi-detached home features a well-appointed kitchen, three generously sized bedrooms and a delightful garden.

Its convenient location provides easy access to essential local amenities including schools, shops, and parks, as well as easy access to public transport links.

8. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £420,000

Status: Under offer

This traditional semi-detached property offers a relaxed coastal lifestyle, as well as an abundance of space.

The six-bedroom home boasts expansive rooms with high ceilings and well-retained period features, including two large reception areas and a home office. It also has generous private gardens and extensive private parking.

9. Dundee

Price: Offers over £180,000

Status: Active

In ninth place, this second and upper floor maisonette flat forms part of a Victorian townhouse which has been converted into three self-contained flats.

The property is close to both the town centre and university. There are four double bedrooms one on the main floor and three on the upper floor.

The large lounge with spacious dining area and all the bedrooms enjoy south facing river views.

10. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £335,000

Status: Under offer

Completing the top 10 for August is this rarely available detached home in Broughty Ferry that covers over 2,800 sq ft.

There are three reception areas, five double bedrooms, and three washrooms. It also has extensive private parking and offers excellent privacy.