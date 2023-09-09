TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in August

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in August

A converted chapel, an unmissable B-listed home and a stunning example of art deco architecture are in the top 10.

The converted chapel was the most viewed property on TSPC in August. Image: TSPC.
By Gavin Harper

A converted chapel in the heart of Carnoustie was the most viewed property on TSPC in August.

Among the top 10 listings, four exceptional property listings stood out, showcasing their rarity and uniqueness within the market.

These notable properties include a meticulously converted chapel, an unmissable B-listed home, and a stunning example of art deco architecture.

TSPC manager Lynne Hill said: “In August, we witnessed another month of strong performance in the local property market, boasting a remarkable 10.3% surge in sales compared to the previous month, along with a substantial 20.1% rise in listings.

“The popularity of homes in August underscores the diverse range of buyers currently active in the market with the top 10 listings including properties accessible to first-time buyers, as well as high-end, prestigious residences.

“Over half of the listings within the top 10 are now under offer, demonstrating how active local buyers are and how fast paced the market continues to be in Dundee, Angus, and North Fife.”

The top 10 most popular TSPC properties last month were:

1. Carnoustie

Address: 100 Dundee Street, Carnoustie, DD7 7PH
Price: Offers over £280,000
Status: Under offer
The converted church in Carnoustie.

In top spot, this converted chapel in central Carnoustie has been a hit with TSPC house hunters, receiving almost 20,000 views in August.

There is beautiful stained glass, alongside stunning oak flooring and a glass staircase. The en-suite Jack & Jill shower room from the main bedroom adds convenience, alongside underfloor heating, and a utility room.

2. Dundee

Address: Hillside, 57 Forfar Road, Dundee, DD4 7BE
Price: Offers over £350,000
Status: Active
Hillside on Forfar Road. Image: TSPC.

Hillside is a truly unique B-listed detached home in Dundee.

Its unique charm is immediately evident with a wealth of stunning original features that have stood the test of time.

There are three good sized double bedrooms with a sitting room providing the opportunity to create a fourth bedroom if required.

Externally the gardens have been well maintained, there is a large driveway, and a double garage with room for a workshop at the rear.

3. Broughty Ferry

Address: 85 Fisher Street, Broughty Ferry, DD5 1EF
Price: Offers over £225,000
Status: Under offer
A property on Fisher Street in Broughty Ferry was third on the list. Image: TSPC.

Properties on Fisher Street are hard to come by and this flat is no exception.

Imagine waking up to stunning views of the River Tay every day. Offering two bedrooms, this main-door double-upper flat is arranged over the first and second floors of a traditional building in Broughty Ferry.

The property is enhanced by modern fixtures and fittings and has tasteful décor throughout.

4. Broughty Ferry

Address: Struan Lodge, 27 Strathern Road, Broughty Ferry, DD5 1PP 
Price: Offers over £575,000
Status: Active
Struan Lodge is described as a “unique” Art Deco house. Image: TSPC.

In fourth place, occupying a generous plot on an established street in Broughty Ferry is this unique art deco detached house.

With five generously sized bedrooms, three inviting reception rooms, a dining kitchen complemented by a utility room, and three luxurious bathrooms.

The property also features expansive gardens, a detached garage, and a multi-car driveway, further enhancing its appeal and practicality.

5. Carnoustie

Address: Balbride View, Panbride, Carnoustie, DD7 6JJ
Price: Offers over £485,000
Status: Under offer
Balbride View on the outskirts of Carnoustie occupies fifth place on the list. Image: TSPC.

Built on a large plot on the outskirts of Carnoustie, this individually designed home enjoys open views over the surrounding countryside.

The open plan kitchen, family and dining rooms offers the ideal entertainment space, alongside five bedrooms (two with en-suites), a sunroom and an extensive garden with a patio area.

6. Monifieth

Address: 13 Ferry Road, Monifieth, DD5 4NS
Price: Offers over £425,000
Status: Under offer
This Victorian semi-detached property in Monifieth was also a favourite. Image: TSPC.

The sixth most-viewed property on the list for August is a Victorian semi-detached home in Monifieth.

It includes carefully preserved period features including high ceilings, original fireplaces, hardwood floors and an Edinburgh press.

7. Dundee

Address: 18 Loftus Road, Dundee, DD3 9TE 
Price: Offers over £180,000
Status: Active
The three-bedroom property in Dundee was also popular. Image: TSPC.

Located in Downfield, this semi-detached home features a well-appointed kitchen, three generously sized bedrooms and a delightful garden.

Its convenient location provides easy access to essential local amenities including schools, shops, and parks, as well as easy access to public transport links.

8. Broughty Ferry

Address: 42 Seafield Road, Broughty Ferry, DD5 3AN
Price: Offers over £420,000
Status: Under offer
The six-bedroom Broughty Ferry property came in at number eight on the list. Image: TSPC.

This traditional semi-detached property offers a relaxed coastal lifestyle, as well as an abundance of space.

The six-bedroom home boasts expansive rooms with high ceilings and well-retained period features, including two large reception areas and a home office. It also has generous private gardens and extensive private parking.

9. Dundee

Address: 324A Perth Road, Dundee, DD2 1AU
Price: Offers over £180,000
Status: Active
This Victorian townhouse on Dundee’s Perth Road has been converted into three flats. Image: TSPC.

In ninth place, this second and upper floor maisonette flat forms part of a Victorian townhouse which has been converted into three self-contained flats.

The property is close to both the town centre and university. There are four double bedrooms one on the main floor and three on the upper floor.

The large lounge with spacious dining area and all the bedrooms enjoy south facing river views.

10. Broughty Ferry

Address: 169 Hamilton Street, Broughty Ferry, DD5 2RE
Price: Offers over £335,000
Status: Under offer
This five-bedroom home in Broughty Ferry is the final property in TSPC’s Top 10 for August. Image: TSPC.

Completing the top 10 for August is this rarely available detached home in Broughty Ferry that covers over 2,800 sq ft.

There are three reception areas, five double bedrooms, and three washrooms. It also has extensive private parking and offers excellent privacy.

