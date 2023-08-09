Stunning converted church close to Carnoustie Golf Links for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning converted church close to Carnoustie Golf Links for sale

The conversion, which also boasts a summer house and a hot tub, is on the market for under £300,000.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The converted church in Carnoustie. Image: Connelly Yeoman.
The converted church in Carnoustie. Image: Connelly Yeoman.

A unique chance has come up to buy a former church in the heart of Carnoustie and only two minutes away from the Angus town’s golf links.

The converted church in Dundee Street has gone on the market for offers over £280,000.

While the outside retains all the character of an old Scottish church the inside has been renovated to create a stunning and ultra modern family home.

Unique opportunity

The seller, Connelly and Yeoman, says this is an individually designed and detached converted chapel situated close to Carnoustie’s Championship golf course.

The property is billed as blending traditional features with modern conveniences to create a bright and spacious home.

The ultra modern kitchen/family room. Image: Connelly Yeoman.
The traditional exterior. Image: Connelly Yeoman.

Highlights include natural oak wood flooring as well a high and stain-glass window, in keeping with a former church, in the ground-floor rooms.

The property is set in its own gardens and has a driveway and garage.

It also has a large decking area and summer house. There’s even a chance to buy the already installed hot tub available by separate negotiation.

Oak floors are a feature. Image: Connelly Yeoman.
Open-plan living with traditional windows. Image: Connelly Yeoman.

The property’s entrance hall leads to a sitting room cum dining room and also on to a large open-plan lounge and family area and kitchen.

There is also a master bedroom with en suite Jack and Jill shower room, and a utility room on the ground floor.

There are two further bedrooms on the upper floor as well as a range of storage options and a bathroom.

Outside, the property is set within attractive, well laid-out mature garden grounds.

There is a gated driveway providing a spacious parking area, a detached garage, and enclosed decked area with a summerhouse and a hot tub, which is available by separate negotiation.

Enclosed gardens and decking area. Image: Connelly Yeoman.
An aerial view of the property. Image: Connelly Yeoman.

The house is close to local amenities and within easy walking distance of Carnoustie’s famous Championship Golf Course.

