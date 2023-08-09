Stunning converted church close to Carnoustie Golf Links for sale

A unique chance has come up to buy a former church in the heart of Carnoustie and only two minutes away from the Angus town’s golf links.

The converted church in Dundee Street has gone on the market for offers over £280,000.

While the outside retains all the character of an old Scottish church the inside has been renovated to create a stunning and ultra modern family home.

Unique opportunity

The seller, Connelly and Yeoman, says this is an individually designed and detached converted chapel situated close to Carnoustie’s Championship golf course.

The property is billed as blending traditional features with modern conveniences to create a bright and spacious home.

Highlights include natural oak wood flooring as well a high and stain-glass window, in keeping with a former church, in the ground-floor rooms.

The property is set in its own gardens and has a driveway and garage.

It also has a large decking area and summer house. There’s even a chance to buy the already installed hot tub available by separate negotiation.

The property’s entrance hall leads to a sitting room cum dining room and also on to a large open-plan lounge and family area and kitchen.

There is also a master bedroom with en suite Jack and Jill shower room, and a utility room on the ground floor.

There are two further bedrooms on the upper floor as well as a range of storage options and a bathroom.

Outside, the property is set within attractive, well laid-out mature garden grounds.

There is a gated driveway providing a spacious parking area, a detached garage, and enclosed decked area with a summerhouse and a hot tub, which is available by separate negotiation.

The house is close to local amenities and within easy walking distance of Carnoustie’s famous Championship Golf Course.