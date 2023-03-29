Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new head teacher of Dundee’s Forthill Primary School has been confirmed.

Lorna Robertson will take over from long-serving head Alison Macgregor, who is retiring from her post at the end of term.

Mrs Robertson currently is currently headteacher at Lochgelly West Primary School in Fife but will transfer over to the Broughty Ferry based school.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Paula Nesbitt, the council’s education manager, paid tribute to Mrs Macgregor for her “many years of committed service to the school and Dundee City Council”.

Tributes for outgoing head teacher

She added: “Mrs Macgregor conveys her heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all the wonderful pupils, parents, staff and colleagues that she has had the pleasure and privilege of working alongside over the years and wishes the children every success for their future in education and beyond.

“I am sure all in the school community, staff, parents and carers and pupils will join with me in thanking Mrs Macgregor for her many years of commitment and service to the school and to Dundee and in wishing her a happy and fulfilled retirement.

“Mrs Robertson is an experienced and highly respected head teacher in her current post in Lochgelly West Primary School in Fife.

New head teacher to take up post in May

“She will bring a great deal of knowledge, experience and commitment to the post.

Mrs Robertson will commence her post on May 22.

“I am sure you will join with me in wishing Mrs Robertson every success in the post and we know she will bring continued successful leadership to the school community.”

Forthill Primary is currently Dundee Council’s biggest primary school with a 44-place nursery and 20 primary classes.