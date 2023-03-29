Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head

The new headteacher will take up her position at Dundee's biggest primary school in May.

By Neil Henderson
Forthill Primary School in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson.

The new head teacher of Dundee’s Forthill Primary School has been confirmed.

Lorna Robertson will take over from long-serving head Alison Macgregor, who is retiring from her post at the end of term.

Mrs Robertson currently is currently headteacher at Lochgelly West Primary School in Fife but will transfer over to the Broughty Ferry based school.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Paula Nesbitt, the council’s education manager,  paid tribute to Mrs Macgregor for her “many years of committed service to the school and Dundee City Council”.

Tributes for outgoing head teacher

She added: “Mrs Macgregor conveys her heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all the wonderful pupils, parents, staff and colleagues that she has had the pleasure and privilege of working alongside over the years and wishes the children every success for their future in education and beyond.

Forthill is Dundee Council’s largest primary school. Image: DC Thomson.

“I am sure all in the school community, staff, parents and carers and pupils will join with me in thanking Mrs Macgregor for her many years of commitment and service to the school and to Dundee and in wishing her a happy and fulfilled retirement.

“Mrs Robertson is an experienced and highly respected head teacher in her current post in Lochgelly West Primary School in Fife.

New head teacher to take up post in May

“She will bring a great deal of knowledge, experience and commitment to the post.
Mrs Robertson will commence her post on May 22.

“I am sure you will join with me in wishing Mrs Robertson every success in the post and we know she will bring continued successful leadership to the school community.”

Forthill Primary is currently Dundee Council’s biggest primary school with a 44-place nursery and 20 primary classes.

