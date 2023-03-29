Arbroath chairman Mike Caird hopes for bumper crowd at Friday night thriller against Ayr United

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird has urged Lichties fans to continue giving their fantastic support for the seven-game survival run-in.

Arbroath are on course for average home gates of over 2,000 this season after record 1,500 season ticket sales.

The Angus side’s travelling support is also impressive with over 600 at last month’s 1-1 draw with Cove and 250 witnessing the 1-0 win at Queen’s Park.

Caird told Courier Sport earliert this week that ‘fan power’ funded Tam O’Brien’s new five-year deal.

And while Friday night’s game with Ayr will again be played in front of the BBC Scotland cameras, Caird is confident fans will turn out in their numbers to roar the club on.

“The supporters are the lifeblood of this club,” said Caird.

“When the players walk out to see so many supporters singing their hearts out it gives them a massive lift.

“A lot of the players tell me how much of a difference it makes to them.

Arbroath vs @AyrUnitedFC – Tickets on sale on sale Online Tickets only – No Pay at the Gate Arbroath – https://t.co/TyNoInDpTG Ayr United – https://t.co/ctS5i401QD Full Details; https://t.co/ltnbdDltod pic.twitter.com/kzAegLxmQJ — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) March 26, 2023

“Friday nights are a spectacle. There’s something a bit different about it.

“Our players are part-time but they get a buzz from playing under the lights on a Friday.

“So far, touch wood, we have been quite successful on Fridays under the lights. Let’s hope that continues.

“I hope we have big numbers here with us on Friday.”

Mike Caird hopes players can reward loyal Lichties fans

Arbroath will play their last of four consecutive Friday night fixtures when Ayr visit Gayfield.

And while that revised scheduling impacts on the day jobs of the part-time players at Arbroath, they have collected five points from nine.

Caird added: “When the game’s on TV it’s easy to stay at home and watch it in your living room.

“But please get out there if you can and sing from start to finish.

“Who knows? That extra push from the fans just might make the difference to us.

“We had 250 of them with us on a horrible Friday night at Queen’s Park. Thankfully, we rewarded them with an amazing result.

“The joy on the faces of the players and the fans when we won on Friday was fantastic.

“Let’s carry that positive energy into our final seven games both on the park and in the stands.”