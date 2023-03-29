Arbroath chairman Mike Caird hopes for bumper crowd at Friday night thriller against Ayr United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird hopes for bumper crowd at Friday night thriller against Ayr United

Angus side set to host promotion-chasing Ayr United knowing a win will put them five points clear of Cove Rangers and six ahead of Hamilton, for at least 24 hours.

By Ewan Smith
Arbroath fans have backed their club in huge numbers this term. Image: David Young / Shutterstock
Arbroath fans have backed their club in huge numbers this term. Image: David Young / Shutterstock

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird has urged Lichties fans to continue giving their fantastic support for the seven-game survival run-in.

Arbroath are on course for average home gates of over 2,000 this season after record 1,500 season ticket sales.

The Angus side’s travelling support is also impressive with over 600 at last month’s 1-1 draw with Cove and 250 witnessing the 1-0 win at Queen’s Park.

Caird told Courier Sport earliert this week that ‘fan power’ funded Tam O’Brien’s new five-year deal.

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird hopes to welcome a big crowd to Gayfield on Friday. Image: SNS

And while Friday night’s game with Ayr will again be played in front of the BBC Scotland cameras, Caird is confident fans will turn out in their numbers to roar the club on.

“The supporters are the lifeblood of this club,” said Caird.

“When the players walk out to see so many supporters singing their hearts out it gives them a massive lift.

“A lot of the players tell me how much of a difference it makes to them.

“Friday nights are a spectacle. There’s something a bit different about it.

“Our players are part-time but they get a buzz from playing under the lights on a Friday.

“So far, touch wood, we have been quite successful on Fridays under the lights. Let’s hope that continues.

“I hope we have big numbers here with us on Friday.”

Mike Caird hopes players can reward loyal Lichties fans

Arbroath will play their last of four consecutive Friday night fixtures when Ayr visit Gayfield.

And while that revised scheduling impacts on the day jobs of the part-time players at Arbroath, they have collected five points from nine.

Caird added: “When the game’s on TV it’s easy to stay at home and watch it in your living room.

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird hopes his side can produce another Friday night thriller. Image: SNS

“But please get out there if you can and sing from start to finish.

“Who knows? That extra push from the fans just might make the difference to us.

“We had 250 of them with us on a horrible Friday night at Queen’s Park. Thankfully, we rewarded them with an amazing result.

“The joy on the faces of the players and the fans when we won on Friday was fantastic.

“Let’s carry that positive energy into our final seven games both on the park and in the stands.”

