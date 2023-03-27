Arbroath chairman Mike Caird says ‘fan power’ helped finance five-year Tam O’Brien deal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath chairman Mike Caird insists ‘fan power’ has secured the services of captain Tam O’Brien on a five-year deal.

Lichties skipper O’Brien penned a new deal last week that will keep him at Gayfield until the summer of 2028.

The news gave Arbroath a huge boost ahead of their 1-0 win at Championship leaders Queen’s Park.

It also sent a signal of intent as Arbroath are embroiled in the midst of a three-team survival fight with Cove Rangers and Hamilton.

And it underlines the continued commercial success of Arbroath.

Arbroath have enjoyed record season-ticket sales of 1500 and are on-course to have an average 2,000-plus gate this term.

They only have TEN hospitality seats left for the rest of the season – for Friday’s game with Ayr United.

They have hosted a number of non-football events at Gayfield.

Sales via the new town centre-based club shop and online sales have seen merchandising sales more than TREBLE.

And lucrative sponsorships such as the Coelbrew-backed main stand have increased their income generation.

“Tam’s deal is down to everyone,” said Caird.

“We can afford it because of the fans. The supporters have backed us in big numbers in the Championship.

Mike Caird: No sugar daddy

“They understand what we stand for.

“There’s no sugar daddy here, we are a community club and work very hard on and off the park to live up to that.

“The fans believe in our approach. They bought record season tickets in the summer and it’s through their backing that we can offer player long-term contracts.

“Whether we are in the Championship or not – and we desperately want to be in that league next year and beyond – Tam will be here for the next five years.

“Commercially, we have grown hugely over the last few years.

“Our hospitality areas are full and we’ve made a real push to make the ground available seven days a week.

“The upgrades in hospitality make it an attractive venue.

“There are a lot of fans buying merchandising from our club shop.

“We have some very good sponsorship deals. Our enclosures and main stand are sponsored.

“It’s important for Arbroath to be commercially astute but we will never forget the fans.

“They have come with us on this journey. We desperately want a club they can feel proud of on and off the park.”

Mike Caird: Loyal Lichties are foundation of club

Caird is keen to build continuity on the park.

Bobby Linn celebrated his testimonial last season and it will be Ricky Little’s turn this year.

O’Brien is in for the long haul, and Colin Hamilton, David Gold, Derek Gaston and Michael McKenna have been mainstays for several years.

Caird added: “When I first became chairman I wanted to build the club on and off the park.

“Getting some familiar players, who have been here for a long time, on long-term deals is important.

“A lot of the players we have here have bought into the whole ethos of our club.

“Tam has been here for for six years already and if he sees out the five then that will be eleven. That’s an incredible level of service.

Leader

“Tam is a leader on the park. Other players look up to him and he’s had a fantastic six seasons with us. It was a natural progression to get him tied up.

“You’ll see what other players like Colin Hamilton, Ricky Little, Michael McKenna, David Gold, Derek Gaston and Bobby Linn have all brought over the years.

“They’ve all been here for a good period of time and have an affinity with the club and the supporters love them.

Bobby Linn at it again. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Y0lPkyEwhq — A View from the Terrace (@TheTerraceTV) July 20, 2022

“We want people to stay here. We want them to finish their careers here.

“Gone are the days when players sign a one-year deal and are gone before you know it.

“Some players have been with us since League Two and taken us to four seasons in the Championship.

“Tam wants to finish his career here. He’s already said he wants to get another deal when his current one expires!

He's scooped @ArbroathFC Club Player of the Year already – can Tam O'Brien add the Championship Player of the Year to his collection ⁉️ We can't disagree with his reason why he should, to be fair ⬇️🤣 pic.twitter.com/QWcbCIhGbc — PFA Scotland (@PFAScotland) April 29, 2022

“He’ll be 36 but players are so much fitter these days.

“Players like Tam want to extend their career and play for as long as possible without hanging up their boots.

“We have a fit team. Gone are the days when you see them come back in pre-season and have to pile the work in to get the weight down again.

“Players look after themselves throughout the year and Tam has some of the biggest years of his career ahead of him.”