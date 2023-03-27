LEE WILKIE: Will Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin be thinking big-picture at Rangers this weekend?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Will Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin be thinking big-picture at Rangers this weekend?

Columnist Lee Wilkie says the Tangerines should be thinking beyond Saturday's game at Ibrox and looking after star striker Steven Fletcher.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

By Lee Wilkie

This is it, we’re into the final furlong for Dundee United’s quest to remain a Premiership club.

Bottom of the league for pretty much the entire season, Jim Goodwin has a big task on his hands to get the Tangerines out of trouble.

After a stop-start March with Scottish Cup and international matches interrupting the Premiership calendar, we are now into the nitty-gritty time of the season.

And it doesn’t get much tougher to start off the final chunk of matches than heading to Ibrox.

But United will be going into this game refreshed, batteries recharged and ready to go.

Well, that’s the hope anyway.

United drew 1-1 with St Mirren last time out. Image: SNS

Goodwin has had another bit of extended time to work on things on the training pitch.

That’s something he and his team must take advantage of.

Tactics

They’ve had a bit of time to think about how to approach this match at Rangers, too, so it will be very interesting to see how he chooses to go about things.

Before his time, United have gone close to picking up big results a couple of times at Ibrox.

Liam Smith scored as United were edged out 2-1 by Rangers at Ibrox in September.

That, though, was about being brave in possession and some of United’s youngsters really did impress.

I’m interested to see how he sets his team up for this one.

Form under Michael Beale has been impressive for Rangers but I don’t think United should be fearful.

They do have frailties but it’s about whether United can do anything about them.

Park the bus?

Does Goodwin go for the ultimate park-the-bus tactic and try to frustrate the home crowd?

I think that might be the option he goes for.

With Ross County hosting Celtic and Kilmarnock facing Hearts this weekend, any of the bottom three picking up an unexpected point will likely gain an advantage over the other two.

Goodwin’s side have drawn their last two games. Image: SNS

That tells me he wouldn’t be averse to keeping things as tight as possible.

For United, a point at Ibrox would make a big difference.

As a player I was often frustrated when a manager would change set-up, change the team for games against Rangers and Celtic.

I always felt we were playing into their hands by changing our gameplans so drastically.

Sometimes, though, you have to look at the bigger picture.

And the bigger picture for United is a very serious one with relegation a distinct possibility.

Steven Fletcher

Steven Fletcher is a key player for Dundee United. Image: SNS

The same goes for the fitness of Steven Fletcher.

I think United have been rather lucky his fitness has held out since the failure to replace Tony Watt.

He’s such a key player, losing Fletcher for any length of time could have major ramifications for the club.

This recent breather should have been good for the former Scotland man, too.

But he may need a bit of looking after at Ibrox, particularly if Rangers are well on top.

Because they need him for every single match beyond Saturday at Ibrox.

It’s the final furlong now and Goodwin will have to manage his options carefully to ensure United cross the finish line with their nose in front of Ross County and Kilmarnock.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented