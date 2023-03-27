LEE WILKIE: Will Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin be thinking big-picture at Rangers this weekend?

This is it, we’re into the final furlong for Dundee United’s quest to remain a Premiership club.

Bottom of the league for pretty much the entire season, Jim Goodwin has a big task on his hands to get the Tangerines out of trouble.

After a stop-start March with Scottish Cup and international matches interrupting the Premiership calendar, we are now into the nitty-gritty time of the season.

And it doesn’t get much tougher to start off the final chunk of matches than heading to Ibrox.

But United will be going into this game refreshed, batteries recharged and ready to go.

Well, that’s the hope anyway.

Goodwin has had another bit of extended time to work on things on the training pitch.

That’s something he and his team must take advantage of.

Tactics

They’ve had a bit of time to think about how to approach this match at Rangers, too, so it will be very interesting to see how he chooses to go about things.

Before his time, United have gone close to picking up big results a couple of times at Ibrox.

That, though, was about being brave in possession and some of United’s youngsters really did impress.

I’m interested to see how he sets his team up for this one.

Form under Michael Beale has been impressive for Rangers but I don’t think United should be fearful.

They do have frailties but it’s about whether United can do anything about them.

Park the bus?

Does Goodwin go for the ultimate park-the-bus tactic and try to frustrate the home crowd?

I think that might be the option he goes for.

With Ross County hosting Celtic and Kilmarnock facing Hearts this weekend, any of the bottom three picking up an unexpected point will likely gain an advantage over the other two.

That tells me he wouldn’t be averse to keeping things as tight as possible.

For United, a point at Ibrox would make a big difference.

As a player I was often frustrated when a manager would change set-up, change the team for games against Rangers and Celtic.

I always felt we were playing into their hands by changing our gameplans so drastically.

Sometimes, though, you have to look at the bigger picture.

And the bigger picture for United is a very serious one with relegation a distinct possibility.

Steven Fletcher

The same goes for the fitness of Steven Fletcher.

I think United have been rather lucky his fitness has held out since the failure to replace Tony Watt.

He’s such a key player, losing Fletcher for any length of time could have major ramifications for the club.

This recent breather should have been good for the former Scotland man, too.

But he may need a bit of looking after at Ibrox, particularly if Rangers are well on top.

Because they need him for every single match beyond Saturday at Ibrox.

It’s the final furlong now and Goodwin will have to manage his options carefully to ensure United cross the finish line with their nose in front of Ross County and Kilmarnock.