Home News Dundee

Shock and anger over changes to Dundee housing office appointments

Walk-in face-to-face inquiries will be scrapped at three council locations from Saturday.

By Laura Devlin
Dundee East Housing Office on Pitkerro Road in Mid Craigie.
Dundee East Housing Office on Pitkerro Road in Mid Craigie.

Locals have expressed anger and shock over changes to appointments at Dundee City Council housing offices – set to come into force this week.

Walk-in face-to-face appointments will be scrapped at Dundee House in the city centre, the East District Housing Office on Pitkerro Road and the West District Housing Office in Lochee.

The changes come into force on Saturday (April 1) and affect people using the offices to make cash payments for the likes of council tax, rent, parking fines and blue badges.

Locals will instead be asked to use the council website to access services or convenience stores and post offices.

A reduced face-to-face service will be available by appointment only at the box office on City Square.

Change branded ‘disgraceful’

The move was approved by councillors in their February budget in an attempt to save more than £140,000.

But after reminding residents about the change on social media, the local authority has faced a backlash, with several labelling it “disgraceful”.

One local wrote: “I used to love the drop-in service, it was so easy and convenient and it made you feel like someone cared.

“Now we have faceless phone calls. Not very accommodating to disabled people who need to speak face-to-face.

“We need a way to make a drop-in appointment without using the phone or web.”

Dundee West District Housing Office in Lochee. Image: Google Street View

Another raised concerns that scrapping drop-in appointments would make it more difficult for locals to get urgent help.

He said: “Creating barriers is absolutely the wrong way to go, appointments don’t suit everyone because sometimes things arise that need immediate attention.

“We pay the council enough money that they should be able to afford to provide customer service.

“Of all the things to cut, this will affect a lot of people. Some of the most vulnerable, elderly and those that rely on face-to-face support.”

One poster raised concerns about the impact on autistic people who prefer face-to-face contact.

Dundee House, headquarters of Dundee City Council. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Another resident wrote: “Recently got my bus pass through the great folk at West District office, walked in and was done relatively quickly, couldn’t do the application online as the verification of my forms could only be done in person as the NEC wouldn’t support my application.

“Creating barriers is absolutely the wrong way to go, appointments don’t suit everyone because sometimes things arise that need immediate attention.”

One other local said she was “shocked”, adding: “This is not inclusive of those who don’t have confidence or ability to fill in forms online.”

Why is the council making the change?

The council says the number of cash transactions with the local authority has dropped by about 90% in three years.

Those who want to keep using cash can do so through Paypoint outlets within convenience stores and post offices.

Alongside savings, the council says the move will “increase patronage and income for local businesses” and have a “positive impact” on the environment by reducing travel.

Finance spokesperson Councillor Willie Sawers said: “There are many ways that people can transact with the council, including suitable alternatives for residents who wish to retain cash as their preferred payment option within their local neighbourhoods.

Councillor Willie Sawers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Local convenience stores and post offices have been popular destinations for Dundee people to receive essential services and invaluable community support during the pandemic, with many using their counter services to make their payments to the council as well as to access funds.

“However, it has been very noticeable that electronic and telephone channels have been the most chosen method of making payments to the council which also benefits customers by not needing to make a trip into the city centre.”

