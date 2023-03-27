The Apprentice star Mike Soutar tells Courier Business Conference: ‘The fightback starts here’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

The Apprentice star Mike Soutar tells Courier Business Conference: ‘The fightback starts here’

The entrepreneur shares his eight tips for tough times with local business leaders.

By Rob McLaren
The Apprentice star Mike Soutar appears at the Courier Business Conference.
The Apprentice star Mike Soutar appears at the Courier Business Conference.

The Apprentice star Mike Soutar delivered a message of hope as he shared his tips for survival at The Courier Business Conference.

Business leaders and entrepreneurs attended the event, held in association with Henderson Loggie, at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.

The keynote speech was delivered by Mike Soutar, who founded Shortlist magazine after a publishing career which included stints as editor of Smash Hits, FHM and Maxim.

Today he is best known for appearing on BBC’s The Apprentice for more than a decade as one of the people conducting interviews with the candidates.

Mike Soutar message to Courier Business Conference

Addressing the packed room virtually after his plane from London to Dundee was cancelled at the last minute, Mr Soutar said his key message was: “Hard times yield strong businesses”.

He said: “Today we are at the bottom of the cycle, I believe. While things might not improve immediately, they are not going to get worse.

The Courier Business Conference watch Mike Soutar’s presentation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“This is where the fightback starts. I believe recessions are the best time to launch new products, services and businesses.

“Why? Because customers are crying out for innovation and reasons to be cheerful.

“At the same time, competitors aren’t paying attention to what we’re doing because they are too busy firefighting in their own business.”

Tips for survival

Mike Soutar shared a checklist of eight tips for tough times. They are:

  1. Hard times yield strong businesses
  2. Before you cut costs, cut staff meetings
  3. Get cost smart
  4. Look at familiar challenges in unfamiliar ways
  5. Figure out if you’re an insurgent or an incumbent
  6. Innovate, innovate, innovate
  7. Forge new partnerships
  8. A rising tide floats all boats

He adds: “If you can establish an enduring business supported by customer needs during a downturn then when the good times come back and consumer spending floods back into the economy you will rise faster than the rest.”

Courier Business Conference agenda

The Courier editor David Clegg welcomed the delegates to the conference, which was held in person for the first time since 2019.

He said: “Every business is facing challenges at the moment. We hope to provide some useful discussion to help our companies through this period.

“I am glad to see so many people here ready to think of ways of solving these problems together.”

The conference was hosted by former Dundee and Angus College principal Grant Ritchie.

It had two panel sessions – one focused on overcoming major business challenges and the other considering workplace issues.

Host Grant Ritchie on stage with Loganair’s Lyndsay Kennedy, Claudia Wilson from Waracle and Michael Wells from Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

John Reid, previously the factory manager of Michelin in Dundee and now of Wilkie in Kirriemuir, shared lessons learned along with Theresa Slevin, chief executive of Journeycall owner ESP Group and Ross Graham, owner of Graham Pest Control.

Sharing insights in a wide ranging discussion on how to motivate employees were Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links, Loganair’s head of HR Lyndsay Kennedy and Claudia Wilson, head of talent acquisition at Waracle.

David Smith, managing partner of Henderson Loggie, said: “The conference touched on the most pressing issues businesses in Courier Country are grappling with right now.

“We had six very different local businesses on the stage, who are facing similar issues. It showed the power of sharing experiences to the benefit of all the people in the room.”

