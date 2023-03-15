Courier Business Conference: Why putting people first is key for Dundee tech firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Courier Business Conference: Why putting people first is key for Dundee tech firm

By Gavin Harper
March 15 2023, 5.55am Updated: March 15 2023, 9.10am
Claudia Wilson, head of talent acquisition and resourcing at Waracle.
Claudia Wilson, head of talent acquisition and resourcing at Waracle. Image: Waracle.

Putting people first and transparency throughout the business have helped a Dundee tech firm to flourish.

That is according to Claudia Wilson, head of talent acquisition and resourcing at the Bash Street business.

Last year, Waracle was voted one of the best in the UK following research by renowned US publication Newsweek.

Claudia, who has 15 years of experience in recruitment, will share her advice on how to keep employees motivated at the Courier Business Conference on March 27.

How Dundee tech firm keeps employees motivated

She said putting people at the heart of the business was one of Waracle’s reasons for success.

“We shifted into remote working during the pandemic and keeping a workforce motivated when you are all in your houses is challenging.

“There’s not a one-size-fits-all approach to doing that. We do a multitude of things like company-wide Google hangouts where we keep people up to date about how the company is doing.

“Having transparency at leadership level is important.”

As well as keeping staff updated on the business, Waracle staff are also able to take part in a wide range of social events.

Claudia added: “We’ve got a culture committee who come up with ideas and plan the social events. They also find out what people want and need from the business.

“With people working from home, it’s also about making sure people have the tools and support they need.”

Waracle chief executive Chris Martin. Image: Waracle

Waracle is one of the UK’s largest app developers, with a workforce of around 250.

It is based in Dundee but also has offices in London, Edinburgh and Glasgow. Its revenue exceeded £26 million for the year to December 2021.

With its workforce spread across the UK, Claudia said the switch to working remotely during the pandemic was not a huge adjustment.

But she said the firm is constantly evaluating how it can help its employees.

And having the whole business invested in its people-first approach has been a key driver for its success.

“We recognise people are important, and when you have the leadership team bought in, that really helps drive it.

“We do have people going back in the office, so we have to try a range of approaches. A one size fits all approach doesn’t work.”

A ‘human-centred approach’

That remains important as staff navigate the cost-of-living crisis, as well as any personal problems.

Waracle has staff who are on hand to help employees deal with any issues in their lives.

“With any external pressures, having a human-centred approach is key.

“We’ve got a team who are really focused on making sure people are happy and they feel listened to.

David Romilly, business development director at Waracle, outside the Dundee office. Image: Alan Richardson

“When there’s external pressures, whether those relate to just one person or to many, having a point of contact is really important.

“We have a people team that is there to listen.”

Claudia will be part of a panel looking at workplace issues at the Courier Business Conference, held in association with Henderson Loggie, at the Apex City Quay Hotel.

The event, which runs from 9am to 2pm, will also feature ShortList founder and The Apprentice star Mike Soutar as well as other local business leaders.

There will be also be a trade exhibition, networking opportunities and lunch.

Tickets can be purchased at thecourierbusinessconference.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Consumers still face having to find an extra £67 a month to pay their energy bills from April when the Government’s separate Energy Bill Support Scheme comes to an end (Peter Byrne/PA)
Households ‘not out of the woods yet’ despite Energy Price Guarantee extension
Nish Kankiwala has been appointed as the John Lewis Partnership’s first chief executive (John Lewis Partnership/PA)
John Lewis Partnership appoints first chief executive
Zara owner Inditex has revealed record earnings as shoppers flooded back to stores despite the rising cost of living (Liam McBurney/PA)
Zara parent firm Inditex posts jump in profit as shoppers return to stores
Trainline has said annual ticket sales fell short of expectations (Yui Mok/PA)
Trainline reveals rail strike sales hit of up to £6m a day
Insurance giant Prudential has reported a rise in annual earnings and said 2023 had ‘started well’ as the removal of China’s Covid restrictions have helped boost sales (PA)
Prudential posts 8% earning rise and sees China reopening boosting 2023 sales
The Treasury has extended current energy support for households for an extra three months (Jacob King/PA)
Energy bill support for households extended until July
A strike by London Underground drivers has closed the entire network (Jonathan Brady/PA)
No Tube services on any lines due to drivers’ strike
A major expansion of free childcare and an extension in support for household energy costs will help ease the cost of living as Jeremy Hunt sets out a ‘Budget for growth’ (Victoria Jones/:PA)
Household energy bill cap frozen for further three months, Hunt announces
Transforming UK ports to be able to manufacture and deploy turbines and floating platforms will create jobs and boost the economy, experts said (Jane Barlow/PA)
Government must transform UK ports to boost floating offshore wind, report says
The poster advertising Dawn French’s tour appeared in a national newspaper (PA)
Dawn French poster cleared over ‘serious offence’ complaints

Most Read

1
Mirza & Co
Plans approved to convert Dundee newsagent into residential property
3
2
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Angus farmer wins appeal to build new crematorium overlooking Dundee
11
3
Farmfoods on Dundee's Cowgate is closing. Image: Matteo Bell
Farmfoods in Dundee city centre confirms closing date
4
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Firefighters were called to a housefire on St Fillian's Road Picture shows; Fire crews at a house fire on St Fillian's Road. St Mary's, Dundee. Supplied by Supplied Date; 15/03/2023
Two people treated for smoke inhalation as firefighters battle Dundee house blaze for seven…
5
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving trial Picture shows; Kevin Martin. Livingston Sheriff Court. Vic Rodrick Date; 14/03/2023
Dundee driver acquitted of endangering two men during caravan feud
6
Fife barber Cammy Barnes (front right) is cutting the Scotland rugby team's hair then performing at Murrayfield ahead of the Six Nations Italy clash. Image: Cammy Barnes
Fife’s singing barber ‘more nervous’ about cutting Scotland rugby team’s hair than his pre-match…
7
Julie Mitchell at her 'wedding' at Malmaison. Image: Julie Mitchell.
Dundee mum with terminal cancer becomes a bride for the day as she stops…
8
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
9
A 46-year-old man died at the scene. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 46, dies in A92 crash between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug supply Picture shows; Daniel Hanley. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 14/03/2023
Baking Bad: Fife cocaine dealer admits selling bicarbonate of soda

More from The Courier

The Ford Focus ST. Image: Ford.
Road Test: Ford Focus ST still one of the top hot hatches
This handsome home on Blackness Road was the most-viewed property on TSPC in February.
Beautiful Blackness Road home tops TSPC's most viewed properties in Tayside for February
The 80s-themed spin class at The Shed. Picture: Chris Sumner.
The Shed: Disco time at 80s-themed spin class at rural fitness facility
Queen's Park lead the way in the Championship ahead of Dundee. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee playing catch-up - Queen's Park have title chase advantage
Dan Phillips saw red but Loick Ayina escaped with yellow. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson in 'consistency' call after Dan Phillips sees red but…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driving Picture shows; Byron Phipson. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 14/03/2023
Drunk driver rolled minibus on Fife country road
Jimmy and Helen Wilkie pictured in happier times before her disappearance. Image: DC Thomson.
The razorblade detective and the loose end in the case of murdered Dundee mum
An architect's impression of the new Blue Seaway hub. Image: Aim Design/Angus Council
Monifieth community hub a step closer after Blue Seaway plans sail through
Liz's grandsons Matt and Adam Wood, son-in-law Grahame Wood, daughter Suzie Wood and husband Brian Forsyth at the VAA ceremony. Image: VAA/Julie Bell
People's champion Liz honoured in poignant Voluntary Action Angus ceremony
Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline.
Fife health chiefs accused of trying to close Dunfermline hospice by stealth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented