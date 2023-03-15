Courier Business Conference: Why putting people first is key for Dundee tech firm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Putting people first and transparency throughout the business have helped a Dundee tech firm to flourish.

That is according to Claudia Wilson, head of talent acquisition and resourcing at the Bash Street business.

Last year, Waracle was voted one of the best in the UK following research by renowned US publication Newsweek.

Claudia, who has 15 years of experience in recruitment, will share her advice on how to keep employees motivated at the Courier Business Conference on March 27.

How Dundee tech firm keeps employees motivated

She said putting people at the heart of the business was one of Waracle’s reasons for success.

“We shifted into remote working during the pandemic and keeping a workforce motivated when you are all in your houses is challenging.

“There’s not a one-size-fits-all approach to doing that. We do a multitude of things like company-wide Google hangouts where we keep people up to date about how the company is doing.

“Having transparency at leadership level is important.”

As well as keeping staff updated on the business, Waracle staff are also able to take part in a wide range of social events.

Claudia added: “We’ve got a culture committee who come up with ideas and plan the social events. They also find out what people want and need from the business.

“With people working from home, it’s also about making sure people have the tools and support they need.”

Waracle is one of the UK’s largest app developers, with a workforce of around 250.

It is based in Dundee but also has offices in London, Edinburgh and Glasgow. Its revenue exceeded £26 million for the year to December 2021.

With its workforce spread across the UK, Claudia said the switch to working remotely during the pandemic was not a huge adjustment.

But she said the firm is constantly evaluating how it can help its employees.

And having the whole business invested in its people-first approach has been a key driver for its success.

“We recognise people are important, and when you have the leadership team bought in, that really helps drive it.

“We do have people going back in the office, so we have to try a range of approaches. A one size fits all approach doesn’t work.”

A ‘human-centred approach’

That remains important as staff navigate the cost-of-living crisis, as well as any personal problems.

Waracle has staff who are on hand to help employees deal with any issues in their lives.

“With any external pressures, having a human-centred approach is key.

“We’ve got a team who are really focused on making sure people are happy and they feel listened to.

“When there’s external pressures, whether those relate to just one person or to many, having a point of contact is really important.

“We have a people team that is there to listen.”

