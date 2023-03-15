People’s champion Liz honoured in poignant Voluntary Action Angus ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
People’s champion Liz honoured in poignant Voluntary Action Angus ceremony

By Graham Brown
March 15 2023, 5.55am
Liz's grandsons Matt and Adam Wood, son-in-law Grahame Wood, daughter Suzie Wood and husband Brian Forsyth at the VAA ceremony. Image: VAA/Julie Bell
Liz's grandsons Matt and Adam Wood, son-in-law Grahame Wood, daughter Suzie Wood and husband Brian Forsyth at the VAA ceremony. Image: VAA/Julie Bell

A ‘tower of strength’ in Angus volunteering has been honoured in a poignant family-focussed Forfar ceremony.

Liz Forsyth from Westmuir, near Kirriemuir died in 2020 after a lifetime committed to volunteering and public service.

Her dedication will now inspire those entering the new Liz Forsyth boardroom at Voluntary Action Angus in Forfar to make important decisions around third sector support for the area’s residents.

Liz’s husband Brian, her daughters and their husbands and children unveiled a special portrait of Liz to officially open the boardroom at the VAA HQ, formerly Angus Council offices at The Cross.

Liz Forsyth’s family admire the VAA boardroom portrait. Image: VAA/Julie Bell

Chairman’s tribute

VAA chairman Bill Muir paid tribute to Liz.

He has worked with and known Liz for decades, through Family Mediation Scotland, hospice charity Lippen Care and in her role as a non-executive director of Tayside Primary Care NHS Trust and NHS Tayside.

“Liz was a tower of strength to many of us in the voluntary sector,” said Bill.

Liz was a founding figure of Forfar hospice charity Lippen Care.

“Her passion for standing up for people was legendary and we in VAA wanted to mark her considerable contribution to public life over many years in Angus.

“We are deeply honoured and humbled by her family’s help with allowing us to do this in our new HQ.

“We can continue to celebrate Liz’s work, her passion and her dedication to volunteering across so many areas of work, every single day as we make the Liz Forsyth Room the hub and heart of what we do here at Voluntary Action Angus.”

Extensive experience

Liz passed away in July 2020, just two months after her 70th birthday and soon after she and Brian celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.

Her first volunteering role was with the Tom Allan Centre in Glasgow.

She was involved with the children’s panel in both Strathclyde and Highland.

After moving to Angus she pioneered the setting up of the Citizens Advice Bureau in the area.

She was a trained counsellor with Tayside Cancer Support Group and a manager and accredited mediator for Family Mediation Tayside.

She joined NHS Tayside as a board member in 1999 and was chairman of Tayside Primary Care Trust, as well as chairman of VAA.

A tree planted in the garden of Forfar’s Strathmore Hospice honours her contribution to Lippen Care.

 

