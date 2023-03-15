People’s champion Liz honoured in poignant Voluntary Action Angus ceremony

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A ‘tower of strength’ in Angus volunteering has been honoured in a poignant family-focussed Forfar ceremony.

Liz Forsyth from Westmuir, near Kirriemuir died in 2020 after a lifetime committed to volunteering and public service.

Her dedication will now inspire those entering the new Liz Forsyth boardroom at Voluntary Action Angus in Forfar to make important decisions around third sector support for the area’s residents.

Liz’s husband Brian, her daughters and their husbands and children unveiled a special portrait of Liz to officially open the boardroom at the VAA HQ, formerly Angus Council offices at The Cross.

Chairman’s tribute

VAA chairman Bill Muir paid tribute to Liz.

He has worked with and known Liz for decades, through Family Mediation Scotland, hospice charity Lippen Care and in her role as a non-executive director of Tayside Primary Care NHS Trust and NHS Tayside.

“Liz was a tower of strength to many of us in the voluntary sector,” said Bill.

“Her passion for standing up for people was legendary and we in VAA wanted to mark her considerable contribution to public life over many years in Angus.

“We are deeply honoured and humbled by her family’s help with allowing us to do this in our new HQ.

“We can continue to celebrate Liz’s work, her passion and her dedication to volunteering across so many areas of work, every single day as we make the Liz Forsyth Room the hub and heart of what we do here at Voluntary Action Angus.”

Extensive experience

Liz passed away in July 2020, just two months after her 70th birthday and soon after she and Brian celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.

Her first volunteering role was with the Tom Allan Centre in Glasgow.

She was involved with the children’s panel in both Strathclyde and Highland.

After moving to Angus she pioneered the setting up of the Citizens Advice Bureau in the area.

She was a trained counsellor with Tayside Cancer Support Group and a manager and accredited mediator for Family Mediation Tayside.

She joined NHS Tayside as a board member in 1999 and was chairman of Tayside Primary Care Trust, as well as chairman of VAA.

A tree planted in the garden of Forfar’s Strathmore Hospice honours her contribution to Lippen Care.