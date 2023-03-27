Residents left ‘hurt’ and ‘disrespected’ as Cupar playpark vandalised

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents have been left feeling “hurt” and “disrespected” after a playpark in Cupar was vandalised.

Graffiti has been scrawled across several items that were installed at Tarvet Park just two years ago.

Residents say the park has been a magnet for anti-social behaviour in recent weeks with claims that groups of 20-30 youths regularly gather at the area in the evenings.

One resident, who asked not to be named, says the playpark is often covered in broken glass.

She said: “The park is a meeting place for teenagers with upwards of 20-30 youths regularly congregating at night time.

“The area is often covered in broken glass and piles of rubbish are left in the area.

“Now they have seen fit to vandalise the play items and the rubber flooring.

“It’s just idiotic, thoughtless and completely unacceptable, especially as the community helped raise the money to get the park improved.”

Calls for vandals to meet park campaigners

Cupar councillor Margaret Kennedy says she is “really disappointed” that the park has been vandalised.

She said: “Considerable effort has been put into this playpark by nearby residents with the town’s support. To see their efforts being disrespected will hurt.

“The fact that the vandalism has been shared widely in the media is helpful as I am sure those involved will now be aware of the impact of their actions.

“My hope would be that whoever did it will be asked to assist in the clean-up and to meet with playpark representatives to understand more about why it is not acceptable.”

Paul Coleman, Fife council’s safer communities manager, told The Courier: “Vandalism of any kind is unacceptable and a blight on our communities.

“We will continue to regularly patrol this area and work closely with the police and partners to combat this anti-social behaviour.

“We would also encourage members of the public to report any incidents by calling the police or going online.”