Steven Fletcher backs Dundee United loan star Loick Ayina over controversial VAR call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Steven Fletcher backs Dundee United loan star Loick Ayina over controversial VAR call

By Ewan Smith
March 20 2023, 7.00am
Steven Fletcher has backed Loick Ayina over the penalty call. Image: SNS Picture
Steven Fletcher has backed Loick Ayina over the penalty call. Image: SNS Picture

Steven Fletcher has put an experienced arm around the shoulder of Dundee United loan star Loick Ayina after a contentious VAR call.

Ayina was punished by referee Craig Napier for his challenge on Curtis Main, with the controversial award of a spot-kick in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren.

TV replays appear to show the decision – ratified by VAR – was very harsh and costly to United’s Scottish Premiership survival hopes.

But teenage defender Ayina, on loan from Huddersfield Town, has been urged by Fletcher not to allow the incident to prey on his mind.

Steven Fletcher has backed Loick Ayina. Image: SNS

“I’ve not seen the penalty back but I’ve not heard good things about it,” said Fletcher.

“It didn’t look it at the time. I thought it was a bit harsh. When VAR stepped in it was always going to go their way.

‘Loick is disappointed. He’s a good, quiet lad and he has his head down.

“He was brilliant. He was solid and it was just disappointing the penalty was given against him.

‘But the gaffer has watched it back and he said to him: ‘Don’t you go home with your head down because you were great.'”

Steven Fletcher backs Dundee United to stay up

Fletcher played a key role in the game at the other end with a sublime strike to put United ahead.

The quality of the finish cannot be overstated.

After playing a game of head tennis with St Mirren defender Richard Taylor, Fletch controlled the ball beautifully with his right boot before switching to his left.

He then unleashed a stunning low effort into the bottom corner of the net to make it 1-0.

Steven Fletcher celebrated his stunning strike against St Mirren. Image: SNS

And despite being pegged back to 1-1 from Mark O’Hara’s spot-kick leveller, Fletcher remains upbeat about the challenge ahead.

United are two points adrift of Ross County and three behind Kilmarnock with nine games left.

And Fletcher who has been involved in relegation battles at Burnley and Wolves insists he doesn’t get ‘drop vibes’ from the United dressing room.

“We went down at Burnley and Wolves,” said Fletcher.

“I was already away from Sunderland when they went but the English Premier League is tough and relentless.

“It’s so tight, even now and anyone could go down there.

Dundee United are showing signs of improvement under Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

“Even though we are not in a great place, our changing room doesn’t feel like that.

“The boys are still upbeat and battling away. Our performance against St Mirren showed that.

“At Burnley we sensed relegation with a few months to go.

“We were a long way behind. It sets in and you realise you are going down.

“We still have a fighting chance here so the mentality is different.

“It (relegation battle) affects everyone. It’s not just the players, it’s everyone at the club.

“You want to see everyone keeping their jobs and people having a smile on their face.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
The Jonas Brothers. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend Saturday line-up confirmed as the Jonas Brothers and Jess Glynne…
2
Reece Rodger was last seen on Saturday night. Image: Police Scotland.
New photo released of missing Fife man, 28, who vanished on Perthshire camping trip
3
Ian Millan below the scaffolding outside his front door where parts of the ceiling collapsed. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson/Ian Millan
Man fears roof on Dundee flats could collapse after large holes appear
4
How the new road will look.
Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth
5
Dundee's Cowgate Farmfoods store closed on Sunday. Image: Mark McDougall.
Dundee Farmfoods shelves emptied in two hours during huge closing day sale
6
EXCLUSIVE: Perth woman, 81, fights Turkish Government for land and property compensation, 50 years…
7
Elders Court, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man charged with two robberies and assault at Dundee multi
8
Deanestor managing director for Scotland, Ramsay McDonald.
Deanestor: Fife furniture specialist announces record £24m orders in six months
9
Hollie McIntosh
Angus teen praises transport safety plans after years of ‘terrifying’ travel
10
A section of Crieff Road in Perth is shut. Image: Google Street View
Crieff Road: Six weeks of diversions during Perth roadworks

More from The Courier

CR0041531.
The Monifieth High School enterpreneurs putting business lessons into practice
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham is dejected after missing a chance as his side were held by St Mirren. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United 100% justified in VAR anger - Curtis Main could easily…
Generations joined the Johnshaven ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Johnshaven remembers a century on from unveiling of Mearns village war memorial
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Craig Brett. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 17/03/2023
Flailing Dundee pub-goer caused glass shards to hit man's eye
Shotmakers like Jordan Spieth should still thrive with the MLR ball.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Six thoughts on the R&A and USGA finally reining…
Dundee's Luke McCowan. Image: SNS.
Dundee's Luke McCowan out to emulate Ayr raid as he admits Dee let themselves…
St Johnstone's Drey Wright celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 with team-mate David Wotherspoon.
Scoring past Kilmarnock mate Sam Walker made Drey Wright's stunning St Johnstone goal even…
Perth Prison.
Jailed Fife sex fiend admits trying to wreck his own trial
The original Byre Theatre, before it was knocked down in 1969. Image: Supplied.
The Byre Theatre in St Andrews is 90 - and the play's still the…
Scotland's Six Nations campaign had the full scope of emotions for Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Focus switches to Scotland's World Cup after a 'rollercoaster' Six Nations

Editor's Picks

Most Commented