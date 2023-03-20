Steven Fletcher backs Dundee United loan star Loick Ayina over controversial VAR call

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven Fletcher has put an experienced arm around the shoulder of Dundee United loan star Loick Ayina after a contentious VAR call.

Ayina was punished by referee Craig Napier for his challenge on Curtis Main, with the controversial award of a spot-kick in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren.

TV replays appear to show the decision – ratified by VAR – was very harsh and costly to United’s Scottish Premiership survival hopes.

But teenage defender Ayina, on loan from Huddersfield Town, has been urged by Fletcher not to allow the incident to prey on his mind.

“I’ve not seen the penalty back but I’ve not heard good things about it,” said Fletcher.

“It didn’t look it at the time. I thought it was a bit harsh. When VAR stepped in it was always going to go their way.

‘Loick is disappointed. He’s a good, quiet lad and he has his head down.

“He was brilliant. He was solid and it was just disappointing the penalty was given against him.

‘But the gaffer has watched it back and he said to him: ‘Don’t you go home with your head down because you were great.'”

▶️ A late penalty earned St Mirren a draw to extend bottom club Dundee United's winless run to 10 Scottish Premiership games 🔽 pic.twitter.com/y7GyYWfUI8 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 18, 2023

Steven Fletcher backs Dundee United to stay up

Fletcher played a key role in the game at the other end with a sublime strike to put United ahead.

The quality of the finish cannot be overstated.

After playing a game of head tennis with St Mirren defender Richard Taylor, Fletch controlled the ball beautifully with his right boot before switching to his left.

He then unleashed a stunning low effort into the bottom corner of the net to make it 1-0.

And despite being pegged back to 1-1 from Mark O’Hara’s spot-kick leveller, Fletcher remains upbeat about the challenge ahead.

United are two points adrift of Ross County and three behind Kilmarnock with nine games left.

And Fletcher who has been involved in relegation battles at Burnley and Wolves insists he doesn’t get ‘drop vibes’ from the United dressing room.

“We went down at Burnley and Wolves,” said Fletcher.

“I was already away from Sunderland when they went but the English Premier League is tough and relentless.

“It’s so tight, even now and anyone could go down there.

“Even though we are not in a great place, our changing room doesn’t feel like that.

“The boys are still upbeat and battling away. Our performance against St Mirren showed that.

“At Burnley we sensed relegation with a few months to go.

“We were a long way behind. It sets in and you realise you are going down.

“We still have a fighting chance here so the mentality is different.

“It (relegation battle) affects everyone. It’s not just the players, it’s everyone at the club.

“You want to see everyone keeping their jobs and people having a smile on their face.”