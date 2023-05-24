VIDEO: Arbroath new boy Aaron Steele on the long throw-in weapon and strong leadership qualities that can help him thrive in Championship

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aaron Steele will unleash his trademark long throw-ins on Championship defences next year after signing for Arbroath.

Steele, 21, has joined the Angus club on a two-year deal from East Fife after making 79 appearances in two years for the Bayview side.

And the versatile defender hopes his ‘not so secret’ weapon can cause chaos to Arbroath’s rivals next term.

“I’ve got a long throw,” said Steele. “You can use it as a second corner.

“If it’s in the last quarter of the pitch, I can get the ball in the box and with the tall players up we can use it to our advantage.

“In the cup against Buckie Thistle last year we were 2-0 down and my throws led to two goals.

“If the ball is anywhere near the last quarter of the pitch I can throw it in.

“I first discovered it when I was younger and playing seven-a-side.

“But as I’ve got older it’s developed and we can use it to our advantage at Arbroath.

“I’ve never had my throw-ins measured. It depends on the wind how far it will travel but on a nice day I can get it right in the box. Right in the mixer.”

Throw-ins are far from the only quality Steele possesses.

At 6ft 1, Steele has a commanding presence, is quick and a strong communicator.

Confident in his ability to climb up the leagues, Steele hopes to repay Arbroath boss Dick Campbell’s faith in him by making an instant impact.

“I’m a classic defender,” added Steele. “I love a challenge, a tackle and a header. I’m good in the air and I’m also quite fast.

“I use my pace to cover at right back or in central defence but I feel I can play across the back four.

“I have a good range of passing so hopefully I have the attributes to make it in the Championship.

Aaron Steele wants to lead on pitch

“When I was younger I’d look at the likes of Vincent Kompany in the English Premier League and admire the fact he was a true leader on the pitch.

“Over time, I want to become a true leader.

“I like to talk on the pitch but I’m always positive. I was a confident person at school and like to express myself on a football pitch.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me and one I had to grasp.

“The Championship will be a different challenge but I’m up for it.

“It will be difficult but I believe I can thrive at this level and push on.

“As soon as I spoke to the gaffer I was sold on a move.

“Arbroath is a great community club and that’s important to me.

“Yes fans want to see a winning team but they also want players they can connect with.

“My family bought into the great opportunity East Fife gave me. My mum, dad and little brother came to a lot of games and it will be the same here.”