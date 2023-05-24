Lewis Capaldi Perth and Dunfermline gigs sell out in an hour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Lewis Capaldi Perth and Dunfermline gigs sell out in an hour

The singer will play intimate shows in Perth and Dunfermline later this year. 

By Laura Devlin
Lewis Capaldi will play in Perth and Dunfermline in August. Image: an Bines/Shutterstock.
Lewis Capaldi will play in Perth and Dunfermline in August. Image: an Bines/Shutterstock.

Tickets for intimate shows by Lewis Capaldi in Perth and Dunfermline have sold out in an hour.

The singer announced on Wednesday plans to play intimate shows in Perth and Dunfermline later this year.

He will first play at Perth Concert Hall on August 16 before heading to Dunfermline’s Alhambra Theatre on August 17.

Capaldi will also be taking part in a Q&A session with fans and performing acoustic versions of songs from his new album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent.

Tickets for the gigs went on sale at 6pm on Wednesday, with eager fans snapping them up within minutes.

Lewis Capaldi performs at Fat Sam’s in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Due to the demand, an extra show was added for both Perth and Dunfermline on the same dates.

These were also sold out by 7pm.

Fans took to social media to express their delight in securing tickets for the gigs.

On wrote: “I got Perth tickets for Lewis Capaldi, woo hoo! Delighted!”

Another added: “Cannot wait to see (Lewis Capaldi) in Dunfermline.”

Lewis Capaldi will also answer questions during a Q&A. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The shows are the last in a series of intimate concerts in partnership with independent record stores across the country, with Capaldi already playing at Fat Sam’s in Dundee.

Assai Records has teamed up with Lewis Capaldi for the Perth and Dunfermline gigs.

He is also scheduled to headline Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee on Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]