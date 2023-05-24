Lewis Capaldi Perth and Dunfermline gigs sell out in an hour

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tickets for intimate shows by Lewis Capaldi in Perth and Dunfermline have sold out in an hour.

The singer announced on Wednesday plans to play intimate shows in Perth and Dunfermline later this year.

He will first play at Perth Concert Hall on August 16 before heading to Dunfermline’s Alhambra Theatre on August 17.

Capaldi will also be taking part in a Q&A session with fans and performing acoustic versions of songs from his new album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent.

Tickets for the gigs went on sale at 6pm on Wednesday, with eager fans snapping them up within minutes.

Due to the demand, an extra show was added for both Perth and Dunfermline on the same dates.

These were also sold out by 7pm.

Fans took to social media to express their delight in securing tickets for the gigs.

On wrote: “I got Perth tickets for Lewis Capaldi, woo hoo! Delighted!”

Another added: “Cannot wait to see (Lewis Capaldi) in Dunfermline.”

The shows are the last in a series of intimate concerts in partnership with independent record stores across the country, with Capaldi already playing at Fat Sam’s in Dundee.

Assai Records has teamed up with Lewis Capaldi for the Perth and Dunfermline gigs.

He is also scheduled to headline Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee on Sunday.