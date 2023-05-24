Dale Hilson set for Stirling Albion switch after leaving Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dale Hilson could be set to sign for League Two champions Stirling Albion after moving on from Arbroath.

Striker Hilson, 30, has ended a three-and-a-half year spell at the Angus side on a high after helping them seal their fifth successive season in the Championship.

His winning goal in the 1-0 victory over Queen’s Park in March was the catalyst for Arbroath’s survival.

Hilson was a popular figure at Arbroath despite not being able to nail down a regular starting berth.

He made 60 starts and 46 appearances from the bench.

Hilson found the net 12 times, after moving from Forfar Athletic in January 2020.

It’s believed, Hilson was keen on a move closer to home and is seeking more regular game time.

His local side Stirling have made a move for Hilson as they bid to strengthen their side for the League One campaign.

Hilson’s departure is the third in the last week.

Lichties legend Bobby Linn has retired from senior football and Kieran Shanks has completed a move to Peterhead.

It’s understood Arbroath received a healthy transfer fee for Shanks after a successful loan spell at Blue Toon.

Arbroath have bolstered their ranks in recent days with the arrivals of Leighton McIntosh and Aaron Steele.

They are likely to sign up several others in the close season, with head of recruitment Barry Sellars working hard to identify talent.