Home Sport Football

Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen’s Park to boost survival hopes and help Dundee’s title bid

Late Dale Hilson strike helps Arbroath claim a crucial Championship survival win and hand Dundee a title lifeline.

By Ewan Smith
Dale Hilson celebrates his winner for Arbroath at Queen's Park. Image: SNS

Sub Dale Hilson netted one of the most important goals of his career to bolster Arbroath’s survival hopes – and hand Dundee a title lifeline.

Hilson netted a 76th minute winner as Arbroath shocked Championship leaders Queen’s Park to move into eighth place.

Queen’s Park v Arbroath: Key moments

This was always going to be a tough challenge for Lichties.

In three previous meetings with Queen’s Park, they had lost twice at home and drawn once in Stenhousemuir.

And Lichties almost got off to the best possible start in three minutes.

Michael McKenna’s through ball sent in Sean Adarkwa and his powerful low strike was turned wide by Queen’s Park keeper Calum Ferrie.

The hosts then had a great chance to open the scoring as Dominic Thomas cracked a 20 yard strike off the face of the crossbar.

Arbroath’s Michael McKenna took on Queen’s Park’s Malachi Boateng on Friday. Image: SNS

The first half was very open with McKenna testing Ferrie from 20 yards, only for the home keeper to block.

But the best saves of the first half belonged to Gaston.

He made a double stop on the stroke of half-time to keep the scores level.

Shields had a low effort blocked by Gaston before the Arbroath No 1 got up again to fingertip a Thomas curler over the top.

Derek Gaston was outstanding again for Arbroath at Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

Arbroath had a golden chance to break the deadlock in 51 minutes.

Scott Stewart’s cutback found Adarkwa but his effort was headed off the line by Malachi Boateng.

The visitors defended superbly well with Gaston and his back four keeping the door locked.

The came the key moment as sub Hilson robbed Stephen Eze before keeping his cool to slot home from ten yards.

Arbroath player ratings

Arbroath: Gaston 8, Banks 7, Hamilton 7, Little 7, O’Brien 7, Balde 7, McKenna 7, Gold 7 (Tait 4), Dow 7, Adarkwa 6 (Hilson 6), Stewart 6. Subs: Gill, Jacobs, Linn, Komolafe, Olusanya, El-Mhanni, Allan.

Arbroath star man

Derek Gaston was the hero for Arbroath against Morton and he was at his brilliant best again on Friday with a string of saves to keep Queen’s Park at bay.

Manager under the microscope

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell took charge of his side against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

Dick Campbell was bolstered by the pre-match news that captain Tam O’Brien has signed a new five-year deal with the club.

O’Brien has committed his future to the Angus side until 2028 and was in the side to face Queen’s Park.

Campbell made three changes to the side that drew with Morton

David Gold, Scott Stewart and Sean Adarkwa all came in for Steven Hetherington, Toyosi Olusanya and Yasin Ben El-Mhanni.

And the changes made a difference with a very impressive Arbroath display.

Man in the middle

Kevin Clancy can take a lot of credit for the sensible refereeing that allow this game to ebb and flow from end to end.

