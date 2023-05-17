VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath legend Bobby Linn opens heart to Courier Sport on ’emotional’ decision to end senior career

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bobby Linn’s stats as an Arbroath player over the last decade make for incredible reading.

In 374 games, the winger has netted 86 goals and had 111 assists for the Angus side.

But more importantly, the Lichties legend has won the hearts of the Arbroath support with his clear love of the club and dedication to serving its cause.

Linn was born and brought up in Dundee, spending the first ten years of his senior career at Dens Park, Peterhead, Morton and East Fife.

But if you cut him open then you’d almost certainly find maroon blood pumping through his veins.

That’s why, at the age of 37, it was so difficult to call time on an illustrious senior career as one of the most revered part-time players in Scotland.

It’s also why he feels he could never have pulled on the jersey of one of Arbroath’s rivals as a means to staying in the senior game.

Linn made the decision to hang up his boots at despite being offered a deal to stay on at Arbroath next season.

And, in a wide-ranging, exclusive farewell video interview with Courier Sport, the emotional Lichties hero outlined the reasons why.

“I’ve got a lump in my throat,” said Linn as he sat in his dressing room seat for the final time.

“My time at Arbroath has been the most memorable part of my career.

“I love this club. I always will.

“It’s an emotional moment to leave the club but I’m certainly not going to be a stranger here.

“I feel part of the family here. My kids and family feel a big part of it.

“I want to thank everyone for their love and support over the years.

“I don’t feel I could play for another senior club now because of the affiliation I have with Arbroath.

“I’ve got too much respect for Arbroath and this is where I’d like to end it.

“My memories are here and I feel my best football has been played at Arbroath.

Bobby Linn, doing Bobby Linn things! pic.twitter.com/dh8Lr27QzO — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) October 9, 2022

“It would be a strange feeling pulling on another jersey [in Angus].

“What team could I actually go to anyway? I’ve scored goals against all of them and look at how I’ve celebrated!

“I’m happy because those are the days I’ll remember most.

“There’s only one team in Angus and that’s Arbroath!”

Linn played a starring role on his final appearance for Arbroath as he helped them claim the point they needed to secure a fifth successive season in the Championship.

He walked off to a standing ovation in the 89th minute and collected the Man of the Match award.

Moments after the game, Arbroath manager Dick Campbell revealed he’d made an offer to entice Linn to stay.

Bobby Linn: I won’t be a stranger to Arbroath

But mulling over the offer with his family, Linn decided his time was up.

“I went away and thought about the club’s offer,” added Linn.

“I’ve got three kids and there has to be a real sacrifice and dedication when you are away from training.

“You are a part-time player in a full-time environment. Even though you train on a Monday and Wednesday, you need to keep yourself ticking over on other days.

“That’s a big commitment with a young family and I’ve spent a lot of time away from them over the years.

“As a player you want to keep playing for as long as you can.

“My love for the club will always be there but I’ve weighed up the last few years and feel it’s the right decision for me to stop.

“It was quite a surreal moment as I walked off in the Hamilton game.

Incredible display from a Lichties legend. Surely this isn’t the last dance for Bobby Linn at @ArbroathFC ? pic.twitter.com/pX9evR1j2g — 𝐄𝐰𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@ewansmithpr) May 5, 2023

“I can’t say that was the moment I knew I was away but I was cramping up at the reception I got.

“Supporters are a massive part of our football club and deserve our time.

“I’m a grounded guy and I sometimes have to pinch myself when people are waiting to get an autograph with a Bobby Linn, Ricky Little or a Michael McKenna.

“I’m a supporter now. I won’t ever be a stranger to Arbroath.

“Hopefully I’ll be back in a different capacity and the chairman Mike Caird can maybe invite me into the boardroom for a few beers.

“I can roll back the years and entertain them with a few songs!”

Humble beginnings

Linn has been a pivotal part of Arbroath’s incredible journey from second bottom of League Two to within two points of the Scottish Premiership last term.

He won titles in 2017 and 2019 and has won two PFA Player of the Year awards.

Under the guidance of Dick Campbell and ambitious chairman Mike Caird, Linn has watched the club grow exponentially.

And as he took a walk down the players tunnel – decorated with the club’s ‘togetherness’ mantra – Linn paused for reflection.

“Arbroath is a truly special club and I feel we’ve grown together,” added Linn.

“From the humble days of 300 to 400 fans in League Two to keeping this club in the Championship for five years in front of 2,500 of our own supporters on my final game.

“The infrastructure, community and growth in our support – particularly in younger fans is incredible.

“As a club we talk about being together. Togetherness is written on the walls and this club is the epitome of being together.

“Whether it’s the tea ladies, kit women or people who work in hospitality. This club has been built on all of our work.

“It’s a great club and I’d advise anyone who is starting their football journey to do it at Arbroath.

“Come to Gayfield and watch games and, if you’re lucky enough to play here, then go for it.

“I’ll never forget my days here.

“But maybe I can come back soon to stand on the terrace and hurl abuse at some of the players!”