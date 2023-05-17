‘Doubt’ new distribution hub in Errol will be used as Amazon warehouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Doubt’ new distribution hub in Errol will be used as Amazon warehouse

Increasing the unit's size by 36% fuelled concerns that an Amazon-type business could operate on the land in Perthshire.

By Stephen Eighteen
Councillor Dave Cuthbert.
Councillor Dave Cuthbert.

Fears that an Amazon distribution hub could be planned for Errol have been allayed as councillors approved the new unit.

Perth and Kinross Council accepted Morris Leslie Group’s planning application for a storage and distribution unit on land 100 metres north west of Valleyfield Farm.

The existing yard area currently accommodates a number of modern industrial storage sheds with associated parking and delivery space.

But a 36% increase in size from a previously accepted proposal raised concerns that an Amazon-type business could operate on the land.

Councillor Dave Cuthbert (Independent) told the planning and placemaking committee: “This is a facility that stores goods and has them distributed depending on nature of business.

“So it could be a warehouse like an Amazon.”

The Amazon warehouse in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson

The latest scheme has a footprint of 60m by 20m, compared to 43m by 20m in the plan accepted in 2015.

In both proposals the height is 8.5m.

Council officer Kristian Smith said: “I would doubt that Amazon would occupy a property of this size but it could be used for storage and distribution.”

Community council ‘extremely concerned’

Five objections were raised, including from Errol Community Council.

The main concerns were visual and landscape impact, loss of open space, traffic generation and flood risk.

Community council secretary Gordon Miller wrote: “ECC is extremely concerned with the increased, creeping industrialisation of the Errol community area – and the wider Carse of Gowrie – which is primarily a rural farming landscape.”

But the previously accepted application meant councillors were powerless to turn this one down.

‘Long history of light industrial use’

The new building is proposed to be finished in green profiled metal cladding with a concrete block work basecourse.

An existing landscape strip that wraps around the site has been included within the site boundaries.

An officer report said: “The site has not been used for farming purposes for a number of years and has a long and well-established history of light industrial use, which this proposal would expand.”

