Danny Brady: Dundee Music Walk of Fame legend dies aged 68

Danny Brady, who graced Dundee’s music scene from the early 1970s until the present day, has died aged 68.

His first band was Straw Dogs which he founded with workmates at British Relay and he went on to perform with a string of bands including Redwing and The Directors.

After performing for decades in Dundee clubs as well as a recording career, Danny’s name was set in stone on Dundee’s Music Walk of Fame alongside fellow musical greats such as Michael Marra, Billy McKenzie and the Average White Band.

An electrician by trade, Danny as also well known in the city for his part-time job driving taxis.

He was born on May 15 1954 in Dundee Royal Infirmary to Danny Brady and his wife Jean (McKimmie), a spinner in the jute mills and later a dinner lady at Gillburn Road primary school.

Family business

His father and his brothers, Jimmy, Harry and John, ran Brady’s bookmakers which had branches around Dundee including in Alexander Street and Strathmartine Road until the late 1980s.

Danny was educated at Saints Peter and Paul primary school and then Lawside Academy where he excelled at maths and physics.

When he left school he completed an electrical apprenticeship and went on to work with Vision Hire, British Relay, Dunclare Dispeners and Schlumberger. He also had a spell working with the family bookmakers in the late 1980s.

He met Fran Finlay in 1974 while working at Vision Hire and they married in 1978. They had one daughter Liane in 1981. They were married for 13 years and then divorced, but remained friends and co-parented Liane.

Danny had been playing playing bass guitar on the Dundee music scene in the early 1970s when together with Johnny Hackett, Derek Roy and some others from British Relay, formed Straw Dogs.

He had a younger brother, Bobby, born in 1955, who is a professional musician based in Germany and played with the Irish folk rock band The Wally Dugs. Bobby plays the violin, guitar and sings and Danny played bass and provided vocals for The Wally Dugs when he was in Germany for visits.

Over decades, Danny and his bands performed in Dundee venues including the Rendezvous, the Royal Hotel and at clubs in and around the city. These bands included Mr Hyde, Private Eyes, and latterly The Directors.

He was a huge fan of Paul McCartney, The Beatles and Wings and in 1975 Danny and The Wally Dugs were asked to be stewards when Wings played Caird Hall. He liked to recall that he got paid £2.50 to watch his hero perform.

Danny, who had been married to Glynis for 22 years, had been a skilled footballer who continued to play fives until he had a double hip replacement in his early 50s.

However, he continued watch football and was a huge fan of Celtic FC. He was also proud of his garden and well known for the Christmas lights display he put outside his Caird Avenue home.

Leisure pursuits

His daughter, Liane, said: “In his spare time my dad loved astronomy and regularly updated his friends about the positions of the stars and planets in the sky. He loved keeping tropical fish and he had two dogs and two cats.

“He loved crossword puzzles and reminiscing about the past, his life in the bands and old friends who he wouldn’t hesitate to call or contact in the wee hours of the morning.”

Jake McDonough an expert with Dundee Music Hall of Fame, said: “Danny was a great entertainer both in company and musically. His stories and banter always left us laughing. His playing in bands left us excited and delighted He always left us with a smile; now we have memories of his smiles.”

Danny is survived by his wife Glynis, daughter Liane Brady and granddaughters Kacie and Lucy Brown.