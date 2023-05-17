Danny Brady: Dundee Music Walk of Fame legend dies aged 68

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danny Brady: Dundee Music Walk of Fame legend dies aged 68

Danny and The Wally Dugs were asked to be stewards when Wings played Caird Hall in 1975

By Chris Ferguson
Celebrated Dundee musician Danny Brady has died aged 68.
Danny Brady, who graced Dundee’s music scene from the early 1970s until the present day, has died aged 68.

His first band was Straw Dogs which he founded with workmates at British Relay and he went on to perform with a string of bands including Redwing and The Directors.

After performing for decades in Dundee clubs as well as a recording career, Danny’s name was set in stone on Dundee’s Music Walk of Fame alongside fellow musical greats such as Michael Marra, Billy McKenzie and the Average White Band.

An electrician by trade, Danny as also well known in the city for his part-time job driving taxis.

He was born on May 15 1954 in Dundee Royal Infirmary to Danny Brady and his wife Jean (McKimmie), a spinner in the jute mills and later a dinner lady at Gillburn Road primary school.

Family business

His father and his brothers, Jimmy, Harry and John, ran Brady’s bookmakers which had branches around Dundee including in Alexander Street and Strathmartine Road until the late 1980s.

Danny was educated at Saints Peter and Paul primary school and then Lawside Academy where he excelled at maths and physics.

When he left school he completed an electrical apprenticeship and went on to work with Vision Hire, British Relay, Dunclare Dispeners and Schlumberger. He also had a spell working with the family bookmakers in the late 1980s.

He met Fran Finlay in 1974 while working at Vision Hire and they married in 1978. They had one daughter Liane in 1981. They were married for 13 years and then divorced, but remained friends and co-parented Liane.

Redwing in 1980, from left, Donny Laird, Dunc McKenzie, Danny Brady, John Langley and Nigel Squire.

Danny had been playing playing bass guitar on the Dundee music scene in the early 1970s when together with Johnny Hackett, Derek Roy and some others from British Relay, formed Straw Dogs.

He had a younger brother, Bobby, born in 1955, who is a professional musician based in Germany and played with the Irish folk rock band The Wally Dugs. Bobby plays the violin, guitar and sings and Danny played bass and provided vocals for The Wally Dugs when he was in Germany for visits.

Over decades, Danny and his bands performed in Dundee venues including the Rendezvous, the Royal Hotel and at clubs in and around the city. These bands included Mr Hyde, Private Eyes, and latterly The Directors.

The Dundee band, Mr Hyde, in 1978, from left Kevin Murray, Nigel Squire, Danny Brady and Doug Christie.

He was a huge fan of Paul McCartney, The Beatles and Wings and in 1975 Danny and The Wally Dugs were asked to be stewards when Wings played Caird Hall. He liked to recall that he got paid £2.50 to watch his hero perform.

Danny, who had been married to Glynis for 22 years, had been a skilled footballer who continued to play fives until he had a double hip replacement in his early 50s.

However, he continued watch football and was a huge fan of Celtic FC. He was also proud of his garden and well known for the Christmas lights display he put outside his Caird Avenue home.

Leisure pursuits

His daughter, Liane, said: “In his spare time my dad loved astronomy and regularly updated his friends about the positions of the stars and planets in the sky. He loved keeping tropical fish and he had two dogs and two cats.

“He loved crossword puzzles and reminiscing about the past, his life in the bands and old friends who he wouldn’t hesitate to call or contact in the wee hours of the morning.”

Jake McDonough an expert with Dundee Music Hall of Fame, said: “Danny was a great entertainer both in company and musically. His stories and banter always left us laughing. His playing in bands left us excited and delighted He always left us with a smile; now we have memories of his smiles.”

Danny is survived by his wife Glynis, daughter Liane Brady and granddaughters Kacie and Lucy Brown.

