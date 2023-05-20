Arbroath boss Dick Campbell hails ‘incredible’ David Gold after midfielder commits future to the Red Lichties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell hails ‘incredible’ David Gold after midfielder commits future to the Red Lichties

The 30-year-old will extend his stay at Gayfield to 10 years after putting pen to paper on a new deal.

By George Cran
David Gold has signed a new two-year deal at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell hailed “incredible” David Gold after the midfielder extended his stay at Gayfield by another two years.

The contract extension to 2025 will take Gold’s time with the Red Lichties to 10 years after he signed from Berwick Rangers in the summer of 2015.

The 30-year-old has played 268 times for the club, scoring 15 goals and even kept a clean sheet when stepping in to cover in goal.

Gold was a regular last season, making 36 appearances and scoring twice – including a key goal to complete a 2-0 victory over Ayr in March.

David Gold seals Arbroath's win over Ayr in March with a header. Image: SNS
His first season at Gayfield saw Arbroath finish ninth in League Two with Campbell arriving at Gayfield in March 2016.

‘Arbroath through-and-through’

And his manager was full of praise for the “fine example to any young player”.

Dick Campbell said: “David will be with us for another two years and that will take his service to 10. That’s incredible.

“He’s been with us all the way on our amazing journey and part of a group of players who don’t want to go.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell.
“Ricky Little’s got his testimonial this year, Tam O’Brien has signed a five-year deal and Colin Hamilton has been with us for eight in his second spell.

“David Gold is a fine example to any young player. He’s an Edinburgh lad but is now Arbroath through-and-through.

“He gets what this club is all about on and off the park. He’s a tremendous servant to us on the pitch and a fine ambassador off it.

“He’s so flexible too. I think he’s played in about 10 different positions for us – including in goal.

“Goldie will never let us down and I’m delighted he’s staying.”

Gold joins Keaghan Jacobs in committing his future to the club while Craig Slater has arrived.

Long-serving favourite Bobby Linn, however, has retired from the senior game.

