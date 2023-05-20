Arbroath boss Dick Campbell hails ‘incredible’ David Gold after midfielder commits future to the Red Lichties

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell hailed “incredible” David Gold after the midfielder extended his stay at Gayfield by another two years.

The contract extension to 2025 will take Gold’s time with the Red Lichties to 10 years after he signed from Berwick Rangers in the summer of 2015.

The 30-year-old has played 268 times for the club, scoring 15 goals and even kept a clean sheet when stepping in to cover in goal.

Gold was a regular last season, making 36 appearances and scoring twice – including a key goal to complete a 2-0 victory over Ayr in March.

His first season at Gayfield saw Arbroath finish ninth in League Two with Campbell arriving at Gayfield in March 2016.

‘Arbroath through-and-through’

And his manager was full of praise for the “fine example to any young player”.

Dick Campbell said: “David will be with us for another two years and that will take his service to 10. That’s incredible.

“He’s been with us all the way on our amazing journey and part of a group of players who don’t want to go.

“Ricky Little’s got his testimonial this year, Tam O’Brien has signed a five-year deal and Colin Hamilton has been with us for eight in his second spell.

“David Gold is a fine example to any young player. He’s an Edinburgh lad but is now Arbroath through-and-through.

“He gets what this club is all about on and off the park. He’s a tremendous servant to us on the pitch and a fine ambassador off it.

“He’s so flexible too. I think he’s played in about 10 different positions for us – including in goal.

“Goldie will never let us down and I’m delighted he’s staying.”

Gold joins Keaghan Jacobs in committing his future to the club while Craig Slater has arrived.

Long-serving favourite Bobby Linn, however, has retired from the senior game.