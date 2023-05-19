Dick Campbell says Keaghan Jacobs’ new deal is a reward for Arbroath star’s ‘fantastic attitude’ to game

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell says Keaghan Jacobs’ ‘fantastic attitude’ to the game has earned him a new contract with Arbroath.

Jacobs missed the second half of last season after a serious hamstring injury left him on crutches.

The ex-Livingston midfielder showed his dedication to the cause as he sat on an exercise bike at the side of training during his recovery process.

And it’s his approach to the game, which saw him clock up over 300 appearances for Livingston, that has convinced Campbell to keep Jacobs on.

“People don’t always get to see what I do with players,” said Campbell.

“But at training and in the dressing room players like Jacobs are invaluable to your club.

“He’s a great lad with a fantastic attitude to the game and I had no doubts in offering him a new deal.

“The way he battled back from injury and his general demeanour about the place tells you everything you need to know about Keaghan.

“But let’s not forget he can also play.

“He’s very unlucky because he was just starting to come onto a game before he got injured.

“You don’t play 300 games for Livingston at the top level if you don’t have a good bit about you.

“He’s their record appearance holder so that says a lot.

“Keaghan will be chomping at the bit to make an impact next season.”

Dick Campbell salutes Craig Slater

Meanwhile Campbell has hailed the arrival of new signing Craig Slater.

Slater has joined Arbroath on a two-year deal from Angus rivals Forfar after spells at Dundee United, Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle, Colchester United and Queen’s Park.

And Campbell added: “Craig is as good a passer as you’ll see in this league.

“His vision, ball retention and use of the ball will add to our midfield.

“He’s a very talented player with a great approach to the game and I’ve no doubt he’ll be an asset to us.”