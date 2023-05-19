Dick Campbell says Keaghan Jacobs’ new deal is a reward for Arbroath star’s ‘fantastic attitude’ to game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dick Campbell says Keaghan Jacobs’ new deal is a reward for Arbroath star’s ‘fantastic attitude’ to game

Jacobs has penned a new one-year deal with the Gayfield side after recovering from a serious hamstring injury that kept him out for four months.

By Ewan Smith
Keaghan Jacobs, who has agreed a new deal at Arbroath.
Keaghan Jacobs has agreed a new deal at Arbroath. Image: SNS

Dick Campbell says Keaghan Jacobs’ ‘fantastic attitude’ to the game has earned him a new contract with Arbroath.

Jacobs missed the second half of last season after a serious hamstring injury left him on crutches.

The ex-Livingston midfielder showed his dedication to the cause as he sat on an exercise bike at the side of training during his recovery process.

And it’s his approach to the game, which saw him clock up over 300 appearances for Livingston, that has convinced Campbell to keep Jacobs on.

“People don’t always get to see what I do with players,” said Campbell.

“But at training and in the dressing room players like Jacobs are invaluable to your club.

Dick Campbell is looking forward to seeing Keaghan Jacobs next year. Image: SNS

“He’s a great lad with a fantastic attitude to the game and I had no doubts in offering him a new deal.

“The way he battled back from injury and his general demeanour about the place tells you everything you need to know about Keaghan.

“But let’s not forget he can also play.

“He’s very unlucky because he was just starting to come onto a game before he got injured.

“You don’t play 300 games for Livingston at the top level if you don’t have a good bit about you.

“He’s their record appearance holder so that says a lot.

“Keaghan will be chomping at the bit to make an impact next season.”

Dick Campbell salutes Craig Slater

Meanwhile Campbell has hailed the arrival of new signing Craig Slater.

Slater has joined Arbroath on a two-year deal from Angus rivals Forfar after spells at Dundee United, Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle, Colchester United and Queen’s Park.

Craig Slater has recently joined Arbroath.
Dick Campbell has praised Craig Slater. Image: Ewan Smith / DC Thomson

And Campbell added: “Craig is as good a passer as you’ll see in this league.

“His vision, ball retention and use of the ball will add to our midfield.

“He’s a very talented player with a great approach to the game and I’ve no doubt he’ll be an asset to us.”

