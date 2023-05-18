Craig Slater hopes to entertain fans as Arbroath new boy gets ready for Robbie Williams singing initiation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath new boy Craig Slater hopes to entertain the fans on the park – as he prepares for a Robbie Williams singing initiation off it.

Slater has become the Gayfield side’s first summer signing after joining from Angus rivals Forfar Athletic.

The former Dundee United, Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle midfielder can’t wait to start at Arbroath.

But before he gets the chance to show the Lichties supporters what he can do, ex- Forfar captain Slater must first showcase his karaoke skills to his team-mates.

All Arbroath new signings undergo a singing initiation when they join the club and Slater will be next up.

“I’m usually in charge of making sure the younger boys do their singing initiation,” said Slater.

“It will be a bit strange to do one myself but if anyone wants to see me murder a song then go ahead.

“I like a wee bit of Robbie Williams. You can expect me to empty a changing room with a bit of Robbie Williams!”

Craig Slater was PFA Scotland nominee

While Slater knows he will be tested off the park, he’s ready to give his all on it.

Slater, 29, quickly became a Forfar fans’ favourite for his all-action displays from midfield.

That ex-Station Park captain was nominated for PFA League Two Player of the Year as Loons just missed out on the play-offs.

He began his career at Kilmarnock but has also had spells at Tannadice, Colchester, Partick and Queen’s Park.

“The one thing I can promise Arbroath is 100% commitment,” said Slater, who also coaches at Motherwell FC Women.

“I’m looking forward to gelling with the team and I really believe in the club’s togetherness mantra.

“Arbroath feels like a real family club with everyone pulling in the same direction. The growth off the park has been incredible over the last few years.

“They have made real strides in all areas and established themselves in the Championship. I can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve left a good club and some very good people at Forfar but this is a fantastic opportunity for me.”