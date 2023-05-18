Craig Slater hopes to entertain fans as Arbroath new boy gets ready for Robbie Williams singing initiation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Slater hopes to entertain fans as Arbroath new boy gets ready for Robbie Williams singing initiation

By Ewan Smith
Craig Slater has signed for Arbroath. Image: Arbroath FC

Arbroath new boy Craig Slater hopes to entertain the fans on the park – as he prepares for a Robbie Williams singing initiation off it.

The former Dundee United, Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle midfielder can’t wait to start at Arbroath.

But before he gets the chance to show the Lichties supporters what he can do, ex- Forfar captain Slater must first showcase his karaoke skills to his team-mates.

All Arbroath new signings undergo a singing initiation when they join the club and Slater will be next up.

“I’m usually in charge of making sure the younger boys do their singing initiation,” said Slater.

“It will be a bit strange to do one myself but if anyone wants to see me murder a song then go ahead.

“I like a wee bit of Robbie Williams. You can expect me to empty a changing room with a bit of Robbie Williams!”

Craig Slater was PFA Scotland nominee

Craig Slater skippered Forfar last season. Image: SNS

While Slater knows he will be tested off the park, he’s ready to give his all on it.

Slater, 29, quickly became a Forfar fans’ favourite for his all-action displays from midfield.

That ex-Station Park captain was nominated for PFA League Two Player of the Year as Loons just missed out on the play-offs.

He began his career at Kilmarnock but has also had spells at Tannadice, Colchester, Partick and Queen’s Park.

“The one thing I can promise Arbroath is 100% commitment,” said Slater, who also coaches at Motherwell FC Women.

Craig Slater. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

“I’m looking forward to gelling with the team and I really believe in the club’s togetherness mantra.

“Arbroath feels like a real family club with everyone pulling in the same direction. The growth off the park has been incredible over the last few years.

“They have made real strides in all areas and established themselves in the Championship. I can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve left a good club and some very good people at Forfar but this is a fantastic opportunity for me.”

